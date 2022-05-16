6 of the best things to do in Brighton this summer Where will you start?

Brighton has something for everyone and really comes alive in the summer months - with its iconic beach, pier and countless bars and restaurants to explore, not to mention the museums, galleries and famous lanes.

With close reach to London and the Sussex countryside, Brighton is the perfect choice for a day trip or staycation, and we've rounded up some of the best tried-and-tested activities to check out next time you're there. In fact, they're so good that we recommend you paying a visit especially. Enjoy!

Bolney Wine Estate

British wine has never been more popular and at Bolney Wine Estate, they will make you fall in love with the popular tipple all over again. Nestled in the heart of the rural Sussex countryside, the three-generation family business is one of England's most oldest and beautiful vineyards.

A tasting tour is a must while in Brighton, which includes a tour around the vineyard followed by a guided wine and cheese tasting experience. What's more, the vineyard is celebrating its 50th birthday this year, with plenty of special events happening, including a Golden Tour where you will be able to sample wine from the cellar, followed by a five-course tasting menu paired with an award-winning wine.

To book, visit bolneywineestate.com

Curry Leaf Café

Curry Leaf Café is one the THE places to go for food while in Brighton, serving up authentic South Indian food in a vibrant restaurant – complete with exposed brick walls and vintage Indian décor. Highlights on the vast menu include the vegetarian friendly Soya Masala –soya and aubergine soaked in a rich tomato-based sauce, with oodles of flavor.

The Goan Chicken Xacuti is also a must, with boneless chicken thigh cooked in a rich coconut, onion and tomato sauce. Side dishes are generously sized and there's something for everyone – from Bombay potatoes to various naans – be sure to try the Peshwari Naan. If you still have room afterwards, desserts include a date and coconut rice pudding, a chocolate orange tart and a selection of ice creams and sorbets – from black coconut to vegan salted caramel.

To book, visit curryleafcafe.com

Hotel Pelirocco

Hotel Pelirocco is one of Brighton's most iconic hotels and is loved by famous faces around the world, along with locals – Fat Boy Slim has been known to play there many times. The boutique hotel boasts 19 themed rooms paying tribute to some of the most iconic musicians and artists of all time. There's a David Bowie Room complete with a double spa bath and a dressing up rail, a Dolly Parton themed room styled out as the singer's country cabin, and the Pin Up Parlour – one of the hotel's most popular rooms paying tribute to British pin-up Diana Dors.

The hotel has its own bar with a vast selection of drinks and cocktails, including sparkling wine from local vineyard Bolney Estate, while breakfast options are worth getting up for. With everything from homemade granola to a full English breakfast – with vegetarian and vegan options also available – along with a Champagne breakfast for those wanting to properly celebrate their stay.

To stay, visit hotelpelirocco.co.uk

Burnt Orange

Everything in Burnt Orange has been refined to create the perfect atmosphere to relax for an evening out. The menu is designed for socialising; simple but packed full of flavour and perfect for grazing. The quality of the drinks if top notch too, so whether you order a cocktail, beer, wine or soft drink you won’t be disappointed.

To book, visit: burnt-orange.co.uk

Theatre Royal Brighton

Theatre Royal Brighton is one of the oldest and most distinguished theatres in the country. The auditorium of the grade II listed building, which is located at the heart of the city’s cultural quarter, represents an example of the finest regency architecture. The theatre has presented professional productions continuously since 1807 and most of our leading actors and actresses have performed here.

To book, visit: theatreroyalbrighton.com

Komedia

In the heart of the bustling North Laine, just a few minutes’ walk from Brighton Station, you’ll find Komedia, the city’s premier live entertainment venue for over twenty years. Winner of the Chortle Comedy Award for Best Venue in the South a record 17 times, Komedia presents one of the largest, most diverse arts and entertainment programmes in the UK.

The venue hosts over seven hundred performances a year including comedy, music, cabaret and kids shows, as well as being the home of several of Brighton’s most popular club nights and home-grown, resident comedy shows.

To book, visit: komedia.co.uk/brighton/