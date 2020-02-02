Many people hate the idea of having a birthday in December as it's too close to Christmas or in January as it's considered to be a depressing month, but Amanda Holden made sure both of her daughters had the most amazing celebrations. After throwing Hollie the most incredible tropical-themed birthday party recently, the Heart Radio star ensured her eldest daughter Lexi felt equally as spoilt for her special day, which fell on 20 January.

To celebrate the occasion, the mother-of-two whisked 14-year-old Lexi off for a luxury spa weekend with her close friends. If Amanda's photo of plush white bathrobes hanging up next to each other wasn't enough to give you a little pang of jealousy, then the following pictures and videos she shared on social media certainly will!

The gang - including their dog Rudie - spent the weekend at Chewton Glen, a five-star country house hotel and spa located in the New Forest. The Britain's Got Talent judge revealed they were staying in one of the hotel's treehouses which come with their own terrace and hot tub - and Amanda wasted no time making use of the facilities! Sharing a picture of the gorgeous outside area complete with a glass balcony holding a wooden table and chairs that backed onto the idyllic green surrounds, she wrote: "#hottub time [champagne glasses] @chewtonglen #treehouse." As she posed on the edge of the hot tub, the blonde beauty oozed glamour wearing a bright orange swimsuit with her hair pulled into a messy updo and dark sunglasses shading her eyes.

Aside from the luxury accommodation, Amanda and Lexi also enjoyed trying their hand at clay pigeon shooting - which Lexi was clearly a natural at - and watched geese herding. It sounds like a wonderful break in the countryside, which is obviously a huge draw for Amanda considering her busy London life.

As well as their luxury London home, Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes also own a country retreat in the Cotswolds. While both homes are absolutely stunning, bursting with character and colourful decorations, the presenter has previously said it's important that their houses don't feel like "a show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

