Inside the Maldives resort Tess Daly and Vernon Kay stayed at The Strictly host celebrated her 50th in style...

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly recently celebrated her 50th birthday in the Maldives with hubby Vernon Kay and daughters Phoebe and Amber. The blonde beauty shared a smouldering bikini shot on Instagram ( it came from River Island, FYI) and we spied that she spent her birthday break at Kanuhura - a stunning island in the heart of the Indian Ocean. We take a look inside the resort and wow, just wow! Described as an 'unfettered paradise', it takes just 30 minutes to arrive from a seaplane departing from Maldives capital Male.

Tess stayed at the Kanuhura resort

Kanuhura is unlike many other Maldivian islands in that it stretches over three private islands, so you can imagine how vast it is - miles and miles of paradise. Can you imagine? And what's more, it was given a makeover in 2016, so now it's even better than before; think stylish, yet relaxed, bohemium vibes. Although it's not known whether Tess stayed in an over-the-water bungalow or beach villa, a stay in one of the stunning beach villas costs around $441 per night in the low season and $506 per night for the high season.

Tess celebrated her birthday on the island

Neither Tess or her husband Vernon shared their holiday snaps with their combined Instagram following of 550,00 fans, but we have a pretty good idea what the TV power couple got up to.

Beach villas cost around £2,300 per night

Each villa comes with a pastel green bike - and it's the best way to get around the island - and to take in all the picturesque views. There's also water sports, sea cruises galore and a fully equipped spa - Kokaa - where you can bet the couple had a traditional massage or two.

MORE: 6 of the most romantic honeymoon resorts in the Maldives loved by celebs

Eating is one of the best things about jetting off, right? Kanuhura has five restaurants to choose from and they are all top notch. Breakfast, in particular, has tables that sit right on the beach and you can tuck in to anything from chocolate croissants to a fry up!

READ: 10 of the best things to do on holiday at Kanuhura Maldives

Google Kanuhura and one of the first images that will pop up is Iru Beach Bar, where you can bet Tess and Vernon watched the sunset from the beaded swings. There's even airy tee-pees that you can take refuge in if you want a break from the sun.