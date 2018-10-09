How you could see Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding outfits this Christmas The royal residences are hosting special festive events

Two of the Queen's royal residences – Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse – are hosting some magical events to celebrate Christmas this year, and royal fans won't want to miss them. Her Majesty will pay homage to one of the major family events of the year, the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, by hosting a special exhibition at their wedding venue, Windsor Castle.

Launching on 26 October, the exhibition A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will showcase Meghan's stunning wedding dress designed by Claire Waight Keller, and Prince Harry's frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry, which was made by tailors Dege & Skinner on Savile Row.

Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding outfits will go on display at Windsor Castle

The exhibition will be on display until 6 January 2019 and will coincide with a number of other special festive events, including family-friendly performances of The Princess and the Pantomime, which will take place on 1, 7, 8 and 9 December, and promise to invite the audience on a journey through Christmas past in the State Apartments at Windsor Castle. The show will end with a performance of Aladdin in the Waterloo Chamber, where the Queen performed pantomimes as a young princess.

Other highlights will be the opportunity to see the incredible 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir Christmas tree that takes pride of place in St George's Hall, which is taken from Windsor Great Park and trimmed in gold decorations. Families can also enjoy festive arts and crafts workshops each Saturday in December, where they may even be able to hand-make a few last minute Christmas gifts.

Visitors to Windsor Castle will also see the 20-foot Christmas tree

The Queen's Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, will also host a series of festive events and activities from 7 December until 6 January. Families can enjoy a royal day out at the Christmas Festival Day, with a Christmas present trail and storytelling around the fireplace among the highlights. Meanwhile, a Christmas-themed afternoon tea in the Café at the Palace will be a memorable way to celebrate the holidays in regal fashion.

As is tradition, the Queen and senior royals will celebrate Christmas together at the Sandringham estate. It is set to be an extra special occasion, as not only will it be the Duchess of Sussex's first holiday as a member of the royal family, but it will also be Prince William and Kate's youngest son Prince Louis' first Christmas.

