Where was The Crown series 3 filmed? A look at the locations used in the Netflix drama The Crown has used several stunning locations in England over the years

With only days to go until the upcoming series of The Crown lands on Netflix, here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a look at the several locations across the country which have been used to recreate some of the magic for the beloved period drama. Filming commenced for the much-anticipated new series in July 2018, in which Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman takes over from Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. Over the years, The Crown has been shot in numerous parks and stately homes, while the crew have also used CGI for some of the sets since the showmakers weren't able to film in places such as Buckingham Palace - or the White House!

Hylands House in Hylands Park

Chelmsford was picked as the backdrop for the White House - and the resemblance is uncanny! With the same grand white exterior which the president's official residence is recognised for, the place was perfect to film Princess Margaret's disastrous meeting with former US President Lyndon B. In July, Helena Bonham Carter - who plays the late royal - was seen filming at the Grade-II listed house alongside Ben Daniels, who plays her on-screen husband Lord Snowdon.

READ: The Crown - We spent the day at filming location Audley End House

Royal College of Physicians in central London

Leading lady Olivia was recently pictured outside the iconic building, looking glamourous in a pale blue gown - the ensemble appeared to replicate the outfit the Queen wore in real life to the Royal Opera House in 1968. The RCP is an award-winning and versatile venue which can be booked for conferences, banquets, training and outdoor events.

St Marks Church Englefield

Englefield House and neighbouring St Mark's Church played host to the cast and crew of The Crown. The location may seem familiar to royal fans as the church was the setting for Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in 2017.

EXCLUSIVE: The Crown's Claire Foy gives her royal seal of approval to successor Olivia Colman

South Wales Valley

The cast and crew headed to the streets of Wales to film. Olivia looked nearly identical to Her Majesty as she portrayed the tragic Aberfan Disaster, which saw a landslide engulf a farm, several houses and a school in October 1966. Some children were able to escape the disaster, but 116 youngsters were killed and another 28 adults also died.

Winchester Cathedral

Olivia and Helena were pictured strolling along the pathway at the cathedral - dressed in all-black outfits - back in September 2018. It has since been revealed that producers picked this backdrop to depict St Paul's Cathedral for Winston Churchill's funeral. Winchester Cathedral has hosted several high-profile film crews in recent years with the historical architecture being used for Les Misérables, The Da Vinci Code and Elizabeth.

MORE: A look back at the Queen meeting the Kennedys

Home Counties

Rather then flying over to Scotland, the Home Counties was picked as an ideal setting to replicate the Scottish Highlands. The cast gathered to film one of the Queen's famous Balmoral barbecues. The Scotland-based palace is where the Queen always retreats to in the summer months.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.