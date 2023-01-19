10 tennis stars' gorgeous weddings: Roger Federer, Andy Murray and more

Are you hooked on Netflix show Break Point? It follows Ons Jabeur and Rafael Nadal, who are just some of the tennis stars who have been supported in their careers by their loving partners, while Taylor Fritz sadly went through a divorce.

If you love taking a peek inside celebrity wedding albums as much as we do, then you'll want to join us on a trip down memory lane to see Serena Williams' Disney-themed wedding, Novak Djokovic and his pregnant wife's big day and more…

WATCH: Andy Murray explains how his wedding ring was stolen

Loading the player...

Novak Djokovic

The couple shared their day with HELLO!

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic married his childhood sweetheart Jelena Ristic in Montenegro’s Aman Sveti Stefan resort in July 2014. The couple, who were expecting their first child together at the time, shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine, with Novak saying he was blown away when he got the first glimpse of his bride wearing an exquisite gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

"Seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress, smiling and walking towards me… She looked like an angel," Novak told HELLO!. "I was trying to be present in that moment and memorise it. I was focused on her, and her smile, and our baby. It really was a perfect moment."

Ons Jabeur

Ons and Karim got married in 2015

It has been eight years since Ons Jabeur tied the knot with fitness coach Karim Kamoun. Back in 2015, the Tunisian star shared the happy news by sharing a photo of the newlyweds on social media alongside the caption: "Happy to announce that me and Karim just got married." It showed Ons wearing a bridal gown with a sheer neckline with lace applique and a drop waist, which she teamed with a sparkling hair accessory and drop earrings.

Andy Murray

Andy and Kim paid tribute to his Scottish roots at their 2015 wedding

Andy married his fiancée Kim Sears in April 2015, in his native Scotland. The couple married at Dunblane Cathedral, before a ceremony at the Cromlix House Hotel. Andy gave a nod to his Scottish roots by wearing a tartan kilt, sporran, and black jacket, while the bride wore a bespoke Jenny Packham wedding dress encrusted with Swarovski crystals, and accessorised with glittering Jimmy Choo heels.

WOW: Andy Murray’s £1.8million wedding purchase will blow your mind

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz was just 18 when he tied the knot with Raquel Pedraza in California in July 2016, one month after they got engaged at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. While they welcomed a son called Jordan in 2017, their marriage came to an end in December 2019. He is now dating model Morgan Riddle.

Jessica Pegula

Jessica and Taylor got married at an 8,000-acre estate

American tennis player Jessica Pegula, 28, married her partner Taylor Gahagen at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina on 22 October 2021. The bride looked beautiful in a white satin strapless gown with a thigh-high split, which was visible as she posed for photos alongside fellow WTA player Jennifer Brady.

Rafael Nadal

The tennis pro popped the question in Rome

When Rafael Nadal announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend Mery Perelló, also known as Xisca, the couple had been keeping the news private for eight months. He proposed during a romantic trip to Rome, and they tied the knot in a Spanish castle in 2019.

Rafael and Mery during their castle wedding

The star shared a stunning picture on his Instagram feed that showed off his bride's beautiful long-sleeved wedding dress.

Mardy Fish

The couple haven't shared many photos of their big day

The Breaking Point star Mardy Fish has been married to model Stacey Gardner since September 2008, after getting engaged in November 2008. Deal or No Deal star Stacey look glamorous in a strapless fishtail wedding dress while Mardy opted for a black suit and a cream tie as they exchanged vows at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills in front of his fellow tennis stars James and Thomas Blake.

Karolina Pliskova

Karolina described her intimate wedding as a "family lunch"

Karolina Pliskova surprised fans in 2018 when she announced she had secretly married Michal Hrdlicka in an intimate ceremony in Monaco. Speaking to the media at the time, she described the "very small wedding" as more of "a family lunch", and added that "it was not stressful at all." Sharing a snap on social media, the bride looked beautiful in a one-shouldered Grecian-style gown with a leg-split and a fitted waist, while her partner wore a grey suit.

Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki tied the knot in Tuscany

Caroline Wozniacki married David Lee in Tuscany in June 2019, just weeks before the beginning of Wimbledon that year. The newlywed opened up about her four-day wedding celebrations in an interview with HELLO!, describing the event as "absolutely perfect". She also revealed she had a special helping hand in selecting her beautiful Oscar de la Renta wedding dress from none other than Anna Wintour.

The couple posed for photos following their religious ceremony

As for the reception? "We partied all the way until four in the morning which was perfect. We had a candy room, because I love sweets, and on the dance floor, we had fries and candy and burgers and stuff coming out. So I think the food was also a big highlight for us."

SEE PHOTOS: Serena Williams swapped $3.5million wedding gown for mini dress and trainers

Serena Williams

Serena in her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen bridal gown

New Orleans was the setting for Serena Williams' wedding to Alexis Ohanian in November 2017. The bride had not one, but three, gorgeous wedding dresses for her big day, including a gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen for the ceremony.

The tennis pro changed into a Versace gown for the reception

"I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself," Serena told Vogue in an exclusive photoshoot and interview. "I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece."

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.