The surprising thing Sam Faiers and Meghan Markle have in common They're both big fans of this luxury venue

Sam Faiers pulled out all the stops to treat her daughter Rosie like a princess for her 1st birthday – taking her to a hotel approved by royalty for a special sleepover. The Mummy Diaries star hosted a pyjama party at Cliveden House, the luxury hotel where Meghan stayed on her last night before the royal wedding, on Sunday.

The mum-of-two shared several photos from the extravagant celebration on Instagram, including a snap of her children Paul and Rosie alongside their cousins, Billie Faiers' children Nelly and Arthur. The children all wore matching personalised pyjamas and looked to be having fun as they sat on a table surrounded by pink balloons. "Pyjama party time," Sam captioned the photo.

Sam Faiers held her daughter's birthday party at Cliveden House

The adults joined in the fun too, as Sam shared a photo of herself with Billie, their mum Suzanne and her partner Paul’s mum Gaynor in co-ordinating pink pyjamas. The group stood in front of a fireplace with metallic balloons spelling out Rosie’s name behind them. "Such a wonderful day with my family. Now it’s sleepover time, games with the kids & dancing," Sam wrote.

STORY: See where Prince Harry and Meghan stayed the night before the royal wedding

The family enjoyed a pyjama party at the luxury hotel

Sam chose a truly luxurious base for her daughter’s special day; Cliveden House Hotel is located on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate and boasts a number of stunning rooms and suites, as well as a private cottage located within its grounds. Meghan famously spent her last night there alongside her mum Doria Ragland, ahead of the royal wedding in May, and got ready there on her wedding day before taking a car ride across to Windsor Castle.

STORY: See Prince Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits

Meghan stayed at Cliveden House the night before the royal wedding

Of course, such a prestigious hotel comes at a price; club rooms start at £445 per night, rising to £545 for classic rooms and £865 per night for a junior suite. Sam and her family could also have opted for the Spring Cottage, which sleeps up to six guests and costs from £2,055 per night. Lucky Rosie!

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.