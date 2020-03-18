8 virtual tours to keep you busy during self-isolation: from NASA to The Louvre You can visit these tourist attractions online...

With the outbreak of the coronavirus causing a number of museums, art galleries and public places to shut their doors, it can be difficult to find entertainment. If you've exhausted Netflix or you simply want a change of scenery, then fear not because we now have the ability to take part in virtual tours - so we can enjoy all the tourist attractions without leaving the comfort of our own home! Sit back, grab a cup of tea and get scrolling, because we've rounded up some of the best virtual visits around the world…

The British Museum, London

There's no better place to start than with the British Museum. Situated right on many of our UK readers' doorsteps, this museum allows you to experience two million years of human history and culture using Google Street View, from the Rosetta Stone to Egyptian mummies. There is also an online collection featuring more than four million objects for anyone interested in learning more.

For more information visit artsandculture.google.com

Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam

Credit: Instagram/Van Gogh Museum

With the world's largest collection of artworks by Vincent van Gogh, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam is an art-lovers dream. Even if you can't visit in person, the extensive collection of beautiful artwork will still blow you away on the virtual tour. See over 200 paintings, 500 drawings and 750 letters without leaving the comfort of your own home.

For more information visit artsandculture.google.com

NASA, America

Who hasn't dreamed of visiting NASA? You don't have to be a scientist to get inside the gates of the Langley Research Centre in Virginia, the Glenn Research Center in Ohio and the Space Center in Houston. Simply go online to tour everything from flight simulations to supersonic wind tunnels, and let all your childhood dreams come true!

For more information visit nasa.gov

The National Gallery of Art, London

Credit: Instagram/National Gallery of Art

If you're in the mood for a bit of artwork, you'll be spoilt for choice with The National Gallery of Art's online offerings. Take a tour of 18 gallery rooms with over 300 paintings, including works by Titian, Veronese, and Holbein. Captivated by one particular piece? There's also the opportunity to learn more about each of the paintings on view.

For more information visit nationalgallery.org.uk

Acropolis Monuments, Greece

Even without recommendations to practice social distancing and limit travel, it is not every day you get to fly to Athens, Greece to see the Acropolis Monuments. Explore the archaeological site via an interactive tour online and learn about the most prominent monuments, including the Parthenon and the Temple of Athena Nike.

For more information visit acropolisvirtualtour.gr

Guggenheim Museum, America

Never got round to seeing one of New York's most famous art museums? Fear not, Google’s Street View can transport you to the Guggenheim’s famous spiral staircase with the chance to view everything from the Impressionist, Modern and Contemporary eras. If that's not enough to keep you busy, the online collection also has 1,700 artworks by more than 625 artists, as well as works from Venice and the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao.

For more information visit artsandculture.google.com

The Louvre, France

Although we can't actually jet off to France to see some of the famous landmarks, seeing The Louvre online is the next best thing. As one of the world’s largest art museums, it offers plenty of entertainment to keep you busy for months. Go online and learn about everything from Egyptian Antiquities to the remains of the Louvre's Moat, built by French king Philippe Auguste.

For more information visit louvre.fr

San Diego Zoo, America

Credit: Instagram/San Diego Zoo

Whether you're an adult or a child, a trip to the zoo is never boring. Lift your mood by looking at cute giraffes, penguins, koalas and elephants on one of the zoo's live cameras. Considering you get to skip the crowds, it's arguably a better view than being there in person!

For more information visit kids.sandiegozoo.org

