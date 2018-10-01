Meghan Markle's close friend Misha Nonoo spends weekend at her royal wedding hotel The historic hotel is where Meghan spent her last night before the royal wedding

One of the Duchess of Sussex's closest friends followed in her footsteps by spending the weekend at Cliveden House, the hotel where Meghan stayed the night before the royal wedding. Misha Nonoo visited the historic hotel in Windsor over the weekend for the Cliveden Literary Festival, where speakers included a new distant relative of Meghan's - Princess Michael of Kent.

The fashion designer shared a photo of herself exploring the hotel grounds on Sunday, writing: "Hard to beat a view like this. The chicest of settings at Cliveden House for this weekend's literary festival." Misha also shared photos as she listened to a panel discussion about female power with speakers including Cherie Blair and June Sarpong, and admired the house's decor. "Perfect sun drenched library," she captioned one photo on Instagram Stories.

Misha is a close friend of Meghan's, and has previously been rumoured to be the matchmaker who introduced her to Prince Harry in 2016. The Duchess has also shown her support to Misha by wearing her designs on several occasions, and recently wore a pleated midi skirt from the label to launch her cookbook at Kensington Palace.

Cliveden House is sure to hold a special place in Meghan's heart after she opted to stay there on the night before the royal wedding in May. The hotel is located on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate and has a number of stunning rooms and suites, some of which come with their own private hot tubs.

The Duchess stayed at the iconic residence with her mother, Doria Ragland, and was believed to have stayed in the Spring Cottage, which is located in the grounds of Cliveden House. The three bedroom cottage costs from £2,055 per night and is set on the banks of the River Thames, with its own private gardens and plenty of space. It sleeps up to six guests and has a large bathroom, two lounges, a small office area and country kitchen, so Meghan would have had everything she needed ahead of her wedding.

