The most beautiful hotel and spa in the Cotswolds: Barnsley House

Sometimes, life just gets too much, and you need some serious me time. One of the best ways to get away from it all is to head to a sumptuous spa - and recently, I did just that. As part Spabreaks.com and their 'The Elysium Collection', this first 'gold standard' luxury spa portfolio has the best spas across the UK, along with carefully curated exclusive spa experiences designed to highlight the best each destination has to offer. In conjunction with this, I found a great spa stay available at Barnsley House, which is situated in the leafy Cirencester, Cotswolds. The stunning 17th-century manor house looks like something out of a storybook when you arrive, with a sweeping drive and impressive quaint yellow brick. With its incredible gardens and surrounding fields, it's hard to believe it's just an hour and a half from London. It's fully equipped with 18 luxury bedrooms and a private cinema room.

The Barnsley House spa has a dreamy hydrotherapy pool

As soon as I walked into the main house, I was greeted by a cosy log fire and comfortable furnishings - which instantly relaxed me. Although the house itself is pretty epic in size and grandeur, the gardens are something else. Full of blooms, topiaries and an abundance of trees, it was a great change from the city skyscrapers I'm used to. Nestled away from the house is the spa - which was a real treat for my stressed-out self. I was booked on The One Night Elysium in the Secret Garden suite - which is an incredible package Spabreaks.com offers.

The Secret Garden Suite was a little distance from the main house, in its own separate section, nestled amongst the grounds. The spacious suite had a hot tub outside and a delightful four poster bed. There were so many thoughtful and greatly received little touches, from complimentary minibars and canapés, to £100 worth of Elemis products on my bed. After checking in, I popped my robe and slippers on and headed to the spa, where I had full use of the facilities - including the epic lounge and outdoor hydrotherapy pool which looked all over the grounds.

The grounds (and food!) are not to be missed...

Later, I found myself totally spoilt with a top-notch, hour-long Elemis facial - the Superfood Pro-Radiance. The room was light, airy and I actually fell asleep I was so relaxed! The spa offers a huge range of treatments from full-body massages to manicures and pedicures.

After a well-deserved nap, I had a three-course dinner that evening, served in The Potager restaurant. Also included in my package was seasonal fruit and treats, specially prepared by the kitchen team as well as twilight cocktails which I'm sure you can imagine; I thoroughly enjoyed!

I would absolutely return - in fact, I believe a spa break does your wellbeing a mental state the world of good. I felt very sad to leave - and not to mention totally refreshed. The stay is available through Spabreaks.com and the service is a great way to find a huge array of spas throughout the country at the click of a button. Their site is easy to navigate around and puts you in the direction of spa stays and breaks, no matter what budget. You can book online or over the phone - customers can book 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

