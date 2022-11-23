Why Heckfield Place is more than just a recharge retreat HELLO! trialled the Volvo C40 to discover the virtues of rechargeable cars

When I was younger, setting off for a UK break used to mean bundling into the car with wellies and dusty camping gear, only to be met with miserable weather, a leaking tent and restless nights followed by vinegary fish and chips wrapped in greasy newspaper.

While still a strangely thrilling experience, I never once returned from a staycation feeling fully restored. That is until I was invited by Volvo to stay at Heckfield Place, a stunning country house hotel that has truly mastered the art of rest and recovery. The purpose of my stay? To 'recharge', an idea embraced by Volvo, whilst simultaneously learning about the benefits of driving an electric car.

Heckfield Place truly is an oasis of calm located just an hour outside of London. The luxury restored Georgian home standing on 400 acres of an idyllic secluded Hampshire landscape needs no introduction as the ultimate wellbeing retreat. The drive there in my borrowed Volvo C40 was equally blissful, thanks to its built-in Google navigation and impressive range that showed no signs of flatlining despite my 60-mile drive to Hampshire.

Arriving in the Volvo C40 was the perfect way to kickstart the recharge retreat

As a nervous driver who only has experience of driving petrol cars, I was initially apprehensive to drive alone in a brand new Volvo. I was concerned I wouldn't know how to navigate a high-tech car, let alone feel safe in one twice the size of my usual city runaround. Luckily, I was refreshingly surprised to learn that Volvo has all things covered when it comes to making their vehicles accessible.

The brand truly proves its status as one of the safest cars too, with driver assistance, automatic braking and a 360 camera making my two-hour drive in torrential rain a seamless experience.

Whilst delighting in delicious seasonal produce grown on Heckfield's estate, soaking up the vivid autumnal countryside and plunging myself into icy water for a spot of wild swimming with the Volvo team, it's safe they convinced me to get used to the slower pace of the recharge lifestyle.

Heckfield Place is set upon 400 acres of stunning Hampshire countryside

I was joined at Heckfield Place by Alice Liveing, fitness influencer and Volvo ambassador, who knows all too well the importance of totally switching off.

"Sometimes, you really do have to turn your phone off and focus on you," said personal trainer Alice, who has amassed nearly 700k followers since she started educating others on the beauty of balance through health and fitness.

Alice loves her Volvo C40 Recharge for its safety and carbon-combatting qualities

She sat down with HELLO! to share her insight on the best ways to recharge. Read her tips below…

Alice Liveing’s favourite ways to recharge

"One of the best things about this trip has been the ability to reconnect with nature. I live in London, and love nothing more than jumping in my car and getting out of the city. I thrive on balance, and that sometimes requires me to escape the busy pace of life. Every couple of weekends I set time aside to drive my electric car to the countryside and just immerse myself in the outdoors. The best part is I can just plug it in when I get there - driving electric eliminates the stress of needing to worry about refilling with petrol," says Alice.

"Exercise is also such a brilliant way to bring balance into your life. I purposefully set my alarm for 6am this morning. I just knew that even though I'm away and meant to be relaxing, I will feel so much better if I get up and exercise. I had a really stressful day yesterday and I knew that doing some form of movement will help me disconnect and recharge."

Alice reassured me that practice makes perfect, and making a habit of things that make your body and mind feel good is the best way to seek balance and calm.

Alice joined me at Heckfield Place for a restful, restorative retreat

"I'm quite regimented with things in my lifestyle that I know make me feel good and will recharge me. Sleep is another really important aspect of my life. If a friend wants to stay out but I know I need to get into bed - I will be strict with myself," she added.

"When you practise these things daily, recharging will come naturally. I still go out with my friends and have fun and let my hair down, but I also know that I fall back on those habits because they make me feel good."

