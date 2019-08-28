4 luxury spas you need to visit - and they're all celebrity approved You can't put a price on self-love!

Feel like you need a break from the stresses of everyday life? Everyone knows a good pamper and a bit of self-love can cure almost anything - that's what spa hotels were made for! Here are some of the worlds finest luxury spa hotels to help you reach all your wellness goals. Whether you opt for long haul pampering or seek closer to home, we've got the right spa for you...

THE HOTEL:

A labyrinth of arched corridors and cool, calm lounging spaces, Es Saadi Marrakech Resort sits amid glorious fragrant gardens spilling over with bougainvillea. Textures do the talking here - think natural tadelakt walls, oversized wicker sunbeds and impressive Zellij tiling - and the sizeable lagoon-style pool is the perfect antidote to the scorching Moroccan sun. From arrival to check-out, you’ll want for absolutely nothing, but should the mood for exploring strike, the hustle and bustle of the media is an easy amble away.

THE SPA:

Es Saadi’s sprawling spa exists as an all-singing, all-dancing wellbeing oasis with a troop of talented therapists and a centuries-old eucalyptus tree at its heart. Home to an ultraviolet indoor pool, an exquisite outpost of the Dior Institut and an array of dry and humid heat experiences (from herb-infused saunas to circulation-boosting ice fountains), no stone is left unturned here, though most notable of all is the PHYTO Hair Spa, which flung open its doors just last year. Beginning with an all-encompassing scalp diagnosis, each all-botanical ritual is tailored specifically to your hair’s needs, so whether your colour lacks radiance or the sun has left it feeling frazzled, a results-driven remedy awaits. Once your crowning glory’s lustre has been restored, you can opt for a speedy trim, or have it swept up into a neat chignon. Then, pad along to the relaxation lounge to kick back, glass of Moroccan mint tea in hand.

THE STARS:

Tom Hiddlestone, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Moss have all checked into Es Saadi.

THE DETAILS:

Rates at Es Saadi Marrakech Resort start from £315 per night for a junior suite overlooking the Atlas mountains. Villas start at £781 a night, including breakfast and airport transfers; visit essaadi.com

THE HOTEL:

Occupying a vine-carpeted sweep of hillside just outside Épernay, this sensitively transformed former coaching inn is a breath of fresh air. Bedrooms - dressed in a suitably calm-inducing palette - lead out onto view-toting terraces, and shelved in the bathrooms are stocked with fragrant Hermès potions. Days come to a close in the impeccably designed tasting room, sampling frosty glasses of fizz from the surrounding estates.

THE SPA:

The vast, light-drenched wellness space is a lesson in serenity. Along with two elegant swimming pools and a stupendous hammam, there’s an embracing bill of therapies devised by Biologique Recherche. From custom-made facials featuring the brand’s iconic P50, to sculpting body rituals, treatments garner impressive results, and the team is supremely switched-on. Post-treatment, float between the eucalyptus-infused sauna and the yoga studio, stopping for an immune-boosting juice or two. Then, should you grow tired of lolling around, borrow one of the e-bikes to cycle to one of the neighbouring Champagne houses - Tattinger and Moët and Chandon being among them.

THE STARS:

Beyonce and husband Jay Z have enjoyed time in Champagne

THE DETAILS:

Rates at Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa start from €510 (currently approx. £437) per room, per night in an entry-level Champagne Room, B&B; royalchampagne.com

THE HOTEL:

Miles of golden sand and crystal ocean views make Fairmont The Palm an exquisite beachside haven for relaxation. With ten mouth watering restaurants and lounges, the award-winning Little Miss India at the heart of the resort takes you on a worldly journey; you’ll have the best Indian food in the city at this eccentric and vibrant destination. The spacious jewel toned suites are flooded with light and sensational views of the Persian Gulf while Le Labo Rose 31 scents the luxurious bathroom. For the ultimate experience there’s Fairmont Gold which promises attentive service and exclusive privileges. At the gilded Gold Lounge your every need is met, most likely with a glass of champagne in hand.

THE SPA:

Willow Stream Spa houses 11 treatment suites and oozes tranquillity in the immense beachfront resort. The spacious spa is an escape from the urban city and boasts a trio of exceptional brands including Aromatherapy Associates and Kerstin Florian. The vast therapy offerings span from a Traditional Rose Hammam to Hydrafacials with Dr. Rita Rakus who’s client list includes Amanda Holden and Nancy Dell’Olio. For the ultimate wellness experience, begin in the relaxation lounge before a Stress Rescue Massage. Your therapist will target any areas of concern using Aromatherapy Associate oils to ensure your long-haul flight tension is melted away. Post treatment; unwind in the modern hydrotherapy rooms, as a humid heat is especially beneficial after a massage.

THE STARS:

Millie Mackintosh and husband Hugo Taylor have relaxed on The Palm.

THE DETAILS

Rooms at Fairmont The Palm start from £116 based on two people sharing on a room only basis. Fairmont Gold Experience from £200 per night based on two sharing; visit fairmont.com/palm-dubai

THE HOTEL:

Set in 500 acres of listed parkland, you have time to switch on your out-of-office as you make your way up the impressive, mile-long driveway, lined with 200 year old lime and beech trees. This country house hotel offers a welcome retreat for city dwellers. It’s surrounded by picturesque Cotwolds villages, and Bath is only a 20 minute drive away - but the estate has so much to offer, there’s no need to leave its grounds. There’s a cookery school, where guests can cook with foraged ingredients - or vegetables handpicked from the kitchen garden. Blow away the cobwebs by booking in for a lesson or an escorted hack at the equestrian centre. Get dressed up for Michelin-starred dining at Hywel Jones or change into something more comfortable for tea and board games in the drawing room.

THE SPA:

A sprawling complex, set amongst lush, tropical gardens. There’s a sweeping indoor-outdoor hydrotherapy pool, a sun terrace, a refreshing salt water plunge pool and an open-all-day brasserie. The Espa treatment menu has something for everyone, but the new 90 minute Mindful Facial, £157, is very special. As well as deep cleansing and a toning facial massage, the therapist guides you through breathing and visualisation techniques to help quieten your mind and let go of anxiety. It’s a meditative, out-of-body experience, that also leaves your skin soft and glowing. After a moment of calm and some mint tea on the terrace, head to the Brasserie for the wholesome Super Food Salad… or the steaming Mac and Cheese dish, which comes with truffled leeks - you won’t regret it.

THE STARS:

Jerry Hall and Jasmine Hemsley have stayed at Lucknam Park

THE DETAILS:

Lucknam Park & Spa, Wiltshire (tel: 01225 742 777; visit lucknampark.co.uk) offers rooms from £295 per night based on two people sharing on a room only basis.