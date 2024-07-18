The one thing that surprised me about my stay at paradise resort The Standard Maldives

Being a sun-worshipper, the Maldives has always been on my list. And after the gloomiest London summer of my life, paired with the fact I follow way too many travel Instagram accounts, I knew it was time to make my bucket list a reality and head to the South Asian spot.

There are 1,200 Maldives islands and over 170 resorts, so how do you choose where to go? I stayed at The Standard, which is a chain I am very used to thanks to the London hotel - but naturally, the Maldives offered something a little different to London’s grey skyline…

© The Standard It was time to pack the sun cream and head to paradise

First impressions of The Standard, Maldives…

As with all resorts, we had to land at Male airport and hop on a sea plane to head to The Standard. It was a total novelty waiting in the lounge dedicated for Standard guests, which was full of sweets that definitely woke me up after a long-haul flight. The sea plane took around 40 minutes, and it was so exciting seeing the vibrant blue sea and colourful resorts along the way - it was truly like seeing an Instagram scroll come to life.

Upon arrival, I was greeted with a homemade coconut ice cream - a novel change from a cocktail or smoothie at most hotels - which was ultra refreshing after such a long journey. The staff were warm and friendly and I knew I had entered paradise.

© The Standard The rooms had stairs inviting you straight from bed to the sea

What are the rooms like at The Standard, Maldives?

There are overwater villas and beachfront properties at the Standard, and I was delighted to be shown to my overwater one, as I am a true water baby at heart.

I knew the Maldives is often seen as a romantic destination, but The Standard felt a little quirkier than the rose-tinted honeymoon suites I imagined in my head.

Firstly, as you’re heading by decking either by flip flops or buggies (which the staff are always happy to pick you up in, and it’s very fun whizzing round the island on them!), I noticed the bright colours popping against the turquoise sea.

© The Standard The rooms were unfussy and made for watersports

I’m originally from Suffolk and they instantly reminded me of Southwold’s beach huts - just vibrant enough for a fun skyline from morning until night, but with a bit of cosy, rustic charm from the slanted roofs and bikes dotted around the resort (that anybody can grab whenever and wherever they needed!).

The room had a king-size bed, ocean views and my own private deck with a plunge pool and sun loungers. They were light, airy, and unfussy, with the main decorations being a ukulele, some simple plants, and snorkels, life jackets, and a rubber ring invitingly attached to the wall, so you simply have to go for a dip immediately.

© The Standard I relaxed on my private deck

However, the 'wow' moment was the bathroom. A disco ball above the bath and transparent floors so you can see the ocean below - it felt like I’d stepped into the Little Mermaid’s bedroom!

© The Standard The bathrooms were definitely the sparkliest I'd ever stayed in

What was the food like at The Standard, Maldives?

This is the part that surprised me the most! Although I was expecting every inch of five-star luxury, I know that most travellers go to the Maldives for the sand and sea, but I was absolutely blown away by the food.

© The Standard Kula was perfect for all-day dining

The resort boasts a variety of dining options, each offering a unique culinary experience. There was the everyday buffet at Kula, which had a huge choice with some standout favourites of mine: the chilli crab, grilled tuna, basil and fig creme brûlée, and the Masala Dosa for breakfast. The bright spot was by the beach and the staff were wonderful.

For a couple of extra special meals, we checked out Guduguda, which specialises in authentic Maldivian cuisine. The name comes from the sound made when smoking shisha (say Guduguda out loud to yourself!), and you’re invited to sit on the floor and sample their native dishes. Their food is a delicious blend of Sri Lankan, Indian, Arab, and Indonesian flavours, and a dish I ordered multiple times was the Kirugarudhiya soup - a light, fresh, tuna broth that was a brilliant starter every night.

© The Standard You'll fall in love with Maldivian cuisine

There is also a BBQ shack for a more casual experience, so you’ve got plenty of choice. After dinner, you’ve got to head to Beru bar to dance on top of the ocean thanks to the transparent floor, and underneath the biggest disco ball in the Maldives!

© The Standard Have a dance at Beru bar!

What is there to do at The Standard, Maldives?

The Standard, Maldives offers a plethora of activities to keep guests entertained, from daily watersports to excursions on boat. As mentioned, I was a total water baby growing up (in fact, the family friends I went on holiday with every year even wrote a song about our family with a line specifically about how I was first in the sea every trip to the beach!) so I was in heaven living above the ocean.

While the weather during the rainy season has some stormy patches, I spent my days jumping in and out of the sea with my snorkelling gear to gaze at the fish and coral and cool off after sunbathing. I also headed to the spa for a stunning massage, which also offered yoga and Reiki sessions.

© The Standard The spa was a tranquil heaven

They’ve recently elevated their wellness offerings by introducing a new yoga instructor and spa supervisor with over five years of experience in the industry - Karan Kumar. Karan blends traditional yoga practices with new therapies to relax the mind, body, and spirit of all guests.

© The Standard The turquoise waters are what tempted me in the first place

Overall, I feel like The Standard, Maldives could be for everyone. Whether you’re heading on a family holiday, a honeymoon, or an adventure with friends, as long as you want to spend as much time in the water as out of it, you’ll come back relaxed and rejuvenated.

Rooms from £352 per night, to book, visit booking.com.