Christmas ads 2018: Watch the best released so far Holidays are coming

The Starbucks Christmas coffee cups are out, the shops are full of Christmas treats and advent calendars and some people are even writing their Xmas gift lists already – so it's no surprise that Britain's biggest retailers, from supermarkets to department stores and everything in between, are getting in on the festive action and launching their Christmas adverts for 2018 too.

Christmas adverts have become a bit of phenomenon over the last few years, with brands competing to see who can produce the most hilarious one or the one that gets everyone weeping - John Lewis' 2011 Christmas advert, The Long Wait, set the bar and left us all sobbing with its delightfully simple yet heart-warming story of a boy excited for Christmas – because he couldn't wait to give his parents a present he'd made them. What John Lewis have in store for us this year, we've yet to see.

Since then, we've seen Sainsbury's recreate the First World War Christmas truce in 2014, and last year saw Marks & Spencer team up with Paddington Bear for a cute Christmassy extravaganza. So what do they have in store for us this year? Here's the best of the Christmas ads for 2018…

Aldi

Kevin the Carrot is back for another year but for 2018, he's in a perilous position - literally hanging off the edge of a cliff. Follow Kevin on his journey throughout the next month to see if he can save Christmas. Good luck Kevin.

ASDA

Set to the classic festive song Christmas (baby please come home), ASDA's ad is all about the excitement of Christmas; this adrenalin-fuelled ad sees Father Christmas launch a flaming Christmas pudding, cowboys riding Christmas trees and stunt-driving Yetis.

Lidl

Lidl's gone for a different approach, launching three different adverts all showing a hilarious Christmas scenario going wrong, but everyone have a jolly ole' time anyway. Think a cul-de-sac transformed into an ice rink, an orchestra in a dining room and a Christmas tree too big for the room.

Currys PC World

Currys PC World have merged a Dickensian festive scene with the latest technology for a tongue in cheek take on Christmas, with carol singers singing from tablets instead of hymn sheets and the like.