I went to the winter playground of the rich and famous – and was treated like royalty

It’s the exclusive mountain resort loved by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Beyonce and David and Victoria Beckham alike and, with its world-class skiing, designer shops, fine dining and lively nightlife, it’s not hard to see why Courchevel 1850 is a winter playground for A-listers and royalty alike.

Sitting at 1850 metres in the Three Valleys, the world’s largest ski area, Courchevel offers plenty of on-piste action, from cruisy green and blue runs to daredevil blacks, accessible via Gucci-sponsored gondola lifts. Meanwhile, beginners and little ones, who are well catered for with kids’ ski schools, can start out on the nursery slopes.

© Getty The exclusive mountain resort of Courchevel is loved by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Beyonce and more

Blue skies, glistening snow and crisp mountain air all create a magic atmosphere, and nowhere more than Les Airelles, where we stayed for our short break in the Alps. One of a handful of hotels in France to be awarded the coveted "palace" status, it is Courchevel’s oldest luxury property - and it certainly pulls out all the stops to make guests feel like royalty.

Built in the style of a 19th century Austro-Hungarian castle, with snow-covered turrets, stained glass windows, roaring fires and friendly staff who greet guests in traditional alpine costume, stepping inside this five-star mountain retreat is like walking into a fairytale. Perched in the prestigious Jardin Alpin domain, right on the slopes, it has direct ski-in, ski-out access and its own ski hire shop, as well as four on-site restaurants, bar, fitness room, boutique, kids’ club and smoking den.

© Les Airelles Awarded the coveted "palace" status, Les Airelles is Courchevel’s oldest luxury property

The flagship property in the Airelles collection of luxury residences across France, Les Airelles has 48 alpine style rooms and suites, each one lavishly decorated and equipped with king-size bed, flat-screen TV and minibar. The balconies, decked with twinkling fairy lights, come with stunning mountain views, while the bathrooms have hammam steam rooms and smart toilets with heated seats.

Each afternoon, I returned to my room to find a gift, from a bottle of vintage Dom Perignon on arrival to a pair of comfy cotton pyjamas, ski jacket and personalised notebook monogramed with my initials.

© Les Airelles The hotel is built in the style of a 19th century Austro-Hungarian castle

For those who can afford to splurge and who want privacy as well as easy access to the hotel’s facilities, there’s a 500 square metre, four-bedroom penthouse apartment with an open plan living and dining space with a bar and roaring fire, leading out onto a balcony with a hot tub, all overseen by a private butler.

Meanwhile, the hotel’s three private chalets, with their own spa, state of the art children’s playrooms and private chefs, count Middle Eastern royals among their guests. Foodies are spoilt for choice at the extensive breakfast and lunch buffets, where choosing between oysters, caviar, langoustines, and the various grills is probably the hardest decision I had to make all day.

© Les Airelles There are four on-site restaurants, bar, fitness room, boutique, kids’ club and smoking den

Celebrity pastry chef Cedric Grolet, whose legendary skills have earned him 9.2 million Instagram followers, has recently taken up residency, and his selection of croissants, pain au chocolate and other breakfast delights are a highlight, as are his famous afternoon teas.

For dinner, the hotel has Italian fine dining at Palladio’s and regional cuisine such as fondu at the rustic Le Coin Savoyard, while lunch spots on the slopes include Chalet de Pierres and the lively La Folie Douce in nearby Meribel.

© Les Airelles Celebrity pastry chef Cedric Grolet has recently taken up residency

For a really special experience, guests can book La Cave des Grands Crus, the well-stocked wine cellar in one of the chalets which offers private dining for up to 16 people. After a day on the slopes, the subterranean La Mer spa is the perfect pampering retreat, with a heated pool, sauna, hammam, snow cave, outdoor jacuzzi and cryotherapy chamber.

Treatments include massages or facials using products from luxury skincare brand La Mer, or an oxygen infusion treatment designed to counter the effects of the dry, alpine air. Courchevel also offers plenty of action for those who don’t want to ski, such as ice skating, dog sledding and snowshoeing.

© Les Airelles The subterranean La Mer spa is the perfect pampering retreat

Les Airelles hosts extravagant Christmas and New Year gala dinners and an annual Easter egg hunt, while younger guests can also enjoy the on-site cinema, kids’ playroom and teenagers’ room, equipped with pool table and arcade games. Meanwhile, the pretty village is filled with designer shops including Dior, Prada, Chanel, Hermes and Rolex and Chopard, and there’s also a lively apres ski bar at the foot of the slopes, for those who still have enough energy to party at the end of the day.

TRIP DETAILS: Rates at Airelles Courchevel start at €1,700 for a Classic Room for half-board based on two sharing. Full board rates at the hotel’s chalets start from €140,000 for seven nights, full board. For more information, or to book, go to www.airelles.com