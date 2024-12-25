Chalet in style: My experience of living like a A-lister at a VIP chalet in Avoriaz

I love skiing - I've been going at least once a year for the past 20 years, pausing only for a few seasons when my kids were too young. And in that time we've tried all sorts of accommodation options, from hotels, both all inclusive and chalet hotels, to family-friendly chalets and self catering apartments. But one thing I'd yet to do was really live the high life in the Alps, so when the opportunity to spend a long weekend living like an A-lister arose, experiencing an aptly-titled VIP SKI chalet in Avoriaz, I jumped at the chance.

© DAVID ANDRE Our private balcony offered stunning views of the Alps

Perched in one of the most picturesque and pedestrian-friendly resorts in the French Alps, Avoriaz's VIP Ski chalets really are the epitome of indulgence. Whether it's arriving via a horse-drawn carriage as the sun sets, taking a jacuzzi in your private underground spa or sipping champagne on your stunning balcony, every moment really felt like a scene from a glamorous winter movie.

The chalet experience was spectacular. The buildings are stunningly appointed, with chic but minimalist interior decor, allowing the spaces to function perfectly as dining, chilling and partying locations. Some chalets have cleverly-appointed bunkbeds for families, others are better suited to breaks away with your friends - and nobody draws a short straw for a room, they're all gorgeous.

We started each day with a hearty breakfast spread: continental pastries, cheese, charcuterie, and fruits alongside a cooked-to-order option ranging from porridge to eggs any way you wanted. After a morning conquering Avoriaz’s 650km of interconnected pistes, we were greeted back at the chalet by freshly baked cakes and tea—and if you fancied getting going on the champers at that point, it's free-flowing.

© DAVID ANDRE Any foodies will not be short on options in the chalet catering

The chalets are pretty much ski-in, ski-out, so you can seamlessly transition from freezing slopes to the warm indoor luxury. And with heated boot rooms and fluffy slippers awaiting, the process was simple. Inside, the chalets really did feel like a boutique hotel. Our chalet featured a private basement pool and jacuzzi for repairing sore muscles and unwinding after a busy day on the slopes, and there really is nothing like unwinding in your private spa, glass of champagne in hand, to feel like you're living the dream.

© DAVID ANDRE We were able to unwind in our private, boujee jacuzzi space

The open-plan living spaces are cozy yet chic, designed for long, leisurely dinners followed by a party around the fire. Dinner is an event to savour: a gourmet three-course meal paired with unlimited wine, cooked by hand by your personal chalet host. The hosts at VIP Ski are very good – ours kindly fetched his guitar when we requested a singalong, and while they are happy to shrink into the background, they also are full of advice and information when it comes to making the most of your time in the town.

© DAVID ANDRE Our chalet was cute and cozy - not to mention the warm fireplace

If you want to spend the week skiing, eating and drinking, you’re in exactly the right place. But if you want to try some new things, you can just ask your host. For us, one highlight was the in-house cocktail masterclass, where we learned to mix mojitos and martinis under expert guidance - it really was a lot of fun, and a skillset to take home! One afternoon we tried skijoring: being pulled by a horse while on skis - in fact a little harder than it sounds! But a really novel experience and a chance to take a spin through a snow-covered forest we wouldn’t have seen otherwise, and not something we'd have come up with on our own.

Taking a private cocktail class in our chalet

Lunch at La Folie Douce was another highlight and one I’d advise you not to miss. A world-famous party spot, this mountain-top restaurant combines fantastic food, with flowing rosé, and brilliant live music. We took lunch in the snow there on our final day, with breathtaking views all around us, and as the afternoon progressed we discovered our ski boots were no hindrance to dancing! Truly, an experience not to miss and a fabulous last hurrah to our minibreak as A-listers.

Partying at La Folie Douce in Avoriaz

One thing I've not really mentioned, which is a key consideration for any winter sports holiday, let alone a VIP one, is the skiing. Avoriaz itself is a skier’s paradise, offering something for everyone. Beginners can enjoy gentle green runs, while seasoned skiers will find challenges in the black pistes and off-piste powder fields. I’m a fairly confident skier, so lessons arranged by the chalet to give off-piste a go really pushed me. Another in our party was new to snowboarding, and the progress he made was impressive.

© DAVID ANDRE The views were a skier's dream

The resort’s compact, car-free layout also means everything is accessible, so people of different skill levels will be catered for in the same area. You can meet your instructors in the main zone, and find each other easily at a scrummy lunch spot.

For me, the best thing about VIP SKI was not having to worry about the details - something the A-list are used to, but which is not usually the case for me. The chalet was exquisite, the food and drink fantastic, and everything else – from lift passes to ski equipment hire, outings and experiences, can be sorted for you. It really was a hassle-free, luxury escape which would be perfect for families or groups of friends. It’s a special break and is priced accordingly, but it’s definitely one that’s worth saving up for. I’ll be back!

A seven-night stay at Chalet Ipaka in Avoriaz costs from £1,376 per person based on 2 sharing, 12 Jan 2025 including £100 saver week discount. Price includes a scheduled coach transfer from Geneva Airport & catered accommodation.

