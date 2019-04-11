We stayed at Prince Harry and Meghan's babymoon hotel and it's heaven on earth It’s the perfect place for the soon-to-be parents to relax

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex couldn’t have chosen a more idyllic location for their pre-wedding babymoon. The royal couple, who are set to welcome their first child together in the next few weeks, spent four days at the luxurious countryside hotel Heckfield Place in Hook, Hampshire, it was revealed earlier this month.

HELLO! recently visited the five-star estate, and could instantly see why Prince Harry and Meghan would have chosen to stay there. Sustainability and nature are at the very core of Heckfield Place, with a farm to fork concept where they grow much of what they serve in the restaurant on their working farm.

Prince Harry and Meghan visited Heckfield Place for a babymoon

All of the food grown on site is seasonal and organic – something which would resonate with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who made a concerted effort to serve seasonal produce at their royal wedding, and are known for following a healthy lifestyle. A source told HELLO! that it was a big reason for their visit, saying "Meghan wanted to say there because she liked the organic, home-grown food".

The restaurant serves seasonal and organic food grown on site

In a project that would also impress Harry’s father, the Prince of Wales, the team who look after the grounds have ensured that all of the soil is completely GM-free, so that the fruit and vegetables taste as good as possible with absolutely no nasties.

Meanwhile, they also have sheep on site which produce lambs that are used for their meat. However, Meghan would have been unable to get the full farm experience by seeing the animals, as over 50 ewe were pregnant and some had just given birth, and pregnant sheep emit bacteria that can induce pregnant women.

It’s not only the food that would have made this the perfect place to stay for Harry and Meghan, but also the décor. The hotel was filled with fresh flowers including daffodils and tulips all grown on site, while the bedrooms all have an extra-special touch – a living carpet made out of water hyacinth that needs watering once a day and fills the room with a beautiful fragrance.

Heckfield Place would have offered the utmost privacy for Harry and Meghan, who reportedly stayed in the most expensive apartment which costs £10,000 a night and boasts its own dining room, private terraces and uninterrupted countryside views. Indeed, the couple weren’t seen much around the hotel and their stay was so private that many of the staff had no idea there were royal visitors on the premises. We’re sure it will become even more popular now it has the royal seal of approval!

