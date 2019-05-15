REVEALED: Study finds that THIS is the best place to take your Instagram photos The nation's gone photo crazy!

Now that we all have smartphones, no outing is complete without taking about 50 selfies of yourself in front of various landmarks. Can you even imagine going back to cameras? Er, no. Well now a new study has revealed where Brits most love to take their snaps, and it's one of our favourite spots to visit.

The beautiful, bustling Brighton Marina has topped the list as the best photographic backdrop for a picture with 55% of the vote, according to research conducted to celebrate the launch of Google Pixel 3a. Oxford University came in second, with Tower Bridge in third place and also voted the capital's best backdrop. The London Eye, Birmingham's Cathedral Square and Liverpool's World Museum also made the top ten.

The lovely Brighton Marina

Brighton Marina certainly is a picturesque location with its pretty yacht harbour, chic boutiques, galleries and restaurants overlooking the water. Oxford University is another classic day trip spot, with its stunning architecture. While Tower Bridge is one of London's most beautiful landmarks, drawing scores of tourists to marvel at its history each day.

Google has actually mapped out the exact spots where you can take the perfect photo in these locations, pinpointing the precise place to stand to take your snap. The researchers analysed 80,000 UK Instagram posts relating to popular photography hashtags such as #dayout and #landscape, with the most popular locations put to a public vote to find out the nation's favourites.

We're loving some of the accompanying statistics from the study. Can you believe 66% of people plan their photo outfit, while 36% admit they would block the way of pedestrians to take a pic, lol! Even funnier, 64% of Brits admit feeling annoyed if their friend or loved one doesn't capture a good enough snap of them. We've all been there. Say cheese!

