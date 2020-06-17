Roadtrip time! Speak to Alexa in your car with Amazon's new Echo Auto

Since staycations and UK road trips are du jour for 2020, Amazon's latest release couldn’t have come at a better time. The Amazon Echo Auto means you can now get Alexa in your car and it's on sale now – did somebody say road trip playlist? The device connects the Alexa app on your phone to your car speakers via an auxiliary jack or Bluetooth, and claims to be able to hear you over music, air conditioning and road noise – that'll save any embarrassing shouting at traffic lights, for sure. It can stream music, audiobooks and podcasts from Audible, Spotify and Apple Music, as well as other apps, so you can cruise all summer long without having to fiddle with your radio or, heavens forbid, a CD player.

Echo Auto, £49.99, Amazon

Of course, it is practically perfect on a practical level. Music aside, you can use your voice to check the news, the weather and probably most important, for directions. You can also make hands-free calls (ideal if you’re always late or stuck in traffic) and naturally ask Alexa any of those weird questions that pop into your head or add bits to your shopping list on the way to the supermarket.

The only downside is that it isn't compatible for all cars or phones, so it’s worth checking before you buy. It's designed to sit on your dashboard but also comes with an air vent mount too.

