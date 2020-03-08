Where is McDonalds & Dodds filmed? The must-see spots and locations in Bath The ITV drama is set against the stunning and very sunny backdrop of Bath

Have you tuned into ITV's new crime drama McDonalds & Dodds and wondered where the show was filmed? Set against the beautiful backdrop of Bath, here at HELLO!, we take a look at a rundown of must-see spots from the first episode of the series and some inspiration for places to stay.

Bath Skyline Walk

The first episode of the new series is packed with stunning skyline shots of the city, several of which were filmed from Bathwick Meadow. These wonderful views can be enjoyed as part of the National Trust's Bath Skyline Walk, a six-mile circular route which also takes in sights including Sham Castle and Prior Park Landscape Garden.

Alexandra Park

Another skyline spot featured in McDonald & Dodds is Alexandra Park. Just a 25-minute walk from the city centre, this 11-acre park set on a wooded hillside is a tranquil green space with magnificent views over the city.

Bath Abbey

While the tower of Bath Abbey offers spectacular views, the Abbey is a must-see in its own right. Founded in the seventh century and rebuilt in the twelfth and sixteenth centuries, Bath Abbey can be admired from the York Street spot from which McDonald & Dodds theorised over a night-time cup of coffee.

Royal Crescent

One of Bath's most iconic sights, the eighteenth-century Royal Crescent, can be spotted throughout the episode. Designed and built by John Wood the Younger, the Royal Crescent consists of 30 Grade I listed terrace houses, including the five-star Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa and No.1 Royal Crescent, which offers an authentic insight into Georgian Bath.

The Circus

If you watch the opening montage of the episode carefully, you'll spot the Circus. This is an eighteenth-century construction comprising three curved segments of Grade I listed townhouses which form a circle with three entrances. The Circus is said to represent the sun, with the Royal Crescent representing the moon.

Pulteney Bridge

You can spot Pulteney Bridge, one of Bath’s most remarkable architectural gems, in several scenes in the first episode of McDonald and Dodds. One of only four bridges in the world to have shops lining its full span on both sides, the eighteenth-century Palladian bridge was also used in the 2012 film version of Les Misérables.

Crowe Hall

At the centre of the action of the drama is the family home of Max Crockett (Robert Lindsay). This idyllic country mansion is in fact Crowe Hall in Widcombe, a Grade II listed building which was built around 1760, and is surrounded by several hectares of terraced gardens which are included on the Register of Historic Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest in England. Although Crowe Hall is a private property, its beautiful garden is open to visit on a select few days a year.

For more information on Bath, head to visitbath.co.uk

