Why Dubai is the dream destination for the ultimate babymoon

I found out that I was expecting a baby back in November, and after the short, dark days of a British winter, I found that not only would I quite like to escape somewhere for a little bit of winter sun, but that the so-called 'babymoon' holiday was an absolute need. But where to go?

MORE: Newborn checklist: The ultimate baby essentials every new parent needs

Being my first pregnancy, I had never thought much about where a person should, or shouldn’t, holiday while expecting. Suppose you’re on a similar journey and only landing on page 4 of old forums or chewing your lip over a list of destinations where the accursed Zika virus looms.

In that case, I am here to tell you why Dubai should be your ultimate destination – and I have just the place to go. Tried and tested by yours truly, here’s an idea for your ultimate pregnancy vacay – enjoy!

TL:DR: Where to stay: Banyan Tree Dubai

Where to eat: Demon Duck, Tocha Restaurant, City Social

What to do: Sunbathe by the adults-only pool, swim in the ocean of the private beach, morning yoga

What spa treatments: The gentle pregnancy massage

Where else? Dubai museum, The Mall, Burj Khalifa

Why Dubai?

Dubai is a destination that many people seem to have strong feelings about. While some people adore it and tend to use it as their go-to vacay year in, year out, with some even relocating for work every so often, others feel that it is lacking in personality and charm as a modern, big city that is just getting bigger.

My husband and I are in neither camp. I took my mum to an exciting Dubai holiday a few years ago – more here – and my husband has never been. But as far as the options went for the time of year that we wished to travel – around winter to springtime – it was ideal.

The hotel is located on Bluewater Island

By March, no European destinations were guaranteeing lush sunshine, and destinations in the Caribbean, Asia, and South America were not only very far-flung for a flight of constant leg stretching and compression socks – but everywhere I looked online I was warned about the Zika virus – a potentially serious illness that is particularly dangerous for pregnant women and can be transferred by mosquitoes.

Not wanting to take any risks, needing a sunshine guarantor, and with the mid-haul flight of 6 hours and 30 minutes, Dubai seemed like the perfect option.

A snapshot of Banyan Tree resort

But don't take my word for it, I checked in with the author of Your Baby Skin To Skin and expert speaker at The Baby Show, Rachel FitzD, who shared her thoughts on the holiday destination.

She said: "Barely a seven-hour hop from London Heathrow, you won’t even need to visit the travel clinic beforehand as there are currently no vaccinations required for Dubai.

"The time difference of just 3-4 hours reduces the likelihood of jet lag once you arrive and, if you visit during the UK winter months the daytime temperature will likely stay in the comfortable low to mid-20s zone and freshen up nicely in the evenings. The only thing likely to disturb a night’s sleep in balmy Dubai is your baby’s desire for a midnight kick-around!:

It was the perfect place for a babymoon

Speaking about the safety elements of vacationing in the UAE, she continued: "With an abundance of clean beaches, well air-conditioned indoor spaces and shops stocked with everything you might ever need, Dubai has it all for the pregnant traveller.

"Tap water is safe to drink, public transport is reliable and clean and the crime rate is reassuringly low. On top of this, travellers to Dubai are at a very low risk for contracting malaria, dengue fever and zika, so particularly safe for your unborn baby."

Where we stayed

We were very kindly invited to spend part of our stay at the Banyan Tree (which we turned into a full week’s holiday). Located on Bluewater Island, and formerly a Caesar’s Palace before undergoing a major revamp, the Banyan Tree is part of a hotel chain known for its luxurious stays and gorgeous destinations. Having stayed at their hotel in the Maldives a couple of years ago, I knew we were to expect great things, but I was amazed by their service.

The hotel is a must-stay

As anyone sporting a new baby bump might be feeling, I wanted to spend as little time as humanly possible at the airport or sweating in a taxi; however, the hotel sent an air-conditioned, swanky BMW with snacks and chilled water for us to make our entrance into Dubai in style.

The hotel itself has a private beachfront overlooking the Arabian Gulf, and is right by the amazing Ain Dubai, giving you and your bump some iconic Instagram opportunities. While feeling very connected to the city, the island also feels like a place all of its own – but there are so many places to set up camp that it barely feels like you need to go anywhere else!

© Nicolas Dumont Banyan Tree has a private beach

As well as the beachfront with calm waves and lifeguards on standby, perfect for enjoying a little dip while remaining nice and safe, there is a gorgeous adults-only pool (I was amazed by how many people try to sneak in there with a toddler before being gently redirected by the staff, and looked forward to trying it myself in a couple of years’ time!), as well as the signature, pristine blue pool for everyone, which included a jacuzzi area and loads of shallow areas for the tots to splash in.

For a pregnant person, I was aware that hydration is one of the most important things I can be doing, and the hotel is on it with ice-packed bags of water regularly replaced by your loungers. At times, my husband and I thought that the staff were magicians by how well they managed to replenish it without either of us noticing, as it was always fresh and flowing.

Speaking of the staff, the group at the Banyan Tree were a total credit to the hotel. They could not have been more friendly, welcoming, thoughtful, or forthcoming, often bringing frozen ice lollies or fruit, regularly keeping everything clean and tidy, and always being on hand with a food or drink order with a smile. As someone who wasn’t keen to move any sort of way from my sunbed at any point, they were a dream!

We enjoyed a fruit platter by the pool

As for our room, simply wow. We had an ocean-view room with a balcony, a standing bath, and every facility you could wish for – and then some. The hotel was clearly in the know about our plans to celebrate our soon-to-be new family member, and we had a selection of baby-themed biscuits waiting for us, as well as a squishy pregnancy pillow for me. I was blown away by the thought and care that went into setting things up for us – but that wasn’t all.

The staff came up with thoughtful details

Throughout the week, the hotel’s housekeeping staff noticed details about us, and went out of their way to be more helpful. For instance, a book I left by the bed had a Banyan Tree bookmark waiting on it when I returned.

My husband, who loves to sleep in an eye mask, was welcomed by a Banyan Tree satin number. Spotting that we had lit our incense stick, we were left with a little packet to take home with us, as well as a Banyan Tree luggage tag that, rest assured, I will be using evermore.

The rooms were spacious and well thought-out

Spa treatments

You’re definitely in want of a good pamper in the early months of growing a human, which isn’t always easy following the realization that your body isn’t only yours to do with as you will anymore. This had been an odd wake-up call for me, especially over the weeks before the holiday as I realized that I was slowly becoming more limited with what was safe to do.

© Nicolas Dumont The serene spa where I enjoyed a pregnancy message

As such, it was wonderful to know that the Banyan Tree was prepared for all of the customers with a gentle massage option, which also doubled up as a pregnancy massage.

Lying on my side for most of the massage while cuddling a cushion, it was a gorgeous, relaxing treatment that made me realize that I can do altered versions of things I enjoyed doing before. That is, before I tried to play badminton with my husband and tweaked a tummy muscle during an aggressive lunge. Oops.

Where we ate

Banyan Tree has a host of restaurant options to choose from, with most having Asian influences, including Japanese and Chinese.

Demon Duck is a Michelin guide choice where everything from the chopstick holders (with little duck feet) to the water glasses has been lovingly thought out. It was there that I had the best Hot and Sour soup of my life (with lobster), as well as chowing down on slowly roasted duck, sweet and sour chicken, and grilled prawns. Returning on our last night of the holiday, the lovely manager remembered us and served a complimentary 'sorry to see you go' chocolate cake. Not as sorry as we were!

Demon Duck is a Michelin Guide recommendation

Alizee is the hotel’s main restaurant, where guests routinely go for breakfast or for a bite to eat to break up the sunbathing. Breakfast was a constant joy with a sit-down menu as well as a buffet rammed with pastries, fruit, cereals, and occasionally a chocolate fountain.

As much as I loved my morning crepes or shakshuka (with a side of nutritious fruit for the baby), a unique thing about the breakfast offerings is how every day there would be something delicious, usually baked, and brought around on a trolley. I particularly loved the matcha crepe cake, açai bowl, and chocolate-dipped croissants. At night, Alizee’s dinner menu has French influences, which I learned all too quickly with my escargot starter!

The breakfasts are beautiful and varied

Tocha Restaurant is also a beautiful Japanese restaurant that not only reminded me of my honeymoon but is also the popular spot for a late-night cocktail or mocktail. We enjoyed a great lunch of Bento boxes, fried tofu, and miso cod there while sipping a matcha latte – divine!

Tocha restaurant's balcony for an evening's tipple

Picnic on the beach

The hotel had one very special night planned for us where we were invited to the beach for a picnic. Set up just for us and timed perfectly with the stunning sunset over the resort, we were laden with enough picnic treats to make Meghan Markle proud, including crudités complete with hummus and tzatziki, aubergine and tomato toasted sandwiches, fruit platters, fresh tuna cones (which my poor husband was forced to enjoy without me), oysters (same), and so much more.

We watched the sunset during our special dinner

A special date night

We ventured out of the resort for one night only, not only for the need to see more of the sprawling, glittering city, but also for a truly special dinner at the restaurant of celebrated chef Jason Atherton, City Social.

Shimmying up to the 43rd floor and sitting on the balcony only left my knees knocking together for a moment as the views were too breathtaking to stay stressed – plus the reassuring staff were on hand to distract us with too many treats for me to remember that I am scared of heights.

We paid a trip to Jason Atherton's City Social

The manager, Alex, and his team couldn’t have been more amazing to ensure our date night was a huge success, with the staff politely and efficiently approaching the table to show us wagyu beef cut options and the wine list (and mocktail suggestions for me).

After our eyes just about rolled into our heads with how stunning our starters were (a butternut squash-based burrata and prawns), we were treated to a surprise course of their ever-so-fine linguini – by which point my husband was officially in heaven – before our gorgeous, aptly cooked côte de boeuf main.

The burrata starter at City Social

Although we were so stuffed that we could barely move having enjoyed dauphinois potatoes, a Japanese salad, and Béarnaise and peppercorn sauces, the team gave us a pause before playing the 'ice cream game' with us – where we had to guess a series of flavours of ice creams prepared by the chefs (we did very badly), before finishing the evening off with a soufflé. Upon having a tour at the end of the meal, we also glimpsed a kitchen where there is a chef’s table if you want to see how your dinner is done, as well as another floor with a hidden Japanese-inspired speakeasy bar if you fancy a nightcap.

It was a divine evening and an absolute must if you’re looking for a special date night while out in the city! Book a table here.

Other babymoon treats in Dubai

While watersports or a 4x4 dune driving experience might be off the cards while you’re expecting, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t plenty to do if you’re any kind of culture vulture, need to stay somewhat active – or just want to do some shopping!

Banyan Tree had a gym and mini badminton court (for gentle exercise), as well as daily exercise options where you could opt for an adjusted yoga session, but you can also venture out to enjoy Dubai’s museum, a short taxi drive from the resort, as well as the Bluewater Mall, a mere minutes’ walk from Banyan Tree.

© Vitalii Honiukov Banyan Tree's well equiped gym

For those who are taking their shopping seriously, Dubai Mall is laden with baby boutiques to pick something up for your little one, and you can have some fun at the Dubai Aquarium while you’re there. And if you want to feel a thrill, while keeping yourself and the baby safe and sound, a trip to the top of the Burj Khalifa – the tallest building in the world – is a must.

Flying while pregnant

The flight is around six hours 30 minutes, as you have to be more careful of DVT while pregnant. As such, I wore compression socks (a sexy look indeed), drank plenty of water and took a quick stroll down the plane aisles every couple of hours or so. When I wasn't walking, I was also flexing my ankles and moving my legs around to keep circulation active!

Rachel agrees, saying: "Drink water and get up and move frequently - every half and hour or so - on the flight to prevent cramp and dehydration." She also suggested to suck on a boiled sweet during take-off and landing to help with increased congestion during pressure changes.

© Getty Images Top tips about flying while pregnant

Rachel also recommended taking your holiday in the middle of pregnancy. "Flying late in pregnancy can be very uncomfortable, and increased heartburn and joint aches might prevent you getting the best out of your break away," she explained. "Heading off between about your fourth and sixth month could give you a better chance of enjoying yourself."

She added: "Get a ‘fit to fly’ letter from your GP (there might be a fee) and check with your airline and holiday insurance company about any flight restrictions they might have well in advance of booking."

What to be careful about

Naturally, Dubai can get hot. Very hot. In the earlier months of the year, including when I visited in March, the weather was more mild, but even during our stay, it climbed up to over 30 degrees Celsius. Rachel added: "The warm temperatures along with your pregnancy heat means that you will feel the heat more than usual so make sure to book a well air-conditioned room where you are staying and check on arrival that it is working well.

"An additional ceiling fan as well as air-con is a fabulous bonus in a hot climate during pregnancy so do ask."

Be sure to stay cool during the often intense sunshine

A big rule of pregnancy is not to overheat, lest it hurt the pregnancy in any way, so while you can definitely switch off and relax, I also took some precautions to make sure I wasn’t going to get myself into a paranoid tizzy after a long day of baking in the sun. I took long stints in the shade of an umbrella, drank lots of water, took regular dips in the sea or the ocean to cool down my body temperature, and absolutely slathered on the sun lotion (also provided by the hotel, in case you run out of your Sun Bum).

Of course, the food is also something to look out for. Naturally, on holiday, and at a resort such as Banyan Tree with Asian inspiration, there are a lot of raw fish sushi and wagyu beef options. Banyan Tree even, very wonderfully if you’re not growing a human, had an Oyster Shack on the beach.

Banyan Tree's glamorous entrance

Unfortunately for sushi lovers out there – and I include myself in that – raw fish and undercooked meat is a no-no for pregnant women. Of course, you can have your steak well done, but I generally avoided anything the NHS site told me was risky. There were a whole host of other options, though – and it doesn’t hurt to let your waiter know that you’re expecting as well so they can make sure you get the best possible service.

Hotel prices and details

For the low season, a Bliss Guestroom at Banyan Tree Dubai starts from AED 2,000/ £425 per night, inclusive of breakfast, taxes and fees. Book your stay here.