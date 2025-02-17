This London hotel is inspired by Oscar Wilde– here’s why you’ll want to visit

Mere steps away from Buckingham palace, The Mayfair Townhouse is a boutique-style hotel situated on the exclusive Half Moon Street.

Making fitting use of its Oscar Wilde associations, the hotel pays homage to a mixture of both period and contemporary designs and is packed with playful corners you’ll no doubt want to explore.

Made up of around 15 Grade-II listed Georgian buildings on the famous London street, the hotel is steeped in history, and it was once a source of inspiration for one of Wilde’s most famous play’s The Importance of Being Earnest.

Each space in The Mayfair Townhouse has been designed boldly and playfully

The bold and colourful interiors are a thing of marvel and are influenced by artists of the late 19th century, as well as Wilde’s storytelling.

Leading art specialist Minda Dowling played a pivotal role in the design, and carefully curated a collection of interesting pieces to bring each corner to life. The huge peacock sculpture that greets you in reception is made from 25,000 glistening Swarovski crystals and is one such example of Dowling’s touch.

There’s a variety of rooms and suites combining old and new glamour, the latter of which overlook either Mayfair’s Victorian rooftops or London’s skyline.

Each has been designed with eccentric artwork, and with a unique character ensuring that no two rooms are the same. Hidden amongst the bright lights of the city, each space is perfect for a private, luxurious retreat.

The Garden Suite is popular with staying guests

The cleverly named Dandy Bar is dubbed as the heart and soul of the Townhouse, and perfect for after-work drinks. Signature cocktails range from ‘Beyond the Cosmos’, a vodka, lychee liqueur and cherry blossom syrup-based drink; and ‘Aventura, a cachaca, passoa and pineapple juice concoction.

The Dandy Bar is the beating heart and soul of the hotel

An exclusive guest-only Fitness Suite, decked out with state-of-the-art equipment – is open to guests, who can also book in with the hotel’s very own personal trainer.

Book a stay at The Mayfair Townhouse from £322 per night.