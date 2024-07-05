I've finally found the answer to your dream Mediterranean holiday with a stay in sunny Cyprus

When travelling to Europe we all have our checklists… Where has the hottest weather? Does the hotel have a pool? And how far is the local beach? You can forget all that and add shopping at Dior and grabbing lunch at Nammos, a world famous dining experience or unwinding in your own private cabana to your list. Whatever it is you're looking for, I believe I've found the answer to your dream Mediterranean holiday.

Last month I had the pleasure of experiencing one of Cyprus' most coveted properties, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa. Located only a 30 minute drive from Larnaca airport in the vibrant city of Limassol, it offers the ultimate relaxation break for couples and families wanting to find their own hit of serotonin. Here's everything you can expect from this 5* haven escape.

The rooms

Style and elegance exude from the moment you arrive, with an abundance of fresh flowers as you walk in the grand marbled lobby. Designed by Harrods Interiors accommodation, the rooms provide essential home comforts – such as the indispensable Nespresso machine – whilst also giving a luxurious feel with large king-sized beds and a seated sea-facing balcony – the ultimate spot to take in the sunset.

The rooms were spacious and peaceful

No expense is spared with the bath amenities either, with large bottled soaps and shampoos by luxury brand Byredo Le Chemin, I felt incredibly spoiled lathering up after a day in the sun.

© Matthew Shaw Parklane Resort & Spa has three distinct swimming pools

Where to eat and drink

Home to six bars and restaurants with their own unique style, including the world-renowned Nammoss offering incredible Mediterranean cuisine from local produce with succulent seafood flavours and premium quality meats, the dining options are unrivalled. Ranging from al fresco brunch to sundown drinks on the terrace, there's something for everyone.

Il Teatro restaurant offers romantic ambiance and zesty lemon notes transporting you to Italy

One of my favourite nights was dining at the famed French restaurant LPM - it felt as if we had been transported to a café in France. As you approach your table, you'll notice a pair of juicy tomatoes and zesty lemons are waiting for you. Guests are encouraged to cut up the tomatoes, squeeze some lemons on top and season with salt and pepper as an appetiser while you wait for your food.

© Photographer The five-star cuisine was just one of the standouts at LPM, where interior and service were also impeccable

While LPM is definitely a fine dining haven, it's also cosy and welcoming, perfect for couples and friends perhaps looking for a night off from the children. Other culinary highlights include the picturesque Il Teatro, which overlooks one of the three outdoor pools and serves fresh Italian fare adorned by flower and lemon trees. A must try is their delicious, classic tiramisu turned into an art form while it's delicately constructed in front of you.

I tried the elegant Coco Chanel inspired Lettre á Coco cocktail featured at LPM

Where to relax

You will instantly be drawn in by the picturesque scenery and landscaped gardens that border the hotel. Amongst those are two main pools, one with a slide plus a baby pool and an adults only pool, all heated comfortably. The detail of service is exceptional even to the point where pool towels are laid out on beds for you.

The adults-only pool added an extra layer of tranquillity to my stay

The adults-only pool added an extra layer of tranquillity to my stay, ensuring a peaceful retreat tucked away in your own haven. This was complemented by a gorgeous set of private cabanas available that provide a delightful setting to take in the sea views.

© GARRY KAN Soothe mind, body and soul in the Kalloni Spa for total rejuvenation

The spa

If you're seeking wellness be prepared to be transformed at the seriously stylish Kalloni Spa, unwind in the enticing relaxation rooms, or enjoy a serene dip in one of the three dazzling therapy pools. The award-winning spa is a unique haven for Thalassotherapy, offering a full range of treatments focusing on detoxing and rejuvenation, across fourteen treatment rooms. I experienced the full body massage in which I had the opportunity to select the candle scent I desired beforehand (a detox candle with fresh calming notes) which is then used for the treatment.

© Matthew Shaw Parkfit Gym equipped with the latest Technogym® equipment

Kids' club

Boasting the biggest kids clubs on the island, Parklane's award-winning Explorers Club provides endless entertainment to little ones whilst adults enjoy an afternoon on the beach or by dozing by the adults-only pool.

With a castle for inside activities, a large outdoor play area and a wet zone, even the inner child in me wanted to have a go! But this isn't just for toddlers, the club is broken out across different age groups - from a creche starting from four months right up to teens with fun interactive activities for all. Fees start from as little as 15 Euros for half a day, four hours which you can reverse before your arrival (recommend booking at least 24 hours in advance, if not sooner), and not only that you’ll receive a lower rate for a second child to enjoy too.

The largest Kids' Club on the island with its own pirate ship activity pool

Where to explore

The hotel has a fabulous in-house team on hand to organise all your excursions and dream activities. One of my favourite activities by far was a perfume making class hosted by one of the island's most respected perfumers, who even created the hotel's own scent. Once you have chosen the base notes, your host combines your selection with your aura to create the right amount of each of your favourite scents into a beloved bespoke perfume you'll treasure. With a group of 10 these sessions start from £25 each, for about an hour.

© GEORGE FAKAROS-VISION REQUIRED Sunset cocktails on The Gallery was a highlight of the trip

For thrill seekers looking for a bit more adventure, there are extensive watersports options, from jet skiing and kayaking to soaring high with parasailing. But if like me and you'd rather your feet on the ground and look for some culture, I recommend booking a day trip to Lefkara, a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, offering a glimpse into the rich history and culture of Cyprus.

Only 30 minutes from the hotel, it's known for its traditional lace embroidery passed on from generation to generation and silver craftsmanship. Be aware you will have to cover bare arms or legs out of respect when in churches but coverups are provided.

The Retail Village at Nammos offers an exquisite selection of luxury brands

Where to shop

From mouthwatering Riviera-style dishes by the sea to shopping for the latest chic summer fashion, Parklane boasts its own one-of-a-kind retail village at Nammos. One of the most unique retail destinations on the island you can browse a selection of luxury brands, including Dior Men, Dior Women, Loewe, Loro Piana and Off-White. This spot is very picturesque highlighting earthy tones that are offset by the tantalising views of Limassol Bay.

Overall, my stay was truly unforgettable, and with only a four-hour flight from London, this luxury escape is closer than you think.

