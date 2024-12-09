The most beautiful boutique hotels in Europe to book for 2025

Boutique hotels are intimate, stylish sanctuaries that offer travel experiences far from the ordinary. More than just places to rest, they're destinations in themselves, with beautiful architecture, chic decor, and impeccable service. From sun-soaked shores to historic city streets, these handpicked havens promise not just a stay, but an unforgettable experience. Whether you're seeking inspiration, adventure, or sheer indulgence, these are the best boutique hotels across Europe to book for your next getaway.

Nobu Santorini, Greece

As the highest hotel on the volcanic cliffs near the quiet village of Imerovigli, Nobu Santorini is totally secluded and the perfect place to escape the crowds. All cave-like buildings with white-on-white walls and modern boho decor, it's a blend of minimalist design and classic Greek island charm.

The views are truly breathtaking, and many of the 25 suites have private roof terraces with hot tubs looking out to the ocean - an idyllic spot to see those famous Santorini sunsets.

Founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the first Nobu restaurant opened in 1994 in New York and there are now 56 around the world, many of which are part of the 36 hotels. Santorini opened its doors in summer 2022, and despite being away from the popular hot spots, people come from all over the island to eat there.

A resident DJ plays relaxed beats every night from 5.30pm until late, while the outdoor restaurant serves the world-renowned Japanese cuisine. Expect the likes of Sashimi Salad, Peruvian Style Wagyu Steak and Nobu's signature Black Miso Cod. It's all light and fresh, which is ideal in the Greek heat.

Located on the ancient hiking trail that connects picturesque Oia and bustling Fira, the hotel also offers guided hikes, and there's a state-of-the-art gym available to all guests.

For those just looking for a relaxing escape, you can spend your days on a ridiculously comfortable lounger by the infinity pool.

San Domenico Palace, Sicily

If San Domenico Palace looks familiar, that's because it's where they shot The White Lotus season two. While the show portrays it as a fictional luxury resort, in reality, this iconic hotel is just as exquisitely opulent.

Nestled on the cliffs of Taormina along Sicily's stunning Ionian coastline, it offers panoramic views of Mount Etna and the glistening ocean, making it the perfect setting for the hotel's crown jewel - the dreamy hilltop pool.

Originally built in the 14th century as a convent, the building seamlessly combines timeless elegance with old-world charm. Its architecture features graceful stone archways, verdant gardens, and a thoughtful blend of classic and contemporary design elements.

Guests can indulge in authentic Sicilian and Mediterranean cuisine at the hotel’s signature restaurants (or from their balconys), enjoying fresh seafood, handmade pastas, and local flavours, all with mesmerising sea views. And yes, you can sip a cocktail at the iconic Piano Bar while listening to live music.

If you can drag yourself away from the hotel, just a short walk away is Taormina, a charming town of cobblestone alleys, boutique shops, and cosy cafes. Or for a beach escape, you can visit Isola Bella or Mazzarò, two nearby spots perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and soaking up the beauty of Sicily.

Saint James, France

If beauty to you means maximalist decor with bold patterns, rich textures, and eclectic artwork, Saint James will be your Parisian paradise. A hidden gem located in the heart of the city, in the prestigious 16th arrondissement, what was once a historic private club for French nobility has now been transformed into the only château-hotel. Offering just 50 rooms and suites, exclusivity and personalised service are at the heart of every guest experience.

Most recently reimagined by artist Laura Gonzalez, her vibrant colours and intricate patterns are what make this place so spectacular. Expect geometric design and 18th-century floral motifs, paired with velvety textures, plus original woodwork, ornate fireplaces, and sweeping staircases.

Each space has been thoughtfully designed, combining traditional French aesthetics with modern design sensibilities. Think plush velvet furnishings, crisp linen drapery, and warm gold accents that evoke romance and refinement.

Culinary experiences are a key part of the stay as the hotel has two-Michelin-starred gourmet restaurants. Le Laperouse offers a modern interpretation of French gastronomy, where guests can savour inventive seasonal tasting menus paired with fine wines in the most elegant, intimate setting.

For a more casual experience, with no shortage of Parisian sophistication, the Library Bar is ideal for enjoying an aperitif or sipping a classic cocktail in a plush leather armchair, surrounded by antique tomes.

Elsewhere, the private garden is a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. A lush, hidden oasis, it's filled with fragrant blooms, comfortable seating, and shaded spaces where guests can unwind with a book or a glass of champagne.

There's also a spa with a luxurious treatment menu designed to help guests recharge. The facilities are chic, discreet, and impeccably designed, offering relaxing and rejuvenating therapies.

OKU, Ibiza

Whether you're on the White Isle to experience pure hedonism or heading to the island to recharge, OKU Ibiza is a refined sanctuary that captures the laid-back elegance of the Mediterranean. The boutique hotel offers understated luxury that prioritises relaxation and exceptional service.

The architecture is a masterclass in bohemian sophistication, with natural materials, neutral tones, and an indoor-outdoor flow that mirrors the island’s effortless beauty. Each space, from the light-filled suites to the expansive pool areas, exudes a sense of calm. Rooms are spacious, with sleek furnishings, crisp linens, woven rattan, and earthy stone finishes, while private terraces offer uninterrupted views of the azure sea.

Dining at OKU emphasises locally-sourced ingredients, healthy Mediterranean-inspired flavours, and exceptional wines. The resort’s wellness offerings are incredible, too, from yoga classes and a state-of-the-art fitness studio to treatments in their serene spa. The main pool is the largest on the island, and let's just say it's not unlikely you'll see one of the many resident DJs taking their downtime here. Plus, they have weekly poolside lounge sessions with a curated schedule of entertainment.

Beyond the hotel, OKU is located just a short distance from the vibrant energy of San Antonio, but its also near Cala Gracio, a beautiful, secluded bay known for its calm, turquoise waters.

Hotel Cala di Volpe, Sardinia

Arriving at Hotel Cala di Volpe is like stepping into a work of art. Designed by French architect Jacques Couëlle in the 1960s, it's all cave-like curves, pastel colours and thick glass in colour compositions that filter the unique light of the bay. Built in the style of an old Italian fishing village in terracotta hues, the hotel is peaceful and the surroundings are unspoilt.

Truly iconic, previous guests include the likes of George Clooney and Beyoncé, but Cala di Volpe has also hosted royalty. In the summer of 1997, Princess Diana visited the hotel’s Barbeque restaurant with Dodi Al Fayed. And its prestige goes back even further to the 1960s, when it was one of the locations where Roger Moore was filmed as James Bond in The Spy Who Loved Me.

Cala di Volpe is located on Sardinia’s Costa Smeralda, which literally translates to the Emerald Coast. With its 20km of pure white sand and crystal blue waters, it certainly lives up to its name. Several famous beaches such as Grande Pevero can be reached by taxi or on foot, but the hotel also has its own private beach, which is only accessible by boat.

It’s here that world-renowned chef Nobu - no stranger to serving celebrities or royalty - opened his first beach bar. It’s his second partnership with the hotel after opening his Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in 2018. For alternative cuisine, Le Grand serves all of the Italian classics with a background of live piano music, and Beefbar splits its menu into luxury street food and comfort food.

Other hotel highlights include the Dolce & Gabbana boutique, the serene Shiseido spa and the bathrooms stacked high with Acqua di Parma.