5 Bridgerton inspired staycation spots to put on your bucket list

It's hard not to fall in love with the storybook world of Bridgerton. A haze of decadent Georgian villas, countryside manors and classic English castles, the hit Netflix series' many filming locations epitomise Regency era charm.

Providing a major source of travel inspiration for spring and summer 2022, we're taking a leaf out of Lady Whistledown's book and looking ahead to the social, and sunnier seasons. Big Cottages has shared its top picks of luxury UK properties inspired by Bridgerton, so you can enjoy a staycation fit for a Duke and Duchess, and we've added a few favourites of our own...

VIDEO: Watch the Bridgerton season 2 trailer!

Best Bridgerton inspired staycation spots to visit in 2022

Stapleford Park, Leicestershire

Stapleford Park embodies various architectural styles, including Tudor and Victorian

Bearing a similar resemblance to the Bridgerton's beloved Aubrey Hall, Stapleford Park is the ultimate country escape. Standing proudly within 500 acres of woods, parkland and gardens, this Grade I listed mansion embodies various architectural styles, including Tudor and Victorian.

To book your stay, visit booking.com

Wiltshire Cottage, Corsham

This country cottage is just a short distance from the Georgian Spa town of Bath

Lovingly restored, this Grade II listed cottage resides in the pretty market town of Corsham, Wiltshire. Set within a vibrant walled garden, guests are greeted at the front door by opulent stone pillars followed by a grand entrance hall. Step inside and you'll find a blend of old and new decor – think stripped wooden floors, high ceilings and a sweeping staircase fit for a debutante's entrance.

Boasting a number of beautiful features, the pièce de résistance of the property is without a doubt the drawing-room, which showcases an open fire, classic sofas and an eclectic artwork collection, all enhanced with natural light from the shuttered sash windows. Just a stone's throw from the Georgian Spa town of Bath, revered for its natural hot springs and 18th century architecture, this country cottage is well positioned with a wealth of history and heritage on its doorstep – what more could you want?

To book your stay, visit snaptrip.com

The Garden Wing at Mount Ephraim

The Garden Wing of Mount Ephraim looks out onto the Kent countryside

Set amidst 10 sprawling acres of Edwardian terraced gardens, the Garden Wing of Mount Ephraim house offers panoramic views of the historic Kent countryside. A Victorian Grade II listed building with a large six-bedroom wing open to guests, the stunning manor boasts a tranquil rose garden, a Japanese rock garden and a water garden.

Inside visitors are met by a large sitting room warmed by a wood burner, a separate snug which is ideal for relaxing with a book, and a large games room complete with a full-sized snooker table. Worthy of a period drama, The West Wing kitchen, located at Mount Ephraim, is also available for guests to enjoy a private afternoon tea experience that can be served in the Garden Wing, West Wing kitchen or in the dining room of the main house, depending on your preference.

To book your stay, visit snaptrip.com

The Green Cottage, Coneysthorpe

The Green is one of the many cottages in the estate village of Coneysthorpe

Castle Howard in York was used as the exterior for Simon and Daphne's fictional home of Clyvedon Castle – and you can actually stay in the nearby estate village of Coneysthorpe. Offering a luxurious selection of picturesque holiday cottages, our pick is The Green which sits at the heart of the Howardian Hills, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

An additional bonus, guests staying in any one of the estate's holiday homes will receive free admission into Castle Howard, valid for one day of your choice, so you can explore the home of one of Bridgerton's favourite couples at your leisure.

To book your stay, visit castlehoward.co.uk

Frampton Court Estate

Frampton Court Estate sleeps up to 14 people

Seeking a country retreat? Frampton Court Estate is the ultimate bucket list destination. Sleeping up to 14 people, this one-of-a-kind Palladian property is steeped in history, and has long stood as the ancestral home of the Clifford family. Resting upon the banks of the River Severn in Gloucestershire, the estate is surrounded by its own private ornamental gardens and looks out onto the nearby Grade I park and 50-acre lakes.

Each of the individually decorated bedrooms features bespoke decor ranging from four-poster beds to hanging Jacobean fabrics, eighteenth-century fireplaces to Frampton Flora watercolours on the walls – as Lady Whistledown would say, this property is "an even rarer jewel."

To book your stay, visit framptoncourtestate.co.uk

