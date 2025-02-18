The most stylish staycation properties for a countryside escape

For those who call the city home, there's nothing quite like the smell of fresh air that hits you the moment you step out of your car and into the countryside. With stunning landscapes and peace and quiet, a rural getaway is the most relaxing escape from the hustle of everyday life. Idyllic spots are right on our doorstep, so you can swerve the airport stress, too.

From charming cottages tucked away in the rolling hills to sprawling estates offering five-star amenities, these properties have been handpicked for both their serene surroundings and stylish interiors, for those looking to book a trip that's restful and luxurious.

Silk Mill House, The Cotswolds

Located in the heart of the picturesque Cotswolds, Silk Mill House is a beautifully restored six-bedroom Georgian property. As the name suggests, it was once a historic silk mill, and is surrounded by sprawling gardens and a sparkling millpond. You can expect open-plan rooms with floor-to-ceiling views and the most impeccably designed interiors.

Each of the bedrooms has its own en-suite bathroom and the master is like something out of Grand Designs with its marble stone and free-standing bathtub. There's a huge open kitchen with a walk-in pantry and long dining table made for hosting, as well as multiple living rooms and a games room where you can play pool, table tennis or PlayStation.

If you're staying in the winter, you can take advantage of the real log fires and underfloor heating (and it's magical in the snow), but spring and summer is where Silk Mill really comes to life. The dining area opens out to the spacious decking with sumptuous sun loungers, truly bringing the outdoors in.

If you can bring yourself to venture outside of the property, Blockley has some beautiful country walks. It's also within five miles of Chipping Campden, Broadway and Moreton-in-Marsh, where you'll find cute coffee shops and cosy pubs.

For rates & more information, visit luxurycotswoldretreats.com

Trematon Castle, Cornwall

Looking at the gardens of Treamaton Castle, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was in the South of France, not Dartmoor. Nestled in Cornwall’s Tamar Valley, it's owned and designed by the founders of House of Hackney, so it should come as no surprise that it's a maximalist's dream. The brand is synonymous with bold prints and clashing colours and it has it in swathes - think statement textiles and whimsical dark floral wallpapers.

The sauna, natural pool, and ancient Indian pool house lend themselves to a summer stay, but this would be a serene and idyllic spot all year round. The huge gardens bloom romantic wildflowers, roses and peonies, while the orchards grow apple and cherry trees.

The interiors are like something from a fairytale, with four-poster beds and floor-to-ceiling prints in an array of colours, mixing greens, lilacs, yellows, clay-pinks and earthy reds. Inside you'll find nine bedrooms, which sleep up to 18 guests, plus a music room, a drawing room and a library.

For rates & more information, visit uniquehomestays.com

Winterspring, Whitehall & Willow, Gloucestershire

If you're looking for a traditional countryside cottage with exposed wooden beams, crackling fires and cosy corners, the Cotswold Farm Hideaway is a collection of three that have been renovated into luxury holiday homes. Nestled in the secluded Gloucestershire hills, surrounded by meadows and ancient woodlands, you'll have ultimate privacy, besides the sheep, alpacas, goats, pigs and chickens (and yes, your pets are also welcome).

Ideal for multiple couples or families to stay close together, each cottages has its own unique charm. Whitehall offers a light-filled space, blending traditional stone and modern touches - TV fans might even recognise it from the set of Historical drama, Poldark. Willow Cottage, which sleeps just two guests, sits within it, boasting a charming thatched roof and blooming garden.

Meanwhile, Winterspring is all warm, earthy tones, and has a statement spiral staircase as well as a large outdoor seating area and open barbecue. They all feature plush furnishings, as well as every modern amenity you could need from flat screen TVs to coffee machines, and touches of local artistry.

If you want to venture out, nearby Bath is one of the UK's most beautiful cities, and has plenty on offer, from the ancient spa to boutique shopping, and Michelin-star meals.

For rates & more information, visit airbnb.co.uk

Temple of Diana, Shropshire

© Ian Macdonald

In the grounds of Weston Park, which sits on the border of Shropshire and Staffordshire, the Temple of Diana is a hidden gem where history and elegance meet. An ancient monument created in honour of the Roman goddess of the hunt, even some locals may be unaware you can book in for a luxury stay.

More than just stylish, this is an opulent and ethereal property, that's set against the backdrop of sprawling woodlands, tranquil lakes and deer parks, inviting visitors to escape into the peace and quiet of the countryside.

Designed to resemble a Grecian temple by architect James Paine, it also has Georgian features with huge arched windows, a circular lounge, and dome ceiling kitchen, plus original pastoral frescoes by Swiss painter, Giovanni Battista Innocenzo Colombo.

© Ian Macdonald

Set over four floors with three bedrooms (and three super king size beds), it's spacious, and hosts up to six guests. As well as the kitchen, which comes with everything you need to make yourself at home, the on-site Granary Restaurant offers up a delicious selection of dining options. The orangary may be a little cold in the winter months, but there's oil-fired central heating everywhere else.

For rates & more information, visit ruralretreats.co.uk