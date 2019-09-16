Kristina Rihanoff treats Ben Cohen to the most lavish staycation for his birthday Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together on Strictly

Former Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff has treated her long-term boyfriend Ben Cohen to an extra special birthday - and we couldn't be more jealous! The pair have been celebrating Ben's 41st birthday at luxury members club Soho Farmhouse and rugby star Ben seems delighted with his gift.

Taking to Instagram to wish her beau a happy birthday, Kristina,40, shared an adorable picture of the pair relaxing in the Oxfordshire countryside on Ben's big day. Wearing a fluffy grey gown and planting a kiss on Ben's cheek, she wrote: "Happy birthday my love @bencohenrugby! Love you with all my heart! #birthday #family #sohohouse #farmhouse @sohofarmhouse."

Ben reposted the heartfelt snap, captioning it: "Love you too." Fans were quick to send their birthday wishes for Ben, with one writing: "Awww lovely picture of you both. Hope you had a lovely birthday Ben," and another adding: "Gorgeous photo, you're very lucky to have found one another".

Kristina and Ben first met in 2013 when they were partnered together on Strictly. They have since gone on to raise their three-year-old daughter Mila together alongside Ben's twins, Harriet and Isabelle, 11, from his previous marriage. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Kristina told us she hopes she and Ben can tie the knot one day. "We don't have the time and we don't have the energy right now, but it will probably be in a couple of years," she said. "We'll get to it when it all calms down. Hopefully we'll gather the family around and it'll happen."

The pair's latest venture has seen them open a new family wellbeing centre, Soo Yoga, in Ben's hometown of Northampton. The site has seven studios offering fitness and dance classes as well treatments, a meditation room, a creche and a cafe. Kristina will be teaching dance and yoga up to six classes a day, while Ben will host circuit sessions during the week.