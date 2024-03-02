11 of the best luxury spa breaks in the UK

Why visit?

Prince Harry chose this 5-star luxury hotel, which is part of the Dorchester Collection, to spend his last night before the royal wedding in May 2018, alongside his brother and best man Prince William - and we’re not surprised! As well as providing a relaxing break, the hotel has a spa with an indoor pool, a gym, Spatisserie and a private sun terrace.

Spa days

There are various spa days to choose from, and the price varies depending on whether you opt for an evening, weekday or weekend. The Afternoon Tea Spa Day is a huge hit with fans, and it includes a 60-minute treatment from a list of six (including a prenatal treatment), but you also get to enjoy the hotel's seasonal afternoon tea served in The Spatisserie and use of the spa facilities. Treatments include facials, massages, pregnancy pamper treatments, cancer care treatments, nails, and body.

We recommend

"On my trip to Cowarth park, I tried the Ishga Personalised Wellbeing Massage, £160 for 60 minutes. It was an hour of absolute bliss and I really enjoyed how the treatment combines marma massage, lymphatic drainage and traditional Swedish massage techniques to detox and balance the body, whilst relieving tension and stress. I've never felt more relaxed. I would say this would be a great spa day as a treat for your sister or your mum, and the cancer care treatment would be extra special as a gift for someone who's gone through cancer treatment."

Spa days start at £95. To book a treatment or enquire about a spa day, visit Mr & Mrs Smith.

Reviewed by Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce.