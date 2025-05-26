Find post-wedding paradise with HELLO!'s honeymoon special

Seeking rest and relaxation after planning a wedding? Find paradise with HELLO!'s ultimate honeymoon special – full of both far-flung destinations for the trip of a lifetime and short-haul gems for those all-important 'mini-moons'.

Think dreamy island beaches, deserts in the Middle East and romantic weekends in Europe…

© Alamy Stock Photo

PALM TREE PERFECTION

Introducing the world’s most romantic beach destinations – where stardust is found in the sand... By Leo Bear

You've scrolled through Instagram and grilled your best-travelled pals for recommendations… butyou still can't decide on the perfect honeymoon. That's because so much is hanging on this once-in-a-lifetime trip. On average, we spend up to three times what we would on a normal holiday. It's also a deeply personal decision. For some, romance is strolling hand in hand through Capri's maze of cobbled streets. For others, it's bumping down dirt tracks in Botswana, binoculars in hand, or galloping bareback across the Mongolian tundra. But for many of us – a whopping 47 per cent, according to a recent Emirates report – fly-and-flop honeymoons remain our top choice, lured by swaying palms and blue horizons. After the whirlwind of your wedding, your honeymoon is your chance to press pause and catch your breath. You deserve to go somewhere truly beautiful – with no interruptions. So, grab that rattan sun visor: paradise is calling on these fabulous, far-flung beaches…

MADAGASCAR

© Getty Images/500px

Madagascar has long been a magnet for nature-lovers. As the fourth largest island in the world (it's slightly bigger than France), it's got it all: virgin rainforest, spiny deserts and swathes of bone-white beach. But did you know it has more than 200 islands peppering its coast? Many are untouched and a handful have been snapped up by savvy hoteliers and transformed into honeymoon escapes with seclusion at the forefront.

© Getty Images

We're talking heli-tours to footprint-free coral-fringed coves, charming French-speaking staff and great value for money compared with the amped-up prices in places like the Maldives. Add in points for sheer originality and Madagascar should definitely be on your honeymoon shortlist. WHERE TO STAY Given the seal of approval by none other than Tom Cruise, Miavana on the pinprick island of Nosy Ankao is a ravishing eco-haven with just 14 villas. Also, check out Constance Tsarabanjina and Anjajavy.

© Getty Images

OMAN

Just seven hours from the UK by air, this Gulf state delivers mid-haul escapism with a hefty dose of beach – 1,700 miles of sun-drenched coastline (hello, paddle-boarding, dolphin cruises and windsurfing). Unlike flashier Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Oman offers back-in-time romance rooted in tradition. From the golden mosques and frankincense-infused souks of Muscat to the rose-filled valleys of the Al Hajar mountains and the dunes of Wahiba Sands, add a dash of culture or adventure to your 'moon and your memories will be the richer for it.

© Alamy Stock Photo © Getty Images

WHERE TO STAY Jumeirah Muscat Bay has it all: sublime crescent-shaped beach, chic rooms and strong cocktails. Six Senses Zighy Bay is properly remote, with more of a Star Wars vibe – Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra honeymooned there. Finally, Alila Jabal Akhdar, clinging to a cliff edge in the mountains, is cooler temperature-wise and has out-of-this-world views.

© Alamy Stock Photo

SEYCHELLES

© Getty Images

According to travel experts Kuoni, the Seychelles are 2025's top trending honeymoon destination – and with good reason. The islands' natural beauty is staggering, with Bond-worthy beaches framed by granite boulders, free-roaming giant tortoises and the famously suggestive coco de mer, plus Creole culture – a riot of drumming, spices and grilled fish. And, with year-round balmy weather, it's a brilliant option if you're considering a winter 'moon.

WHERE TO STAY The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose the remote barefoot Eden of North Island for their honeymoon and it's still a favourite with the likes of the Beckhams. There's no shortage of flawless hotels: some big-name resorts occupy their own private islands, accessible by boat or small plane. Top options include Waldorf Astoria Platte Island and Cheval Blanc Seychelles – both shiny and new.

© Getty Images

MEXICO

© Getty Images

Few things are better than sipping a picante margarita on a palm-fringed Mexican beach – and with direct flights from the UK to Cancún, this couldn't be easier. The paradise on the Mexican Caribbean coast is Riviera Maya, where you can expect an enthusiastic welcome: the ultra-chilled vibe is infectious. Away from your sunbed, there's plenty to see and do: Mayan ruins (search Chichén Itzá), jungle hikes to sacred cenotes and pastel-hued cities pulsing with music. At night, shooting stars streak the sky… peak romance.

WHERE TO STAY Belmond Maroma is a stand-out. Built in the 1970s, it has the beautiful faded grandeur of a historic hacienda, but, after a recent spruce-up, interiors are on point – plus it's home to Latin America's first Guerlain spa. Nearby Chablé Maroma offers a more modern take on Mexican luxury. For something quirkier, check out Hotel Esencia – fans include Bella Hadid, Gwen Stefani and Alexa Chung.

JAPAN

From ancient shrines to bustling city life, there are few cities that can offer an experience such as Tokyo, Japan for an unforgettable honeymoon destination...

By Emmy Griffiths

Tokyo's classic tourist spots are famous for a reason, and a honeymoon in the Japanese capital wouldn't feel like the full experience without power-walking across the Shibuya Crossing. The country's favourite social pastime, karaoke, is also a must-do, and the city is full of options for all of your singing needs. For a particularly memorable experience, visit Karaoke Kan Shibuya, one of the locations where 2003 film Lost in Translation, starring Bill Murray and Scarlett Johannson, was filmed. History buffs should take the city's spotless underground train service to the Imperial Palace, the Meiji Jingu shrine or the Senso-ji temple. But if Tokyo's dynamic fashion scene is more your thing, pay a visit to Harajuku's Takeshita Street for a shopping experience like no other, or wander to the Ginza district for high-end designer retail.

Meanwhile, the culinary scene is out of this world, from sensational sushi spots such as Minato City's Sushi M restaurant to the hundreds of tiny yet exquisite izakayas. Wander through the bar district of Omoide Yokocho or head to Shinjuku's Golden Gai for more top-notch options. If you want to make the most of the foodie scene, get up early and visit Tsukiji Nippon Fish Port Market for sensational fresh tuna or unagi (grilled eel), a Japanese favourite. Don't miss the city's ramen, soba noodles and yakitori – and the patisserie is pretty delectable, too. WHERE TO STAY The Tokyo EDITION Toranomon offers incredible views of the city, including Tokyo Tower, with guest rooms located from level 32. Enjoy its spa, three restaurants and a bar as you shake off the jetlag and relax into your romantic break.

MINI MOONS IN EUROPE

Whether you're saving the big getaway for later or craving a post-wedding escape with a twist, these European destinations have just the right amount of adventure...

By Francesca Shillcock and Laura Sutcliffe

© Getty Images

TUSCANY

Originally built in the 13th century as a country house for an aristocratic Florentine family, Villa La Massa – on the majestic banks of the Arno River, just 15 minutes from the centre of Florence – is now a luxurious 51-room hotel. Honeymooners will rejoice at its five softly lit, tranquil terracotta and lemon buildings, set in elegant grounds that brim with flowers thanks to the hotel’s famous Iris Garden, which flourishes throughout the year. A cocktail by the river is the perfect way to start married life, while at Bar Mediceo, guests can sip on hand-crafted aperitifs while soaking up Renaissance-style decor. A romantic meal is surely in order, and Il Verrocchio, the hotel's main restaurant, offers picturesque dining, boasting panoramic views and a menu centred around local produce and fresh ingredients.

For the ultimate in post-ceremony pampering, indulge and decompress at Arno Spa, which features a Turkish bath, sauna, Roman-style whirlpool tub and sensory showers. It also offers specialist massages and facial treatments, as well as manicures and pedicures. It's easy to see why David Bowie and Iman chose the hotel – exclusive, private and hidden away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life – for their wedding in 1992. Villa La Massa has rooms from £470 per night, including breakfast and based on two sharing. Visitvillalamassa.com

VALENCIA

© Getty Images

Although larger Spanish cities such as Madrid and Barcelona burst with colour and culture that should be experienced at least once, demure Valencia is their equally attractive counterpart. Steeped in history, with any number of romantic views, this city in the east of the country offers a masterclass in prettiness combined with entertainment. It's easy to see the sights on foot, strolling between the beautiful old town, the Mercado Central – a popular food market where you can pick up authentic jamón – and the City of Arts and Sciences, an architectural marvel that features museums, a cinema, an aquarium, blooming gardens and fun water sports. Valencia Cathedral, built on the site of a Roman temple, is a stunning example of European architecture; both the grand Colosseum-style exterior and the spectacular interiors will take your breath away. From there, wander over to buzzing Plaza de le Reina for cocktails, market stalls and people-watching.

© Getty Images

When it comes to where to stay, Palacio Vallier is an old-town gem that provides an opulent yet intimate experience. Its spectacular facade overlooks Plaza Manises, with a chic rooftop bar offering unmatched views of the cathedral and the adjacent Basilica of Our Lady of the Helpless. But inside is where the hotel shines. A boutique five-star retreat housed in a building dating from 1883, it retains many original features, including marble mosaic floors. Its restaurant, La Perfumería, named after the remains of a third-century Roman perfume shop that were discovered during renovations, is a delight for the senses, too. Palacio Vallierhas rooms from £270 per night, including breakfast and based on two sharing. Visit myrhotels.com