Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares unbelievable throwback of her and husband – see pic

Jools Oliver has melted her followers' hearts by sharing a snap of her and husband Jamie on their first holiday in Crete. Although the old film photograph is crinkled, a fresh-faced Jamie can be seen hugging Jools, who is decked out in an all-denim outfit. A sign of the times, surely! The mum-of-five captioned the post: "My absolute favourite picture of Jamie and I taken on our very first holiday together in Crete. Everything about that holiday was perfect... even the dodgy building sight of an apartment we stayed in! Even then he managed to cobble together the most delicious pasta on our tiny terrace!! This picture was taken the morning after I said my wish was to sleep on the beach under the stars, so we did, a holiday I will never forget!"

Needless to say, fans were quick to let Jools know just how perfect a couple she and Jamie are. One wrote: "You two are too cute," and another sweetly suggested: "You will have to go to the exact same place and sleep under the stars again on a special occasion."

Jools shared the lovely snap on Instagram

It's certainly full steam ahead at the moment for the Oliver family. Not only has Jamie been filming his newest cooking show over the past couple of weeks on Southend Pier, but even little Buddy has been getting in on the action! Jamie's adorable nine-year-old son made his presenting debut over the weekend, popping up on Jamie's YouTube channel to teach viewers how to make the perfect scrambled egg on toast. How sweet!

Buddy was in his element on dad Jamie's YouTube channel

Buddy confidently told the audience: "Hi guys, it's me Buddy Oliver and today I am going to show you how to make scrambled eggs." Of course, no cooking segment would be complete without some top tips from dad Jamie about what to do should a piece of egg fall into the mix. Buddy continued: "Dad taught me a trick on how to get the shell out, just use another piece of the shell to scoop it out." We'll be using that from now on!

What's more, the end product looked absolutely delicious – watch out, Jamie!

