The Spice Girls movie bus is now a £99-a-night Airbnb – and you'll really, really want to stay there Spice up your life!

Calling all Spice Girls fans! The iconic Union Jack painted bus from Spice World: The Movie has been converted into a £99-a-night Airbnb, and you'll really, really want to stay there. However, you only have limited opportunity to stay in the recently-renovated bus, which will be in Wembley Park, London on 14 and 15 June – coinciding with the Spice Girls reunion shows at nearby Wembley Stadium.

The ultimate place for any Spice Girls devotee to get ready for the show and party afterwards, the bus is filled with nineties references and stylish nods to the girl band's most famous songs, style, and of course – Girl Power. A pink neon Girl Power light hangs on the wall in a living area above three Union Jack print seats, while nineties magazines and CDs add to the nostalgic feel.

The Spice Girls movie bus has been coverted into an Airbnb

Upstairs, there is a dressing area where the lucky guests can get ready for the show, while the bedroom area provides enough space for three to sleepover, with a double bed and single mattress topped with colourful throw cushions, and offset by a striking zebra print carpet.

MORE: Meet the Spice Boys! The husbands and partners of the Spice Girls

However, there are some house rules you'll have to follow while on board. As well as the customary no pets and no smoking, guests are also requested to adhere to a nineties dress code – Union Jack dress optional, double denim permitted – and a rendition of Goodbye on check out is compulsory. And you won't want to miss out on the opportunity to capture some selfies in the driving seat. Visit Airbnb.co.uk/spicebus to view the listing.

The bus will be in Wembley Park to coincide with the Spice Girls London shows

Spice Girls announced their much-anticipated reunion in November, following months of speculation. The group are currently busy in rehearsals for their live shows, which will take place across the UK and Ireland in June.

READ: Why isn't Victoria Beckham taking part in Spice Girls reunion?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.