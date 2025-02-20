This quintessentially British country hotel is ideal for your next staycation

Situated in the New Forest National Park in Hampshire, mere moments away from the sea, you’ll find Chewton Glen, a five-star country house hotel that’s loved by the likes of Amanda Holden, Tess Daly and Holly Willoughby.

The 18th century property is surrounded by 130 acres of Hampshire's picturesque countryside, and has over 70 rooms and suites, from classic rooms to the luxurious treehouse suites (which come complete with their own terrace and hot tubs).

The rooms have a quintessentially British design

Each has been individually designed in neutral colour-ways and in a quintessentially British style.

The resort is top for UK staycations with both couples and families alike thanks to its wide array of facilities, from a world-class spa which has been voted one of the best in Europe, to an award-winning restaurant.

The spa is the perfect place to unwind

Using predominantly local ingredients from the hotel’s very own garden, you'll want to dine in The Kitchen by James Martin. It serbes up the likes of traditional wood-fired pizzas and British fish and chips, to gourmet burgers and aromatic curries.

In the space, you can also book onto a cookery class to develop a new skill or enjoy a group activity with friends.

The Garden Room is well suited for fancier meals, thanks to its wall-to-floor windows overlooking the grounds. Opt for a la carte, or treat yourself to a six-course tasting menu for £95 per person.

Dine in or outdoors for spectacular countryside views

Those who enjoy an activity can make use of the nine-hold par three golf course, indoor and outdoor tennis courts or croquet lawn.

Kids, meanwhile, will have bundles of fun at The Beehive, a treehouse style kids club. The jam-packed timetable will keep little ones busy for hours on end, offering a chance for the adults to indulge in some much-needed R&R.

Book a stay at Chewton Glen from £405 per night.