Love Downton Abbey? Here are 6 of the best London homes to stay in to channel your inner Lady Mary Highclere Castle is great and all that, but wait until you see these Downton Abbey-esque holiday homes...

Downton Abbey may be a fictional ITV drama (and now a movie!), but let's face it, we've all dreamed of stepping into the shoes of Lord or Lady Grantham and wandering the spectacular halls of a Highclere Castle equivalent. And now we can be one step closer to making that dream a reality. We've rounded up some of the best places to stay in London that channel all things Downton…

Mottisfont Hall

Mottisfont Hall's stunning exterior.

Whether it's waking up under the four-poster bed or taking a stroll by the old birch trees in the garden, Mottisfont Hall, located south-east of the city in Eltham, is sure to make you feel just like a member of the Crawley family.

The engraved ceiling at Mottisfont Hall.

The stained glass windows, engraved ceiling and chandeliers in the £1144 per night property gives it the same grand feel as Downton Abbey. With eight bedrooms and bathrooms, there's plenty of space for your own soirée.

Earl of Fitzroy

Gorgeous grounds at the Earl of Fitzroy.

Nestled on Fitzroy Square in Fitzrovia is this beautiful Georgian townhouse costing £1373 per night. The property can accommodate twelve people and it's spread across five stories, so you can decide who in the group is Lady Mary Crawley in the upstairs rooms, and who is demoted to the servants quarters downstairs - if the servants quarters had a projector room, gym and endless pool! But what we're most excited about is grabbing a good book from the library and relaxing by the fire, surrounded by an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary artwork.

The library at The Earl of Fitzroy.

If you want some fresh air, wander down to St James's to stock up on a fragrance from Floris London or a hat from Lock & Co. Hatters - who says we can't pull off a cloche like Edith?

Pride of Briton

Lavish wallpaper decorates the walls of the bedroom in Pride of Briton.

From antique wood wardrobes to lavish wallpaper, this two-bed and two-bath Kensington property has some stunning Downton-esque features. Bask in the natural light flooding the lounge, or sit on the terrace with a cocktail in hand - all you need is Mr. Carson at your beck and call!

Eastern Enchantment

Eastern Enchantment's dining room.

This three-bedroom Shoreditch property is a great way to feel regal but cosy at the same time, and at £104 per night, it's a bargain. Recline in a plush sofa or grab some supplies from the nearby Spitalfields market and sit down for a meal in the grand dining room - unfortunately, it doesn't come with a Beryl Patmore, so you will have to whip up the meal yourself!

The Stag & Pheasant

Communal gardens at The Stag & Pheasant.

Ditch the stuffed teddies and washing piles cluttering up your home and embrace the minimalist, classic interior of this quintessentially English property, featuring a sweeping staircase and perfectly manicured communal gardens.

The Stag & Pheasant's sweeping staircase.

Draw on your love of Made in Chelsea and Downton Abbey in this 3 bedroom house in Chelsea that will set you back £687 per night.

Heard & Co

A four-poster bed sits in the Heard & Co bedroom.

Boasting a four-poster bed and vintage carpets, this cosy Notting Hill apartment is a great retreat for two, costing just £235 per night. With a bookcase across one wall, soft floral wallpaper and rich red accents, the lounge is calling for you to sit back and relax with an afternoon tea.

The lounge at Heard & Co.

On that note, if you're feeling extra lavish once you leave and you're not ready for the Downton experience to end, head on the Conrad London St. James' 'Back in Time' experience. Take a ride to the countryside in a vintage Rolls-Royce - where you can picture Tom Branson as your chauffeur - and indulge in some afternoon tea at Cliveden House.

