I took up skiing in my 40s and proved that age is no barrier to learning a new sport

For me, skiing has always been a leisure pursuit with an unshakeable tinge of anxiety attached. My earliest memory of the sport involved myself and my sibling being fished off the Cairngorms in Scotland during a skin-removing torrential blizzard. This occurred in 1987 during the hurricane that wasn’t supposed to happen... but did.

Luckily, we escaped relatively unscathed from the experience, but years would go by when pounding dry slopes and futile attempts at both skiing and snowboarding would lead to a twisted ankle, multiple bruised extremities and a shattered ego. I decided that the elements were against me and I was being told something; this just was not a good fit.

© The Snow Centre Indoor skiing at The Snow Centre

The years have lapsed and, now with a family of my own, we all decided that the slopes are calling us and we can ski together as a shared passion. The fitness benefits have long been documented and I was also keen to foster a sport that we could consistently enjoy together as the children get older. Although I feel my wallet may regret this in years to come.

The age barrier

As a relatively healthy man, albeit one of advancing years (I’m in my late forties), I didn’t want to attempt something which I may not be able to continue due to ailing physical strength. It’s a burden you have to consider when age creeps up on you. I also wanted to ensure that my kids weren’t too young to hit the slopes and would be put off early.

I sought out some professional advice to ensure my heart and head were in the right place. I spoke with Warren Smith, who also owns the extremely trusted and renowned ski academy of the same name, to help put my mind at ease.

© Warren Smith Warren Smith

CAR: Warren, is there anything about age which could prove problematic for someone learning to ski?

WS: Definitely not! I’ve taught people in their 60s and 70s and seen massive developments. It’s a technical sport and the skis do all the walking or running for you if you stand on them the right way. Always good to check with someone you’re skiing with, clients or friends and ask some key questions. Mainly, if the person is carrying any known injuries or has health issues. One of my most daring and greatest off-piste skiing clients is in their mid 70s!

CAR: What about kids? Is there a particular age to get them started?

WS: The ideal age for a child to learn is somewhere between three and five, depending on their development and strength. The key for children is the enjoyment factor. Even just sliding up and down on a sledge can be a great way to introduce them to the addictive nature of the slopes.

© Warren Smith Hitting the slopes

CAR: What about the kit? What should you be looking out for when buying the essentials?

WS: When buying a kit for skiing, the first and most important thing is to be in a technical kit that can adapt to extreme temperatures. In the mountain, in a matter of minutes, it can go from zero degrees to minus 15. Make sure your main investment is in good quality outerwear. Then invest in a good layering system.

Kitted out

I took Warren's advice on the kit probably too seriously. Renting boots, helmets and hardware is simple enough to obtain from ski resorts yet I was reticent not to invest in decent clothing which would last and protect us from the elements. There are cheaper options available and as always, shopping around will no doubt net you a bargain. From the reviews I had read and my own positive experiences with the brand, I decided to shop with Helly Hansen.

The online store was fat-thumb navigation friendly, plus you can shop based on skill level and your holiday requirement. Measure up correctly though and consider your undergarments bulking out your clothing. You don’t want to be constricted on the slopes. Admittedly, any ski equipment is almost an eye-watering outlay for the whole family, but one for me that I consider a sound investment. I also know I can sell the kid's clothes when the time comes and they will hopefully attract a good price second hand.

The slopes are calling

One of the other tips pro skier Warren also imparted was that he would "always prefer to ski on snow", adding that "if you’re lucky enough to use one of the UK venues, it’s the best way to start." My anxiety about dry slopes was something I didn’t wish to transfer to my children, so proximity and price led us to The Snow Centre in Hemel Hempstead.

© The Snow Centre A family lesson

Confined far too much to the capital city of ours, it was a welcome relief to travel out of the big smoke. It’s easily reachable by train too or whatever your modus operandi of transport may be. The site itself is a behemoth but my consternation soon vanished as it is incredibly well organised.

7 facts about The Snow Centre you need to know It takes 6,500 tonnes of snow to cover their slopes

The snow is kept at a constant -4 to -6 degrees centigrade

They make around 2.5 tonnes of snow per night at peak times

They welcome 250,000 guests onto the snow each year

It is the largest indoor lesson slope in the UK

The main slope is 160 meters long and varies in gradient from the top to the bottom

It is London’s closest real snow slope



You check in via touch screen (or human contact if that’s your preference) and then traverse one floor and are met by a mosh pit of enthusiasts young and old, all resplendent in their own or hired ski gear. A couple of minutes later the whole family were donned in their ski gear, our hire boots attached, skis in hand and ready to pursue our dreams of slalom excellence.

The centre itself has two slopes, one nursery and one main slope for the more daring and experienced. It’s also kept at a balmy -6 degrees centigrade. I underestimated the effectiveness that I would get with my new ski gear. I resolved next time to just wear a t-shirt under my jacket as I did sweat. It was an unpleasant sight for onlookers.

© ROSS WOODHALL The main slope at The Snow Centre

Back to basics

We decided that we would take a solo family lesson. My nerves required quelling and also I wanted that 'we're all in this together' vibe from the outset. Our tutor Tallulah was brilliant with both adults and also my four-year-old who was admittedly puzzled by snow on a very hot day.

I tried to remember some of my early attempts with Tallulah imparting the wisdom that "you never forget." I beamed delightfully as her prediction came to pass and I made my first snowplough turn in thirty years. The first barrier was dispatched and I could feel my needless worry dissipating completely.

Watching the family take to it was equally a joy. My son and wife both found their snow plough easily and my daughter, when she took breaks from building the ubiquitous snowmen, also discovered her ski-feet.

© The Snow Centre Solo sessions are very helpful

We're hooked

After the session, we all departed for the upstairs restaurant to enjoy deserved sustenance and a cool drink. Watching from the gallery above and seeing those more proficient with their parallel turns imparted a sense of wanting to be part of this club.

Speaking with the family, I could see by their smiles that this probably didn’t require a discussion about continuing. Indeed, my wife already made enquiries about our next lesson and started prematurely discussing ski holidays in Europe. We are still looking into it.

© The Snow Centre Freestyle skiing

I’ve always held a stigma regarding starting things a bit later in life, but as Warren assured me, age should not even be a consideration. Being physically fit is to your benefit, but no doubt skiing will also whip you into fine shape. We have a long journey ahead, but I hope that I’m traversing those powdered pistes with my family well into my seventies.

