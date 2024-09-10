7 reasons why Thailand is the go-to wellness holiday destination

Wellness and holidays go hand in hand but finding the perfect vacation for you to rest and re-cooperate from your busy day-to-day is no small feat.

One destination popular with anyone looking for a restoring retreat is Thailand.

Thailand is the perfect location for a wellness retreat

Known for being the go-to backpacking hotspot for many young travellers, Thailand also offers a wide variety of health and fitness experiences in the move towards better physical and mental wellness.

What sometimes goes under the radar is the extraordinary variety of wellness experiences that you can embark on in Thailand – whether you’re a solo traveller, travelling with a partner or travelling with friends.

With hundreds of wellness experiences to take part in across every region of the country, from Muay Thai classes and yoga retreats to cooking workshops, here are seven reasons why Thailand should be your next wellness vacation.

All the reasons to book a wellness trip to Thailand

1. Pamper yourself at a luxury spa or health retreat

Treat yourself to a traditional Thai massage

Luxury spas aren’t just designed to benefit your physical health in Thailand – they can also improve your mental and emotional wellbeing. Boasting a wide variety of both city and seaside retreats, you can find exactly what you’re after – whether it be traditional Thai massage in bustling Bangkok or a health retreat in oceanic Khao Lak.

2. Explore the national parks and heritage sites

Sukhothai National Park

Thailand is home to many national parks and heritage sites including the historical Sukhothai or Ayutthaya which can be reached directly from Bangkok. Alternatively, Thailand is also rich in forest complexes and wildlife sanctuaries – such as Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai, Kaeng Krachan and Thungyai–Huai Kha Khaeng, to name a few – all of which are ideal for those interested in the conservation of Thailand’s extensive wildlife, or who simply enjoy being immersed in the great outdoors.

3. Schedule some sports and fitness time

Try out a new hobby such as paddleboarding, cycling or trekking

From golf to paddle-boarding to cycling and more, sport and fitness is a huge part of the healthy lifestyle over in Thailand. Not to mention, this exotic destination is also the pinnacle for yoga and pilates retreats, and it’s been proven that engaging in more physical activity leads to improved wellness.

4. Try the local cuisine

Curries are a must when visiting Thailand

Choosing nutritious and healthy food options are compulsory for better wellness – and the fresh, fragrant cuisine of Thailand embodies just that. Across the country, there are hundreds of hidden gems for foodies to enjoy such as delicious street foods, Michelin star meals and plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, too.

5. Discover meditation and mindfulness

Meditation is a beneficial practice for better mindfulness

Meditation is core to the Thai principles of improving mental health and wellbeing. Available to try in most health and spa retreats across the nation, you can take a step towards better mindfulness with a meditation workshop or alternatively visit the International Buddhist Meditation Centre to learn the championed practice.

6. Take up a new hobby

Muay Thai is one of Thailand's greatest exports

From cooking classes to Muay Thai plus hiking and trekking, you’ll be able to adopt new passions and skills in Thailand that you can take back home with you. One notable location to try a Thai cooking class is Time for Lime in Ko Lanta, where you can learn to make your favourite Thai dishes from their picturesque beachside location.

7. Enjoy a digital detox

Ko Tarutao is one of Thailand's more remoter islands

A digital detox, for many of us, can be incredibly difficult at the best of times – so it’s important to find somewhere that can be the most accommodating. Some places in Thailand such as the Devasom Resorts in both Khao Lak and Hua Hin maintain this in their ethos through their Digital Detox programme – however, travelling to a more remote part of Thailand like the islands of Ko Bulon Leh or Ko Tarutao can be an ideal place to log off.

Visit fanclubthailand.co.uk for more information about wellness tourism in Thailand

