These are the best UK staycations this April – even if it rains

We're finally clearing out the winter weather for the joys of spring, but although the grey weather will be gone, we all know that spring can be famously unpredictable.

But with the brightening weather, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the beautiful British countryside as it begins to blossom. Thankfully, the people at Holiday Cottages have put together the five best locations to visit for the best staycation spots.

Read on to discover where you should be booking…

© Education Images/Universal Image Isle of Wight With a short ferry trip to get to the island, you can feel like you're heading abroad without even having to leave the UK. The island has its own unique microclimate, allowing subtropical plants to bloom and convincing you that you're holidaying in an exotic location.



When the sun is out, there is no better place to visit than its iconic Needles rocks, which offer some of the best vistas around, with their unique coloured sands and topography.



But even when the rain comes in, there's plenty to enjoy, including The Pier Head Shopping Emporium, which is just next to The Needles. Osborne House is also a must-visit, with the stunning mansion having previously been the holiday home of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.



© Getty Images Cornwall The southern tip of the United Kingdom is one of the must-visit places in the UK, with gorgeous beaches for the warmer days and plenty of indoor activities during the wetter spells.



The Eden Project is its biggest attraction, with the tropical climates inside either distracting you from the drizzle outside or adding to your holiday feeling. Plus, for those on the more adventurous side, the complex also houses its own outdoor zipline experience.



Another favourite is Falmouth's Maritime Museum, which is spread across five floors. Learn all about how the sea has influenced history and culture, and enjoy some of the best scenic views from its lookout tower. Or head under the waves at its Tidal Zone.



© Getty Images Kent Known as the 'Garden of England', Kent is the perfect place to soak up the spring sunshine with its never-ending beaches, fruit orchards, and hop gardens.



No matter the weather, Hever Castle, in the village of the same name, is the place to visit. History fans will recognise it as the former home of the Boleyn family, and it boasts vast gardens and gorgeous interiors.



One of the highlights of a trip to Kent will be its Chislehurst Caves, a series of man-made caves that were carved out centuries ago. Mystery still surrounds why the caves were even carved in the first place.



© Geography Photos/Universal Image The Cotswolds As an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty since 1966, The Cotswolds certainly delivers when the sun is shining, with its breathtaking views and picturesque villages, perfect to explore during the better weather.



The best way to soak up everything is on the Great Western Railway Steam Train from Toddington, which will take you on a 20-mile round trip around the scenic area.



One of the most interesting places to explore is Winchcombe's Sudeley Castle, the only private castle in the UK where a former queen is buried. The stunning home was actually owned by Catherine Parr, the final wife of King Henry VIII, and the interiors house a trove of treasures to discover.

