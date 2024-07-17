Why there's so much more to the New Forest than the iconic ponies, magical woodland and a glorious coastline

Forget all you know about the New Forest. Yes, in the heartland of the Hampshire national park are the iconic ponies which roam free, acres of ancient woodland and ridiculously stunning glades. But where coast and countryside meet, lies the picturesque Georgian market town of Lymington.

© ADAM LYNK Stanwell House Hotel has recently undergone an extensive multi-million-pound makeover

And the star attraction is the stunning Stanwell House, which has undergone an extensive multi-million-pound makeover and has firmly put Lymington on the map. The beautiful boutique hotel is in the middle of the town and has been reimagined with stunning interiors. It has also partnered with sustainable wellbeing brand, Land & Water to offer a spoiling section for goodies for your heavenly escape.

Whether you are looking for a romantic over night for two, a girls’ getaway, a family trip or even a solo visit, it’s one of the most laid-back luxurious stays in the New Forest.

The rooms

We stayed in the Balcony Suite which was laidback luxe at its finest, with a private balcony overlooking the beautiful walled garden and the most comfortable super king size bed I have ever slept in.

All rooms in the recently renovated hotel are well-appointed and peaceful

The luxury rooms and suites are the most indulgent the hotel has to offer but the terrace and garden rooms and house rooms are all well-appointed and peaceful. There is also a family suite which features a large master bedroom and a separate children’s room with bunk beds and cosy den, connected by a family bathroom.

It’s also pooch-friendly for well-behaved dogs who can stay in the terrace rooms which open up into the garden. Furry friends are also welcomed into the Orangery and Salt Bar.

© Getty The hotel is pooch-friendly for well-behaved dogs who are also welcomed into the Orangery and Salt Bar

Word of warning is there is no hotel carpark directly by the hotel – there’s a public car park with a reserved area for hotel gusts so you must pick up a parking pass from the front desk. It was all very smooth and we snagged the last parking space. The walk is very close but small ones or older ones or those who need a helping hand will have to be dropped off directly outside the hotel first.

Where to explore

We visited the glorious coastline on a blustery Saturday afternoon and wandered around the spectacular waterfront, admiring the yachts before seeking refuge in a pub for local cider.

Don’t worry if yachting is not your thing, there are boutiques, the nearby harbour and of course the famous New Forest is on the hotel’s doorstep.

© Getty A visit to Lymington Harbour is a must

The food

Back at the hotel, we popped into the bar for a light lunch. Special mentions go to the very friendly and warm staff, especially the knowledgeable barmen in The Salt Bar for their killer espresso martinis and old fashioneds…we even managed to float off to sleep despite the aforementioned caffeine-laced nightcap cocktails.

© ADAM LYNK The barmen in The Salt Bar are especially knowledgeable

Earlier this year, the hotel welcomed the arrival of Michelin-starred chef Matthew Tomkinson at the helm of their renowned Samphire Restaurant. The acclaimed chef has worked of the country's most esteemed kitchens and the hotel’s bistro is a next level dining experience with fresh seafood, succulent cuts from New Forest farms and seasonal produce sourced directly from Hampshire's bountiful surroundings.

The bracing sea air and pre supper cocktail meant we were famished and we attacked the nibbles with such gusto, it nearly ruined our appetite. The generously-portioned beer battered samphire with lemon, Mussell Popcorn and Padron Peppers with Black Garlic Mayonnaise are the stuff of dreams. I still think about that samphire.

Michelin-starred chef Matthew Tomkinson is at the helm of the renowned Samphire Restaurant

Other course are cleverly divided into Mains from The Sea, Mains from The Land and Mains from The Garden. We shared the spectacular grilled lobster with Lemon Hollandaise, Cherry Tomato and Rocket Salad, Skinny Fries and 28 Day Aged Sirloin Cherry Tomato and Rocket Salad, fries and peppercorn sauce. No wonder we slept like never before.

The bistro's seasonal produce is sourced directly from Hampshire's bountiful surroundings

Other mains include mussels, fish and chips and an incredible looking lobster macaroni as well as Thai green vegetable curry, risotto and gnocchi. We had zero space for pudding but other tables tucked in and it all looked incredible.

Somehow we made a miraculous recovery in time for breakfast the next morning where a leisurely Sunday cooked breakfast was spot on.

Final thoughts

The hotel is a fantastic base within the heart of the Lymington with easy access to the New Forest’s unique wilderness and the South Coast’s captivating charm.

© Getty Stanwell House Hotel is perfectly situated to discover the New Forest's unique wilderness, where horses roam freely

Fabulous food and cocktails, unparalleled scenery and an exceptionally comfortable and charming boutique hotel . And all just under an hour and a half from central London.

To book your stay, visit booking.com or go direct at stanwellhouse.com.