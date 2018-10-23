See the £750 a night hotel where Prince Harry and Meghan are staying in Fiji They're following in the Queen's footsteps…

Prince Harry and Meghan have chosen a hotel with the royal seal of approval for their visit to Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have followed in the footsteps of the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne by staying at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, which has hosted no less than 11 previous royal visits!

Although the royal couple won't have much downtime at the hotel during their stay, it boasts a full service spa and outdoor pool where they could take the opportunity to relax, along with four restaurants, a coffee shop and access to a fitness club. The colonial five-star hotel has 103 guest rooms in the Harbour and Kingsford Smith Wings and a further ten rooms and suites in the National Trust listed Heritage building.

Prince Harry and Meghan are staying at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji

Rooms Prince Harry and Meghan could choose from include the Queen Elizabeth Suite – named after the Duke's grandmother, who has stayed at the hotel six times between 1953 and 1982. The suite has a balcony overlooking Albert Park and has been redecorated to feature photographs and memorabilia from the Queen and Prince Philip's first visit in 1953, where they attended a State Ball in the hotel. A stay in the suite costs £542 per night.

The hotel has hosted 11 previous royal visits

However, it is likely they will stay in the Royal Suite – which costs £751 per night and is the hotel's premiere suite. The room overlooks the main hotel grounds and across to Suva Harbour. The couple will be able to make use of their own private veranda, spacious living and dining area, plus a bathroom that has been fitted with a Jacuzzi – ideal for relaxing after another busy day of engagements.

The royal couple waved on the balcony of the hotel after their arrival

The hotel appears to be a favourite among the royal family, as well as having hosted the Queen six times, Harry's father Prince Charles also visited in 1970, 1985 and 2005. Prince Andrew stayed at the hotel in 1998, while Princess Anne was the most recent royal guest, staying there in 2006.

