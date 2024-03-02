11 of the best luxury spa breaks in the UK

There really is nothing more blissful than a spa break, and whether that's a spa day or a long weekend, some of our absolute favourites can be found right here in the UK.
The beauty of a spa break is that it can be enjoyed anytime of the year, whatever the weather, and shared with everyone from your girlfriends to your partner or your family.
With Mother's Day just around the corner, it would make the perfect gift to enjoy together. We're really spoilt for choice with options these days, so scroll on for team HELLO!'s ultimate favourite spa days.
The royal-approved spa: Cowarth Park, Berkshire
The most romantic spa: AIRE, London
The best wellness experience: Beaverbrook, Surrey
The best spa garden: Carden Park, Cheshire
Cowarth Park, Berkshire
Why visit?
Prince Harry chose this 5-star luxury hotel, which is part of the Dorchester Collection, to spend his last night before the royal wedding in May 2018, alongside his brother and best man Prince William - and we’re not surprised! As well as providing a relaxing break, the hotel has a spa with an indoor pool, a gym, Spatisserie and a private sun terrace.
Spa days
There are various spa days to choose from, and the price varies depending on whether you opt for an evening, weekday or weekend. The Afternoon Tea Spa Day is a huge hit with fans, and it includes a 60-minute treatment from a list of six (including a prenatal treatment), but you also get to enjoy the hotel's seasonal afternoon tea served in The Spatisserie and use of the spa facilities. Treatments include facials, massages, pregnancy pamper treatments, cancer care treatments, nails, and body.
We recommend
"On my trip to Cowarth park, I tried the Ishga Personalised Wellbeing Massage, £160 for 60 minutes. It was an hour of absolute bliss and I really enjoyed how the treatment combines marma massage, lymphatic drainage and traditional Swedish massage techniques to detox and balance the body, whilst relieving tension and stress. I've never felt more relaxed. I would say this would be a great spa day as a treat for your sister or your mum, and the cancer care treatment would be extra special as a gift for someone who's gone through cancer treatment."
Spa days start at £95. To book a treatment or enquire about a spa day, visit Mr & Mrs Smith.
Reviewed by Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce.
Beaverbrook, Surrey
Why visit?
Nestled in the Surrey Hills, Beaverbrook offers the ultimate in secluded luxury. The spa is among the most gorgeous we've visited, with a stained-glass roof sending iridescent light shimmering onto the ceramic tiled walls to soothe the senses. Plush furnishings fill every corner of the gorgeous space, which boasts a heated outdoor pool, a serene indoor pool and countless cosy areas to hunker down in.
Spa days
Beaverbrook offers a combination of spa days and wellness experiences, depending on if you're after a blissed out afternoon in the thermal suite, or want to try your hand at cold water exposure, via the Wim Hof Method. The Time Together Spa Day For Two comprises a synchronised double treatment of massage and scryb to rejuvenate the sense, followed by a deli lunch and full use of the facilities. More in the mood for me-time? Book the Wonderful Woman Spa Day, which included a 90-minute restorative massage and facial, lunch and use of the facilities.
We recommend
"When I visited Beaverbrook, I attended the Full Moon Circle, from £175, part of the spa's unique wellness offering. A group of five of us spent two sublime hours taking part in breath work, yin movement and sound healing, before heading to the Coach House restaurant for a delicious pizza – because wellness is hungry work!"I also called into the spa - it would be rude not to - taking a dip in the heated outdoor pool as well as spending a blissful hour reading by the fire in the relaxation suite and floating from steam room to the sauna, via the jacuzzi. I had the whole place to myself, which made it all the more magical."
Spa days start at £275. To book a treatment or enquire about a spa day, visit Mr & Mrs Smith.
Reviewed by Melanie Macleod, HELLO!'s Wellness Editor.
Carden Park, Cheshire
Why visit?
Those looking for a luxury spa experience in the North West or the Midlands should head to Carden Park. Nestled in the Cheshire countryside, the £10 million wellness facility is a favourite of celebrities and sports stars thanks to its beautiful surroundings and five-star facilities.
Spa days
There are so many spa experiences to choose from, which include culinary options and hotel stays, with the Sparkling Escape, the Fine Dining Spa Stay and Twilight in the Spa Garden among the most popular. With hot tubs, a heated outdoor vitality pool, heated pods, an outdoor sauna, and not forgetting the Bollinger Bar, it boasts one of the largest spa gardens in the UK. While inside you'll find the likes of heated loungers, salt steam rooms, a tepidarium, and a Finnish sauna.
We recommend
"I tried the Luxury Face and Body Experience (£185), which was an hour and 45 minutes of pure bliss. Combining a radiance-boosting facial with a deep pressure full-body massage, it's the first time in months I've truly switched off. I often break out after facials but I left the treatment room glowing, and weeks later my skin had never looked better. We ended the day with dinner at Carden Park's award-winning fine dining option The Vines, which I couldn't recommend more for the amazing service and the most incredible Beef Wellington."
Spa experiences start from £95. To book a treatment or enquire about a spa day, visit booking.com.
Reviewed by Hollie Brotherton, HELLO!'s Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer.
The Gainsborough Bath Spa, Bath
Why visit?
This award-winning Spa Village pays homage to Bath's thermal water heritage, honouring the healing traditions of the region with its wide selection of treatments. Set beneath a glass atrium within the Gainsborough Hotel, a former 18th-century Georgian mansion, guests get to enjoy the spa's natural thermal pools and saunas - it's a totally wonderful setting for some much-needed downtime.
Spa days
Residents wishing to access the Bath House between 10am and 7pm may book a Spa Village Experience granting 3 hours access at £70.00 per guest.
Before your treatments, guests can enjoy the self-guided bathing circuit and Bath House facilities including three thermal baths, traditional and infrared saunas, a steam room, an ice alcove and elegant relaxation areas. The Bath House is complimentary to all hotel guests of The Gainsborough Bath Spa during designated in-house guest bathing hours or with a scheduled spa treatment.
We recommend
"During my stay at the Gainsborough Bath Spa, the highlight was undoubtedly the spa day. I indulged in their one-hour-long signature massage, and found my experience nothing short of exceptional. I'm very ticklish, and was lucky that my therapist took the time to find the right firmness for me to enjoy the whole massage. After my treatment, I ventured towards the steam rooms and was treated to a unique Bath House experience, thanks to their two natural thermal pools of varying temperatures. If you're ever in Bath, and are looking for an alternative and more quiet option to Thermae Bath Spa, then I can't recommend the Gainsborough Bath Spa enough."
To book a stay at Gainsborough Bath Spa, visit booking.com.
Reviewed by Sharnaz Shahid, HELLO!'s Deputy Online Editor.
Four Seasons Hampshire Spa
Why visit
The historic 18th century converted barn Spa in Hampshire is the perfect setting for a day of relaxation. Be prepared to unwind! Amid the beautiful nature setting of the English countryside, guests can continue their wellness journey with a range of innovative mind massage therapies, restorative yoga sessions, adrenaline pumping exercise classes or simply a dip in the hotel’s star conservatory style pool.
Spa days
The Just The Two Of You package is a lovely one to try. Relax with a 50- or 80-minute massage or facial together (excluding Ni Putu Signature Massage and dr Sturm facials), then enjoy 60 minutes’ use of the Couples’ Suite post-treatment. What's more, a glass of Prosecco is included. Cheers to that!
If you're with family members or friends, you might want to indulge in a world-class wellness journey with their new offer of a nightly credit of £75 towards an array of rejuvenating treatments from brands including ila, Dr. Barbara Sturm and 111SKIN. You also get a bottle of champagne on arrival. How lovely.
We recommend
"Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire has a spa menu like you've never seen before. If you're after a facial, you might want to try the 'signature Harley Street facial' - a high-performance treatment to deeply nourish and hydrate. If you're after a massage, the Inner Peace therapeutic massage helps stabilise, heal and renew the body with long light-to-medium pressured strokes."
To book a stay at Four Seasons Hampshire, visit booking.com.
Reviewed by Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce.
Ellenborough Park, Cheltenham
Why visit?
This stunning luxurious hotel located in Cheltenham is a top option if you're in need of a relaxing weekend away from the big city. It not only offers unparalleled comfort and a truly unforgettable experience, but Ellenborough Park boasts lavish bedrooms, a serene spa, a small fitness suite, a relaxed pub and bar, fine dining restaurant and bespoke service; everything you could possibly need for a relaxing getaway in the Cotswolds.
Spa days
You've got plenty of spa day options to choose from, and prices start at £95. The most popular option would likely be the half-day Revive & Glow package. The perfect pamper for those in need of relaxation, you can choose 10am until 2pm or 2pm until 6pm.
You get a 25 minute treatment (choose from a Back Massage and Elemis Express Facial), tea/coffee and homemade cookie, use of indoor facilities including jacuzzi, sauna and steam room as well as use of outdoor heated pool, relaxation room and gym. Fear not, fluffy robes, towels and slippers are included. This is available from Monday - Thursday.
We recommend
"Try the 85-minute full body massage, that will leave you feeling new. My favourite, however, was spending time in their outdoor heated pool. I did so on a rainy typical English day, and it felt amazing. The spa has other amazing spaces not to be missed, like its Spa Garden Retreat, which features a sauna, hot tub and steam room."
To book a stay at Ellenborough Park, visit booking.com.
Reviewed by Andrea Caamano, HELLO!'s Website Editor.
AIRE, London
Why visit?
Despite being located in central London's Covent Garden, AIRE is an underground sanctuary that makes you feel like you're anywhere but the bustling capital. The candle lit thermal baths are a truly magical and unique spa experience, and appropriately, it's the same 18th Century building J.M. Barrie wrote Peter Pan.
Spa days
You can choose from multiple packages, which range from 90 minutes in the thermal baths to the Wedding Love Connection 60', which includes the thermal tour as well as a full-body couples massage, a facial and a botanical foot bath. There are a whole range of specialist wedding, hen party, and Mother's Day experiences for up to four people, and for five or more AIRE offers exclusive private packages designed to accommodate your needs.
We recommend
"I tried the Love Myself Package (£215pp) which as well as full access to the thermal baths, includes a divine 45-minute massage with basalt stones and a choice of soothing or energising oil, plus post-massage cava and truffles while you sit on the hot stones. The thermal baths have varying temperatures between 10 and 40 degrees, and with the jet bath, flotarium and aromatherapy steam room, I could have easily spent a whole day there."
Prices start at £115. To book a treatment or enquire about a spa experience, visit spabreaks.com.
Reviewed by Hollie Brotherton, HELLO!'s Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer.
St. Pancras Spa, London
Why visit?
Housed in the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel (yes, the place where the Spice Girls filmed Wannabe on that iconic staircase), you'll find the stunning Victorian spa. You won't quite believe you're in the heart of the city when you step into this calming and relaxing haven. The best bit is that there's always an offer or a deal on, so you don't have to break the bank to treat yourself. I'd recommend having afternoon tea upstairs in the hotel's restaurant, The Hansom, after.
Spa days
There's a range of treatments to choose from, including the traditional massages, facials, body wraps, and body scrubs, or the more out-there treatments like black diamond body sculpting. As well as a gym and a pool for the more active among us, the spa also features pool hydro loungers, saunas, a therapeutic steam room, a relaxation lounge, and a couple's suite.
BuyaGift regularly has deals on at St. Pancras Spa, which is the best-value way to visit. For example, their £200 voucher deal will get you a one-hour treatment, full use of the spa facilities for two hours, plus afternoon tea, when normally a one-hour treatment costs from £145.
We recommend
"I love how this striking spa is conveniently located in central London. When I visited, I made use of the spa's beautiful pool and relaxed on the hydro loungers, before indulging in a one-hour classic massage that was heavenly. It was midweek, and the spa was virtually empty – another bonus! I had afternoon tea upstairs at The Hansom after, which I totally recommend. The bright and airy restaurant is in what used to be the railway station, so it makes for a really unique setting."
To book a stay at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, visit BuyAGift.
Reviewed by Ainhoa Barcelona, HELLO!'s Content Managing Editor.
Lime Wood, New Forest
Why visit?
Venture just 90 minutes out of London and you'll find Lime Wood Hotel, an idyllic hideaway in the New Forest. The spa here has its own rooftop herb garden where morning yoga and meditation classes are hosted, as well as a hydro-pool, steam room and sauna.
Spa days
The Herb House spa is dedicated to natural well-being and inspired by its forest surroundings. Herb House instils a sense of calm, well-being and serenity and it’s the perfect retreat if you're looking for some rest and relaxation.
There are six spa day options to choose from; Perfectly Pampered, Bespoke Spa Day, Ground Wellbeing Spa Day, Sundown Spa Evening, The Wind Down Spa Day, Couples Spa Day. Prices start at £185.
The Bespoke Spa Day is probably the most popular. Priced at £240, you can relax and unwind at Herb House with a 60-minute holistic treatment, followed by lunch in Raw & Cured.
We recommend
"The Bamford De-Stress treatment - this massage focusing on the back of the body eases tense muscles and reduces stress levels, while restoring and realigning energy in the body. The treatment starts with an Epsom salt foot ritual drawing toxins from the body and allowing it to absorb magnesium to help reduce inflammation."
To book a stay at Lime Wood, visit Mr & Mrs Smith.
Reviewed by Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce.
Chewton Glen, Hampshire
Why visit?
It's been voted the number one hotel in the UK by hoteliers and counts Tess Daly and Mollie King among its celebrity fans, so Chewton Glen is well worth considering for an indulgent spa break. Situated just minutes from the seaside, you'll feel instant calm, but if you're up for something more active, there's also a gym, indoor and outdoor tennis centres, a golf course and acres of country trails for walking or jogging.
Spa days
Chewton Glen offers bespoke spa days, tailored around you. You'll find a 17-metre swimming pool, hydrotherapy spa pool, outdoor whirlpool, saunas and steam rooms, as well as luxurious treatment rooms offering the most indulgent massages and facials. If you're planning a romantic break you can book pampering for two in one of the spa’s double treatment rooms.
We recommend
"While we haven't tried the treatments ourselves, the Sleep Soundly ritual, which combines a whole body massage with CBD and Himalayan salt stones designed to encourage a full cardiac rhythm reset, sounds just dreamy. They also offer specific treatments for those on their menopause journey."
To book a stay at Chewton Glen, visit Mr & Mrs Smith.
Bannatyne Fairfield Hall, Bedfordshire
Why visit?
Situated in the idyllic Bedfordshire countryside, the Bannatyne Spa Fairfield provides a beautiful setting for escaping the stresses and strains of everyday life. It's one of the most affordable spa days we've found, with prices starting from just £59.50.
Spa days
Bannatyne spa days include full use of the facilities, where you can slip into relaxation in the pool, sauna and jacuzzi. You'll also get to choose from their many treatment options, from massages to manicures. They only use top brands - think Elemis and OPI.
We recommend
"If you're looking to treat your mum this Mother's Day, how about the Pure Pamper Day? As part of her luxury escape, she can choose two treatments from the Full Body Seasonal Scrub, Elemis Pro-Glow Renewal Facial and a Swedish Back, Neck & Shoulders Massage (BNS)."
To book a spa day at Bannatynes across the country, visit Spa Breaks.