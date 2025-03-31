Find rest and relaxation with HELLO!'s spa special

If you haven’t spotted "shaman" on a spa menu recently, you're going to the wrong places.

According to a recent national census, shamanism is one of the fastest-growing belief systems in the UK, fuelled in part by the psilocybin trend (a naturally occurring psychedelic compound produced by some mushrooms), but also by rising disconnection and the desire for spiritual connection.

But far from a fleeting trend, shamanism has been around for thousands of years.

While originally a way for indigenous tribes to connect with the spirits of their ancestors through ceremonies involving trance-like rituals, modern-day shamanism is less about altered states of consciousness and more about inner healing: letting go of stale emotions and tapping into the healing forces of nature.