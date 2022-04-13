Best hotels in London: From celeb hotspot The Standard to luxury Shangri-La stays and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

London boasts a plethora of incredible hotels. From luxury stays including the Shangri-la, the Corinthia and The Ritz to boutique picks such as Artist Residence, there are plenty of London hotels to choose from.

If a city break is simply calling your name, then we have the perfect selection of sleek, eccentric and fun hotels for you to peruse. Whether you're after a swanky upmarket getaway, family time together, or an arty wind-down relax, keep scrolling to discover London's best hotels....

Best hotels in London with a view

Shangri-La The Shard

Starting on level 34 at a soaring 125 metres high, the Shangri-La The Shard boasts unparalleled views across London. The incredible hotel occupies eighteen floors of The Shard, Western Europe's tallest building. Guests can soak up the picturesque panoramic skyline views overlooking the River Thames, with beloved landmarks such as the Tate Modern, Shakespeare’s Globe, Borough Market and St Paul's Cathedral within close distance. The hotel is home to London's highest hotel infinity pool, so you can relax with mesmerising views.

Prices start from £788.50. To book, visit shangri-la.com

Best hotels in central London

The Hyatt Place London City East

This relative newcomer to the Whitechapel hotel scene, situated just steps away from Aldgate East station, is perfect for art lovers or those wanting a seriously Instagrammable hotel. It features over 225 works of art inside and has fantastic views of the London skyline from the 6th to the 9th floor - including 13 stunning balcony rooms with jaw-dropping vistas. There's also a fantastic restaurant and rooftop bar to enjoy

Prices start from £161 for a king room. To book, visit booking.com

The Standard London

A celeb hotspot, The Standard London has it all - hip design, great food and the perfect location - it's literally a few minutes walk from King's Cross station. Housed in an impressive 1974 white Brutalist building, the former Camden Town Hall Annex, but given a 70s chic refit - it features two restaurants, plus a stunning rooftop restaurant/hangout, Decimo. And there's 24-hour room service on offer if you just want to lounge in your room and enjoy the stunning views of St Pancras.

Prices start from £299 for a standard rate. To book, go to booking.com

Best arty hotels in London

Nhow London, East London

Fun, vibrant and always something to see and do. That's how best to describe East London - and that's also an accurate depiction of nhow London. From the outside, it's a seemingly standard glass-fronted hotel, but step into the lobby and a sea of colour hits you. Their entrance (as well as the rest of the hotel) has been carefully curated by a team of artists and interior designers. Spot iconic London themes and icons as you explore the stand-out hotel equipped with a bar, restaurant area and a gym.

The penthouse is reserved for those looking for the ultimate wow factor. The top-floor views are epic - that is if you can take your eyes off the zany interiors. With a bed and a bath of dreams, exploring the city can always wait for another day…

Prices start from £174 for a standard room with breakfast and the penthouse starts from £546 per night. To book, go to nhow-hotels.com

Best boutique hotels in London

Artist Residence

A hidden colour-packed gem in the quieter area of Pimlico, Artist Residence is a homely townhouse ideally located between the upmarket Chelsea, the Tate Britain and the grand sights of Westminster. Each of the 10 bedrooms is unique – lined with fun artworks and quirky furnishings.

Downstairs you'll find a relaxed neighborhood hangout, boasting walls peppered with pop art and neon lighting. Upstairs, small and medium-sized rooms make for a comfortable stay. Limited edition art prints and vintage & reclaimed furniture elevate the unique feel of the boutique (and dog-friendly) hotel.

Prices start from £215 for a small double room. To book, visit booking.com

Best luxury hotels in London

Sunborn Hotel Yacht Hotel

A sleek yacht moored in one of the world's most exciting cities, Sunborn London creates a memorable destination for a first-class stay with excellent dining and entertainment.

The impressive 108-metre floating hotel incorporates 138 spacious guest rooms – all with bespoke furnishings - plus a swanky restaurant, lounge bar and events suite offering expansive views of Canary Wharf. Designed to provide light and spacious accommodation, Sunborn London's rooms offer guests a luxurious retreat with indulgent furnishings, pristine bathrooms and stunning views that lead onto a private terrace or balcony.

Prices start from £112.59 For a classic dock view room. To book, go to sunbornhotels.com

Corinthia London

One of the top luxury hotels in London, The Corinthia London sits in prime location moments from Trafalgar Square and Whitehall. The hotel boasts elegant restaurants, two bars, a florist, London's largest spa and the world's first hotel concession for Harrods.

Spacious, air-conditioned rooms have luxurious décor blending the hotel’s 1885 character with state-of-the-art amenities. With city views, a luxury hair salon and renowned Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge's first London restaurant, Kerridge's Bar & Grill, the hotel is truly a special stay.

Prices start from £918 for a deluxe king room. To book, visit booking.com

Landmark London

Situated in the heart of upscale Marylebone, The Landmark London is a deluxe stay famous for its striking glass-roofed eight-story atrium with towering palm trees, an award-winning restaurant, luxurious bedrooms and an indoor pool and spa.

Beautiful Regents Park and Lords Cricket Ground are both less than ten minutes’ walk away. Marylebone underground and train station are just fifty yards away, providing excellent access to all London’s attractions from outside of the city.

Prices start from £405 for a double room. To book, visit booking.com

The Ritz

Perhaps London's most famous hotel, The Ritz is renowned for its incredible catering, Grade II listed building and unfailing 5-star service. Located in Piccadilly, the hotel is moments away from Green Park and is recognised for its close association with high society guests. The mesmerising hotel is known for hosting politicians, socialites, writers and actors - making it the most glamorous stay in London

Prices start from £639. To book, visit booking.com

Best family hotels in London

Park Plaza London Riverbank

Offering unbelievable views of London and luxury for all the family, the Park Plaza at London Riverbank, is the perfect getaway. The central hotel is home to the ultimate family suite which was the capital's first hotel room designed by families for families - and it doesn't disappoint. The children have their very own bedroom complete with chalkboard walls, neon lights, and personalised experiences. Books, games and so much more are included... not to mention the amazing breakfast.

Adults have a sleek, comfortable bedroom too meaning everybody is happy. The hotel also boasts an indoor heated pool for some added entertainment. Just a stone's throw from Big Ben, Parliament and the London Eye - all visible from the luxury suite - the hotel has everything you need for a city break with the kids.

The Ultimate Family Suite is available from £179 per night. For more information and to book, visit parkplazariverbank.com

