7 best wellness festivals in the UK to book for 2022

Festival season is almost upon us, and as music lovers and camping enthusiasts prepare to brave a week of minimal showering, classic British weather and sleepless nights. The charm of music festivals is tempting to many, but if you're after more of a wholesome, mindful escape with nature - you'll love to learn about these wellness festivals set across some of the most beautiful locations in the UK.

Wellness festivals are the ultimate opportunity to connect with nature and find an inner sense of calm. Many festival sites are surrounded by the rolling hills of the countryside, or within walking distance of beaches and forest rambles. Often paired with the very best of British music, food and family fun, there's little to lose from booking a wellness weekender.

From transformative, asana escapes to fitness-focused hardcore retreats, discover our favourite picks of the festivals offering more than just music summer…

Rock Oyster Festival

When: 29 - 31 July 2022

Where: Dinham House, Cornwall

Aside from a killer lineup including Laura Mvula, Happy Mondays and Passenger, Rock Oyster is more than just a music festival. Activities and water sports such as SUP yoga, surf trips, coasteering excursions, sea kayaking are enough the keep the whole family entertained as you soak up the beauty of the Cornish coastline in the height of summer.

And if you're looking to tap into your inner calm, or discover a new practice, festival-goers can book hip-hop, buti, power flow or restorative yoga classes throughout the weekend. Wood-fired spa specialists Kernow Springs will be bringing along their 12-person traditional Scandinavian wood-fired hot tubs, while festival therapists will also be on hand for pre-booked spa massages, using Ishga oils to nourish skin and resolve aches and pains. Have we convinced you yet?

Prices start from £50 for an adult day ticket, book at rockoyster.seetickets.com

WellFest

When: 2 - 3 July 2022

Where: Old Deer Park, Richmond

A true haven for health and fitness fans, Joe Wicks MBE aka The Body Coach, and Dr Alex George are among the headline presenters at WellFest, a high-energy weekend encompassing everything from fitness and nutrition to yoga and mental health workshops.

Situated in Richmond, just an hour from Central London, WellFest is the perfect excuse to escape the bustling city for a day and reconnect with yourself. All activities, workshops and fitness classes are included in your ticket price.

Prices start at £58 for day tickets, book at wellfest.co.uk

Verve Wellness Festival

When: 17 September 2022

Where: Hatch House, Wiltshire

If you're looking for the ultimate reset, Verve is the festival for you. Set deep in the stunning Wiltshire countryside, this is a wellness festival that knows what they're doing. Whether you’re into face paint or forest bathing, stretching your muscles or throwing shapes on the dance floor, the 2022 programme is designed to be the ultimate soul-soothing, countryside reset.

Festival-goers can expect yoga classes, happy hour disco, nutrition workshops, meditation sessions and even classes on how to grow your own medicinal plants.

Prices start at £69 for an adult day ticket, book at eventbrite.co.uk/e/verve-wellness-festival-tickets

The Big Retreat Festival

When: June 3 - 6 2022

Where: Lawrenny, Pembrokeshire

Three uplifting, unforgettable days to relax, reflect and reboot. Explore over 200 carefully curated, experiences, classes, workshops and inspirational talks that are included in your weekend ticket.

Prices start at £66 for an adult day ticket, book at www.thebigretreatfestival.com/tickets

Boardmasters

When: 10 - 14 August 2022

Where: Newquay, Cornwall

Every August, thousands of festival-goers flock to Newquay, the home of the edgiest UK surf scene to soak up the sun and soul of Boardmasters. Both a music festival and wellness retreat, Boardmasters is perched high upon the rugged cliffs of Watergate Bay. Boasting breath-taking views across the wild Atlantic Ocean, you’ll struggle to find a better setting to revitalise the mind, body and soul.

2022’s huge headline acts are Kings of Leon who make their long-awaited Boardmasters debut, George Ezra and Disclosure, along with more world-class acts including The Lathums, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Wombats, Self Esteem, Mimi Webb.

Prices start from £86 for an adult day ticket, book at boardmasters.seetickets.com

World Yoga Festival

When: 28 - 31 July

Where: Henley-on-Thames

If you're looking for an opportunity to totally reconnect with nature, World Yoga Festival is famed for being one of the best wellness festivals in the UK. Somewhere between retreat and festival, you will find ample time to relax and enjoy the entertainment as well as discover a deep and profound learning of yoga as a way of life. A true healing retreat set in the stunning Henley-on-Thames, yogis have praised the "amazing asana (yoga) sessions, meditations, philosophy talks and time and space to relax with healing". All abilities are welcome, so grab your mat and prepare to find your flow at this mindful weekender.

Prices start at £79 for an adult day pass, get your tickets from yogafestival.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/

Balance Festival

When: 17-19 June 2022

Where: The Truman Brewery, London

Balance Festival is a fitness lover's playground, where yoga classes, meditation sessions, hardcore workouts and killer cardio comes to life under one roof. The best of London's cult studios run regular classes all weekend, including BARRY's, Boom Cycle, F45, Barrecore and more - so prepare to get your sweat on at this fun fitness retreat.

A standard ticket gives you half-day admission to the festival, with access to the Main Stage workouts, Yoga Studio sessions, Meditation Dome workshops, talks in The LAB and demos in the Live Cooking Theatre, as well as over 150+ food, fitness, wellness and travel brands exhibiting at the event. You will also be given a Balance tote bag on arrival.

Prices start from £21, get your tickets from balance-festival.com.

