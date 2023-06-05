The Boodles Tennis at Stoke Park is back - and we have a special ticket offer

How to get tickets to the social event of the summer…

Looking for the ultimate summer soiree where you can dress up, mingle amongst the A-list and bask in the glorious British sunshine? Let us introduce you to The Boodles Tennis at Stoke Park.

Celebrating its 21st anniversary this year, this in-demand summer event will host some of the world’s biggest tennis stars as they battle it out on perfectly manicured lawns – and there’s still time to get tickets...

What is The Boodles Tennis?

The Boodles Tennis, which is taking place 27 June – 1 July 2023, is a lavish summer party with world class tennis. The glamorous event is also a chance for you to get up-close-and-personal to tennis legends, as well as mingle with friends over Laurent Perrier champagne and afternoon tea.

Fashion lovers can also browse a collection of some of the finest Boodles jewellery pieces, as well as stunning Patek Philippe watches. With an intimate purpose-built stadium of only 2,000 seats, tennis fans will adore attending this special event as they prepare for the run up to Wimbledon.

© Stoke Park

Where is The Boodles Tennis held?

The Boodles Tennis is held in Stoke Park, a breath-taking 300-acre estate in the Buckinghamshire countryside.

Which tennis stars are attending The Boodles Tennis?

The last time The Boodles Tennis took place was in 2019, due to the pandemic, and players that year included Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic, Fabio Fognini, Grigor Dimitrov, Karen Kachanov, Denis Shapovalov and Diego Schwartzman. Past players have also included tennis megastars Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray.

So far this year, Stefanos Tsitsipas has confirmed his attendance at the sought-after event, as well as Sebastian Korda, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Lorenzo Musetti. So it's set to be a very exciting event, indeed!

© Stoke Park

How can I get tickets to The Boodles Tennis?

You can purchase tickets via the event’s official website. Make use of HELLO!’s special offer on stadium ticket passes, which are £90.85 each, for Tuesday 27, Wednesday 28 June and Saturday 1 July by using the code BOODLES43M at checkout and receive four passes for the price of three.