Gary Neville & Ryan Giggs give NHS staff FREE access to their hotel during coronavirus pandemic

Former Manchester United team-mates Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs are set to close the two Manchester hotels they co-own so that the nearby NHS staff can have free access to the rooms to sleep during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gary, who was best man to David Beckham at his wedding to Victoria Beckham, will shut Hotel Football at Old Trafford and the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester city centre from 22 March so healthcare workers, who have been put under strain by the outbreak of Covid-19, can use the rooms to rest between shifts.

What's more, the two footballers have said they will not make any of their hotel staff redundant or place them on unpaid leave for the duration of the hotels’ closure.

Gary said: "We have taken this decision as we believe in being proactive and decisive … We feel that we have a responsibility to protect our team members and as shareholders we have put together the resources to put us in the best position to do this."

The former footballer continued: "Our company’s success is all down to our team and we feel it is critical that we look after everyone in these challenging times.

"We have been putting plans together for the past four weeks and have triggered various actions as things have developed.

"A key consideration in our plans was to try and support the wider community and more specifically our local NHS hospitals.

"By offering both our hotels without cost to the health service we hope that this gives some support to the healthcare professionals in a time when they need it."

