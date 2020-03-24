Did you know that you can live-stream the Northern Lights from home? *unfortunately, you can’t get a selfie though

Let’s face it, half our Instagram followers seem to have seen the Northern Lights, so if you haven’t, we can guarantee it’s on your travel bucket list. But, here’s the good news guys: now you can tick it off from the comfort of your living room! (Or bedroom, or kitchen, or… wherever, you get the picture). Explore.org and Polar Bears International are live-streaming nature’s 'most amazing light show', so you can now spend your evenings indulging in a little wanderlust instead of re-watching Love Is Blind.

It's may not be quite the same view as IRL in Norway sadly....

The camera is located at the Churchill Northern Studies Center in Churchill, Manitoba, and is "directly underneath the aurora oval - one of the best places on earth to watch the aurora borealis". Whenever you tune in, you’ll see something a little different, as the colours of the aurora depends on whether it is oxygen or nitrogen colliding with the charged particles. Oxygen emits a greenish-yellow or sometimes a red light, and nitrogen typically gives off a blue light. The other colours you’ll see will come from blends of oxygen and nitrogen. A little science lesson so you can kind of pretend you really went…

Been there, done that, right?

You can view the Northern Lights from various locations in Iceland, Alaska, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Greenland, Tasmania, or New Zealand. So, if you’re desperate for a proper trip after your living room exploration, you’ve got a lot of places to choose from when you book your next holiday.

Already ticked off the Northern Lights? Explore.org has plenty of other live streams, from animal sanctuaries to breathtaking sunrises over beaches, so you can really take a trip around the world from the sofa. You can even pour yourself a cocktail, for that real holiday feeling...

