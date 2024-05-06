The Art of Slow Travel: A Guide to Mindful Exploration With FlightHub

Created for FlightHub

In an increasingly fast-paced world where we’re all constantly on the go, planning a getaway where you can slow down and enjoy a more relaxed pace of life in a new destination can be a total game changer. That’s why slow travel is trending right now. Taking a more mindful approach to travel means you can take the time to engage with your destination on a much deeper level. FlightHub makes it easy to book meaningful travel experiences through customized, flexible arrangements and extended stays. That means you can kick back and fully immerse yourself in a new culture without worrying about the details.

What is slow travel?

Ultimately, it’s all about fostering a deeper appreciation for the places you visit, with an emphasis on connecting with local culture through people, food and music. Slow travel means taking in the educational and emotional impact of your destination while being present in the moment. It also encourages a more sustainable approach to travel, keeping the future of local communities and the environment in mind. This might sound unattainable, but FlightHub makes it affordable to visit a ton of memorable destinations that are perfect for more mindful experiences. Head to Peru this summer and book a local guide to hike the Inca Trail, a rugged two- to four-day mountain trek that offers unforgettable views of historic Machu Picchu. You won’t want to rush when you’re taking in some of the most magical sights in the world.

The benefits of slow travel

Taking the time to really connect with the place you’re visiting leads to a much better understanding of global cultures. Think about it: a breakfast buffet at a chain hotel is always nice, but a home-cooked meal at a beloved local restaurant that celebrates a region's traditions and flavours is much more memorable.

You can experience slow travel anywhere in the world, including your own country. For example, book a flight to Calgary through FlightHub and check out Heritage Park, Canada’s largest living history museum. This village from the 1860s is still operating, complete with a replica fur-trading post, horse ranch and small town centre. Immerse yourself in the old West through authentic dinners, brewing courses and canning workshops.

How to practise slow travel

Give yourself lots of free time to wander, explore and enjoy meals at a relaxed pace. Using FlightHub's intuitive My Trips tool makes it easy since you can access all your travel information in one spot. You can even make changes to your reservations or choose add-ons with just a click. Plus, FlightHub offers customer service 24-7 in case anything comes up that you need assistance with.

When it comes to making the most of slow travel, flexibility is key; if you can book more than a week, you’ll have plenty of time to take in all of the sights, sounds, smells and tastes. Or you might decide to extend your stay once you arrive. With FlightHub, you can easily extend your stay to make sure you enjoy a rich and profound travel experience. FlightHub also offers customizable itineraries and fun experiences, such as guided tours, at budget-friendly prices. Plus, you can set a fare alert for a desired slow-travel destination and get immediate notifications when prices drop, so you can finally take that dream trip to Naples and try every flavour of gelato possible. Pro tip: the best spots for pizza are the hole-in-the-wall joints with locals lined up.

