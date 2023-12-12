I went to Dubai in winter and this is why it’s the perfect sunny escape

It's always a challenge when the clocks change in late October. The days begin to get shorter and the temperature drops making it a challenge to even get out of bed, so there was no better time for a lovely getaway to the Arabian sunshine in Dubai.

This was my first time traveling to the Middle East, and I've always heard of how luxurious and glamorous the city is but was very impressed with all the relaxing and delightful activities that could also be done. My long weekend escape was filled with culinary delights, spa experiences, desert escapades and splendid yacht excursions.

How to get there and where to stay

Making my way to Dubai turned out to be a breeze. I usually fly to the Caribbean or Miami around 3 times a year and I can never get used to those long flights. I made my way to Dubai with Emirates from LHR* in under 7 hours. Armed with a good book, an array of movies, and the comfort of an economy-class flight, I even managed to steal some rest before touching down at DXB airport.

Upon arrival, I made my way to Jumeirah Zabeel Saray hotel, located at The Palm Jumeirah, the world’s largest man-made island. My first stop was the hotel, and it made a spectacular first impression of the city. The hotel has a palace-style charm adorned with Arabian decor, featuring 7 international restaurants and a delicious breakfast buffet to kickstart your day.

© Andrea Alvarado The majestic Jumeirah Zabeel Saray hotel lobby

The Superior King Room has a private balcony with breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline and marina which looks incredible at night. Everything about this room made me feel relaxed and pampered. Service here is outstanding, a dedicated butler stands ready to cater to your every whim, ensuring a level of personalized service that elevates the stay.

For those lazy days spent soaking up the sun by the pool, the hotel goes above and beyond with portable chiller packs to keep your water chilled and cold face towels during the day as you lounge by the infinity pool or on the private beach.

© Andrea Alvarado Jumeirah Zabeel Saray hotel's infinity pool

A culinary journey through Old Dubai

One of the highlights of my Dubai escapade was a captivating food tour through the charming streets of Deira, in Old Dubai. Amidst the bustling souks and historic streets, I immersed myself in a 4-hour walking food tour. Founding sister Arva from Frying Pan Adventures did a fabulous job showing us diverse flavours of Middle Eastern cuisines.

© Andrea Alvarado The streets and souks of Old Dubai

From aromatic Iraqi spices to delicious Jordanian desserts and comforting Emirati coffee, each dish narrated a tale of tradition. Arva emphasized 'how food connects people and preserves and unites cultures that are in conflict.' Their food tours start at AED435/£96 per person.

Indulging in opulence at Talise Ottoman Spa

No relaxing trip is complete without an afternoon spa break - I found that the hotel’s spa, Talise Ottoman Spa, is the largest in the city with 42 treatment rooms, famed for its Turkish Hammam.

This was a first for me, a ritual that transcended mere relaxation after being scrubbed by a therapist in a steamed marble bath. The lavish surroundings, coupled with ancient spa traditions, created an unforgettable experience that left me feeling rejuvenated - just what I needed!

Sunrise 4,000 feet high in the Arabian Desert

The absolute highlight of my trip? Hands down, diving deep into the heart of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. I set my alarm at 3:00 a.m. to get ready and jump on a private ride an hour away from the city.

The team at Balloon Adventures Dubai went above and beyond to make this experience a once-in-a-lifetime one for sure; they even kickstarted the early morning with some warm Emirati coffee, ensuring we were wide awake for the magical hot air balloon ride at sunrise with our pilot, Orlando.

© Andrea Alvarado Sunrise hot air balloon in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve

The views and sunrise were truly breathtaking and it felt so peaceful up there - I'm all about heights and adventure - but this was an hour-long ride 4,000 feet up in the air that made me feel completely at peace and disconnected.

© Andrea Alvarado View from 4,000 ft above the Dubai desert

Following this unreal experience, we descended to enjoy breakfast in the desert and embraced the Arabian culture by riding majestic camels.

© Andrea Alvarado A lovely camel ride experience in the Dubai desert

Balloon Adventures Dubai Signature Experience prices start from AED1350/£300 per adult.

© Andrea Alvarado Breakfast in the desert embracing the Arabian culture

Yacht tour of Dubai's Palm

To wrap up this unforgettable getaway, I set sail on a luxurious yacht tour of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and the Burj coastline. Picture this: the Persian Gulf on one side, and the world-famous Burj Al Arab – that 7-star stunner – on the other.

© Andrea Alvarado Morning yacht tour of Burj coastline

It was a journey that perfectly captured the essence of Dubai's over-the-top lifestyle, leaving me in awe of the city's architectural wonders.

Sky Walker Yatchs Burj coastline tours start from AED225/£50 per person.

Where to dine

If you are looking for a culinary extravaganza, you must try Avatara. I savored a 16-course masterpiece at the first Indian Vegetarian Michelin Star restaurant in Dubai. Each dish was an innovation, full of flavour, textures and the most out-of-this-world presentation - Chef Rahul Rana is a true artist.

© Andrea Alvarado Indian vegetarian Michelin star restaurant, Avatara

For the last dinner, I visited the hotel's unique farm-to-table restaurant, Arcadia. A private outdoor restaurant that accommodates up to 10 people and features an urban hydroponic farm. A very personalised dining experience, where you can watch the chef cook you a fresh meal.

For more information please visit https://www.visitdubai.com/

*Emirates return economy flight rates from London Heathrow are approximately £559 per person.