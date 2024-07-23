I fulfilled my Downton Abbey dreams at the historic Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa - and have never felt more relaxed

Let's be real, summer has been incredibly hit or miss this year. Every time you think you're about to get a stretch of good weather, you're getting out the umbrella instead or getting drenched in a thin jacket you thought would be suitable summer attire.

However, when I stayed at Luckham Park Hotel & Spa, I managed to visit during the one bit of extended good weather, which served me well given that I was able to relax in some of the best gardens I've experienced in a hotel.

The views are unrivalled

As a lifelong Swindonian, I never knew that this haven of luxury was a mere 35-minute drive away from my doorstep. And for those who live elsewhere, the complex is a simple 10-minute drive away from Chippenham station.

What awaited me was an elegant home that could easily have been used as a set for Downton Abbey, mouthwatering food that perfectly complimented the sophistication of the venue and the best spa complex I've ever used.

Location

Situated between Chippenham and Bath, and close to the village of Slaughterford, Lucknam Park boasts incredible views, both on the drive there and when you arrive. After going through electronic gates, you travel down an elongated drive lined with trees before the majesty of the hotel greets you.

Away from the hustle and bustle of city life, you can feel fully in tune with nature, with large open spaces dotted with unique sculptures including owls, dogs, and humans.

© Matthew Moore The property is home to several unique sculptures

With its quirky old-time lampposts, stone walks and smoking cabins for those who partake, you could be forgiven for thinking you'd stepped back into Regency times, especially when you discover the hotel's rich history.

The building is believed to date back to the 17th century when the land was bought by Bristolian James Wallis. The grand house has passed through several families before being purchased by its current owners in 1994, who have made sure to preserve the historic building.

© Matthew Moore The interiors were as lavish as the exteriors

My room was once a grand hallway and servant's quarters, and you can still feel the original qualities of the venue despite its tasteful renovations.

Food

There are several options to choose from when deciding where to dine, but my recommendation has to be the Walled Garden Restaurant. With an ever-changing seasonal menu, this place truly offers the best on show.

The salmon starter was simply one of the best appetisers I've had while the pork main was just as heavenly, especially with the bed of creamy mash and apple jus.

© Matthew Moore I wish I could have this pork meal every day

The interiors made you feel like you'd escaped to another country instead of headed for a weekend away in the English countryside, and if you get there quickly, you might still be able to glimpse a cat that stays on the grounds and brings its kittens over.

In the mornings, if you don't fancy a small walk through the pristine grounds, you can have your breakfast delivered to your room. And with the restaurant right next to the spa, you can always stop in for a spot of lunch before heading back to relax.

Spa

The main highlight of my trip had to be the spa, which comes fully equipped with two steam rooms, a Finnish sauna and even an amethyst room. After a hectic few weeks, these were truly the best places to unwind, once I was able to tear myself away from the deckchairs, making the most of the small bit of sun we've had this year.

While spending an entire day there, the spa experience never felt too crowded or busy and there was always plenty of space to do some laps in the sizable pool, or relax in the outdoor infinity pool and jacuzzi.

© Lee Searle Spending the whole day in the spa was the ultimate way to unwind

I can also confirm a whole host of luscious treatments were available. My mum had a facial massage, which she hailed as her "best ever", while my deep tissue massage has left me convinced this should be a part of NHS care.

As you can imagine, sitting at a desk all day has filled my back with tension and I could feel it melt away during my hour on the table. I am not lying when I say I felt the least stressed and most free with my body after that massage.

Other activities

While relaxing in the spa was perfect for myself and my mum, it might not be ideal if you have a young family. But with acres of space at Lucknam Park, this isn't a concern. Large play areas and sports grounds abound, including for football and tennis, and the property is even home to its own stables offering riding lessons.

There's always plenty to do, even if it's to sit back with a bottle of bubbly

You can also tour the grounds on the back of a buggy, learning about the grand venue's history and taking in each and every one of its acres. It's also perfect for a bit of sculpture spotting if you're so inclined.

Final thoughts

Despite having lived in Wiltshire for most of my life, I would never have imagined that a place this luxurious was within my boundaries. I was awestruck from the moment I arrived and found myself longing for an extra day as we left.

Rooms start at £374 a night. Find out more about Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa here

