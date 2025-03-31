Find rest and relaxation with HELLO!'s spa special

Whether you're seeking shamanic healing in Mexico, a luxurious menopause reboot or a relaxing night at an English countryside retreat, our spa special has escapes guaranteed to restore.
HEALING HOTELS
It's not only your body that will return rejuvenated from a holiday to these far-flung luxury hideaways – spirit and soul will feel rested and renewed, too...
If you haven’t spotted "shaman" on a spa menu recently, you're going to the wrong places.
According to a recent national census, shamanism is one of the fastest-growing belief systems in the UK, fuelled in part by the psilocybin trend (a naturally occurring psychedelic compound produced by some mushrooms), but also by rising disconnection and the desire for spiritual connection.
But far from a fleeting trend, shamanism has been around for thousands of years.
While originally a way for indigenous tribes to connect with the spirits of their ancestors through ceremonies involving trance-like rituals, modern-day shamanism is less about altered states of consciousness and more about inner healing: letting go of stale emotions and tapping into the healing forces of nature.
Said to help with issues from anxiety and grief to depression and stress management, it’s energy healing that works on a deep spiritual level.
Johnson Chong, who leads retreats worldwide, is part of a growing wave of modern shamans responding to the surge in interest.
"Most of the people who come to me are at a personal crossroads, searching for clarity.
"That clarity could be finding purpose or moving through grief, coping with addiction or healing from disease.
"My main objective is to remind them of their inherent connection with nature and the universe."
Though shamanic practices vary by region, consistent features include chanting, drumming, exposure to extreme heat, and the use of medicinal plants.
Intrigued? Here are four of the best places to give it a try…
CHABLÉ YUCATÁN, MEXICO
Shamanic healing is a central pillar of this heart-stoppingly beautiful renovated 19th-century hacienda in the Yucatán jungle...
Humming with natural vibrations (and iguanas), 12 spa cabins overlook a sacred cenote believed by the Mayans to be a portal to the underworld.
Start gently by blending your own herbal compresses from seedpods grown on the estate with the hotel's "grandmother healer" (keeper of ancestral wisdom) before graduating to a temazcal ceremony in an igloo-like steam house tucked among giant fern fronds.
Hosted by a local shaman, the ceremony involves drumming, chanting and dizzyingly high temperatures created by volcanic stones bathed in medicinal teas.
Out of the darkness and frenzy comes cleansing on a deep spiritual level, often – be warned – accompanied by some kind of emotional outpouring.
And when you're ready, Ixi'im restaurant calls with its collection of tequila, which it calls "the world's largest".
Rooms from £882 including breakfast.
Visit chablehotels.comor book via booking.com.
TIERRA SANTA HEALING HOUSE, FAENA MIAMI
Believe it or not, Miami’s sexiest South Beach hang-out is as famous for its shamanic-inspired treatments as its celebrity clientele...
With nothing too extreme on the menu, this ocean-facing spa provides the perfect toe-dip into the art of healing – think hand-blended sacred oils, resins and poultices made from South American ingredients and therapists who’ve lived enough years to dispense valuable wisdom.
Here, it’s all about good vibrations.
Everything from the palo santo-scented air to the colourful, artsy decor is designed to vanquish physical and emotional impurities.
HELLO! recommends the Sol en Espiral Ultimate Healing Ritual (100 minutes) combining pranic healing (which works on the principle that the body can heal itself), deep-tissue massage and shamanic chanting by female spiritual guide and wellness expert, Agustina Caminos.
In true Miami style, make-up artist Daniela Gozlan (clients include actress Kate Bosworth and supermodel Elle Macpherson) is on hand afterwards for a full glam-squad service.
Rooms from £1,233.
Visit faena.comor book via booking.com.
POST RANCH INN, CALIFORNIA
Big Sur, famed for its plunging coastlines and circling condors, has long been a magnet for artists, writers and musicians (Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Natalie Portman both chose it for their nuptials) thanks to its unique energy...
With its cliff-hugging modern-luxe cabins and fine wines, the Post Ranch Inn might not shout shamanism, yet proving itself to be a trailblazer in almost every way, it’s had a shaman in residence since 2003.
Shaman Rob learned everything he knows from a group of indigenous practitioners living in the Peruvian Amazon – where he returns every year to strengthen his wisdom – ensuring his shaman sessions are the real deal.
Designed to release unwanted energy, restore vitality and help reset body and mind to a natural state of wellbeing – or "healed state", as Shaman Rob calls it – options for your spiritual stay include fire ceremonies under a full moon, “power animal” drum ceremonies designed to connect you with your spirit animal, and “herbal spiritual journeys” using native plants grown on the property.
Rooms from £1,450.
Visit postranchinn.comor book viaMr & Mrs Smith.
CAP KAROSO, SUMBA, INDONESIA
Located on the unspoilt island of Sumba, just an hour's flight from tourist hotspot Bali, this wild-around-the-edges beach refuge – Sumba is also a surfer's paradise – is attracting the spa-curious with its week-long shamanic wellness journeys...
Harnessing generational knowledge from the indigenous Marapu belief system, the idea resulted from co-founder Eve Ivara’s encounter, prompted by an injury, with a shaman from a nearby village.
The meeting had a profound impact on her.
In the process of healing a ligament tear in her ankle, her soul was, in her words, "in some way healed, too".
What to expect? An unscripted mix of movement, meditation and medicinal plants, culminating with a meeting with a local shaman.
To avoid overexposure for these gentle practitioners, only three sessions are carried out each month.
Shamanic wellness journeys start from £12,000 per couple, including seven nights full-board.
Visit capkaroso.comor book via booking.com.
CLOSE TO HOME
You don't need to venture far for ultimate rest and relaxation. Our guide to the best English spa retreats will have you kicking back and breathing out in no time...
Lime Wood, Hampshire
Don't look now but… isn't that Gwyneth over there?
Yes, wellness goddess Gwynnie is just one of many A-listers who have retreated for a hot-stone massage to Herb House, the spa at Lime Wood hotel.
Deep in the New Forest, this spa is a real escape, in the true sense of the word, cloaked by foliage from every angle.
Herb House accepts Lime Wood hotel guests but is good enough to stand alone, offering day passes and individual treatments.
Newest are its ayurveda practices, which include Marma (massage to stimulate the circulatory, immune and nervous systems) and Kativasti (lower back or lumbosacral therapy).
Classic treatments are on offer, too, from facials to pedicures, as well as Herb House partners with the biggest names in the business – facials by Sarah Chapman, detox treatments by Voya, and personal fitness overseen by Matt Roberts.
But beware: the facilities are so good – with thermal pool circuit, mud house, sauna, outdoor pool and dedicated plant-based spa restaurant – that a day just isn’t enough.
Rooms from £495. Spa treatments from £140 for 60 minutes. To book, limewoodhotel.co.ukor book via Mr & Mrs Smith
Chewton Glen, Hampshire
A February escape to Chewton Glen – tucked away between the New Forest and the Solent – felt like hitting pause on real life.
We checked in to the Jacob Faithful suite in the main house – an elegant retreat with a grand king-sized bed, a separate living room and a luxurious bathroom with bath and shower.
Though it was too chilly to enjoy the balcony, sweeping views over the croquet lawn more than made up for it.
After a blustery walk down to the beach to watch the sun set, dinner was unmistakably five star – oysters, a perfectly dressed chopped salad, lamb cutlets and attentive, warm service made it.
We spotted a 1980s pop star and a footballing legend dining alongside us – we were clearly in good company.
Next day, after a delicious breakfast, we headed to the spa for a morning of indulgence. The pool was divine, with a separate, adult-only hydrotherapy spa zone.
The final step to relaxation, the Seabody Connect full-body massage was both therapeutic and calming. Our only regret? One night was not enough.
Rooms from £405. Spa treatments from £125. Visit chewtonglen.com or book via booking.com.
Cliveden House, Buckinghamshire
Few places in England conjure the same heady mix of royal grandeur and aristocratic scandal as Cliveden House.
The mansion, once a playground of dukes and duchesses and political intrigue, remains a bastion of elegant indulgence.
In the secluded walled garden, discover the intimate spa, which offers a dreamy 60- or 90-minute Deep Sleep treatment by Oskia, to help lull you into a serene night’s sleep through circadian syncing techniques and incorporating massage with relaxing mists, oils and balms.
After your treatment, take a leisurely dip in the heated outside pool, kick back in the hot tubs nestled in the tranquil oasis or enjoy the indoor heat therapies.
You’ll feel like royalty as you sip lavish cocktails in the wood-panelled Library Bar before enjoying an indulgent supper in the spectacular Cliveden Dining Room.
Then retire to your luxurious bedroom, the sumptuous bed helping you drift off and setting the relaxing seal on an unforgettable day.
Rooms from £445. Spa treatments start from £85. To book, visitclivedenhouse.co.ukor book viabooking.com.
Pennyhill Park, Surrey
This 19th-century mansion is the perfect country retreat.
The award-winning 45,000sq ft spa boasts thermal cabins, steam rooms, saunas and eight indoor and outdoor pools – sip a frozen cocktail in the outside hydrotherapy pool, which you swim to from indoors, a magical experience as darkness falls.
Treatments include the new Radiance Spa Day – a facial, then a few hours in the spa before lunch and an unforgettable cold-water experience, including purifying ice igloo and plunge pool.
Dine at Pennyhill’s Michelin-starred restaurant The Latymer, or linger over afternoon tea in the elegant drawing room.
Then drift off to your crème-de-la-crème suite – the perfect minibreak.
Rooms from £328. Spa treatments from £30. Visit exclusive.co.uk/pennyhill-park or book via spabreaks.com.
Beaverbrook, Surrey
Once the private residence of press baron Lord Beaverbrook, this historic estate in the Surrey Hills blends its glamorous past with modern comfort.
Whether enjoying afternoon tea, exploring the gardens, or unwinding in upscale suites, every moment at Beaverbrook is designed for relaxation.
A highlight is the Signature Vibrational Sound Therapy and Full Bodywork Treatment, in the new Meadow Hut at The Coach House Spa, – it combines nature, sound and touch for deep restoration.
It begins with a smudging ceremony, then Tibetan bowls and gongs create sound waves and we end with a biodynamic full-body massage with essential oils.
The Meadow Hut Spa Day also includes a light lunch and full access to The Coach House facilities, from serene pools to a state-of-the-art thermal suite.
Rooms from £610. The Meadow Hut Spa Day is from £375. Visitbeaverbrook.co.ukor book viaMr & Mrs Smith.
Four Seasons Hotel, Hampshire
As you turn from the country lanes near Fleet into the grand entrance of this 500-acre estate, urban stresses seep away.
Every window of the 18th-century manor house has a charming view – and the experience is world class, as expected from this global hospitality brand.
A jewel in the hotel’s wellness crown is the spa, which combats the aches and pains of a sedate working lifestyle.
The Ni Putu Signature treatment, developed over two years by the Balinese lead in-house therapist, incorporates methods passed down through generations of her family – with a combination of focused pressure points and stretches that leaves you vibrating with calmness and renewed energy.
To maintain the serenity, the spa includes chill-out spaces, saunas and an indoor-outdoor pool.
The treatment list includes 111skin and Barbara Sturm products that you can take back to your luxurious guest room to continue the indulgent self care.
Rooms from £520. Ni Putu Signature Massage from £200. Visit fourseasons.com/hampshire or book via booking.com.
Cowley Manor, Gloucestershire
Immerse yourself in ultimate tranquillity at Cowley Manor's C-Side Spa, where every element of the zen space is inspired by the water on the breathtaking 55-acre estate south of Cheltenham, from the natural springs to the beautiful lake.
The infinity pool looks out over the towering pines of the estate's forest, creating an enveloping sense of peace as you while away the hours padding between the heated pool, the sauna and the steam room.
The outdoor pool is a must – bracing, yes, but the cold water juxtaposed by the cocooning sauna makes for the perfect cold water therapy – no wetsuit needed.
Take your blissful stay one step further in the relaxing treatment rooms, with everything from reviving facials to restorative massage on the spa menu.
Add an element of wellness to your visit with one of the spa’s guided nature walks, taking in all the sprawling estate and local surroundings have to offer, from rolling hills and enchanting forests to sweeping fields and beautiful meadows.
You'll have certainly earned your spot on the loungers.
Rooms from £250. Spa treatments from £110. Visit cowleymanorexperimental.com or book via Mr & Mrs Smith.