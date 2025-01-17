Ischgl ski resort: Why it's more than just sun, snow and music in the mountains

If you're wanting to put on a pair of skis and enjoy a few days of snow and sunshine, the Austrian resort of Ischgl is getting more and more popular with snow lovers all over the world.

There are plenty of attractions in Ischgl, such as its expansive ski area, vibrant après-ski scene, exceptional restaurants, and charming alpine atmosphere. Just an hour’s drive from Innsbruck airport, with Munich about three hours away, it’s also easy to reach.

Fun in the snow

Hot chocolate is to be had at the slope-side restaurants

Nestled in the Tyrolean Alps, Ischgl has 196km of slopes and snow parks reaching an altitude of 2,872 metres, so the ski season not only starts early, but runs until May.

Even in late November, when I arrived for the opening weekend, the conditions were perfect, with a fresh dump of deep snow waiting to greet me.

The sun was shining too, and the skies were cloudless and blue, offering pretty views across the snow-capped Alps as we made our way up the mountains on gondolas and high-speed chairlifts, or stopped for lunch and warming cups of hot chocolate at the slope-side restaurants.

Ischgl ski season runs from November to May

The resort is part of the Silvretta Arena, which connects Austria with Switzerland, and is designed to suit all skill levels. A relative newcomer to skiing, I found plenty of long, wide blue runs to navigate with my group and our instructor, while there were steeper reds and blacks for my more experienced, daredevil friends.

The slopes were not too daunting for skiing newcomers

Off piste activities at Ischgl

For those who want to take a break from skiing, the resort offers plenty of off-piste activities. The Silvretta Therme Spa has both sports and adventure pools, a heated outdoor pool with a bar on the rooftop terrace, as well as a spa, sauna and outdoor whirlpool.

© Silvretta Therme The infinity outdoor pool at the Silvretta Therme Spa is due to open in February 2025

There are other snow-based activities too, such as winter hiking and riding on fat bikes in the Paznaun valley, while Ischgl has an ice rink and a seven-kilometer night toboggan run - one of the longest in the Austrian Alps. Meanwhile, if you fancy a mooch around the pretty town, there are sports and clothes shops and cafes.

Après-ski nightlife at Ischgl

Ischgl is renowned for its après-ski scene and after a day on the slopes, we were ready to unwind. Our first stop was Kitzloch, a lively and packed alpine style bar and restaurant in the centre of town, where a DJ dressed as a polar bear was spinning tunes while revelers sang along to traditional songs. Next, we moved on to the Schatzi Bar, which was equally lively, with a younger crowd. For those who prefer a quieter setting, many hotels have cosy bars with open fireplaces for a more relaxed après-ski experience, while up in the mountains is après-ski hotspot Paznauner Taja Lodge, with its large sun terrace.

The après-ski scene has perfect cosy vibes

Ischgl’s opening and closing concerts are famed across Europe and a big draw card for visitors on the first weekend of the season, when a day’s lift pass and a ticket to the show costs 90 Euros. For 2024's opening concert, British pop star Ellie Goulding headlined the Top of the Mountain concert, playing to a sell-out crowd and following in the footsteps of the likes of Elton John, Mariah Carey, Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue.

Don't worry though, there are more big-name concerts during the season, as well as a final event to close the season in May.

Ski season kick off has a sunny start in Ischgl

Eating and drinking at Ischgl

Ischgl has in impressive culinary scene, from traditional Tyrolean lunches in mountain huts to fancy gourmet dinners and fine wine.

Alpenhütte, in a charming alpine hut setting, offers hearty local specialties like schnitzels, tyrolean speck, and käsespätzle – noodles with cheese and caramelized onions - while Idalp restaurant, at the top of the Silvretta cable car, offers outdoor dining and panoramic views.

For a gourmet experience, the five-star Hotel Trofana Royal has two top-notch a la carte restaurants, offering dishes like Breton lobster, local highland beef, award-winning Alpine cheeses and an impressive wine cellar.

Where to stay

The four-star Hotel Solaria is right in the middle of town, a short walk away from the ski lifts and nightlife and with views of the mountains.

From single rooms to spacious suites, the accommodation is comfortable and tastefully decorated in Alpine style, with natural wood furniture, panelling and beams.

The Tyrolean buffet breakfast set us up each morning for a day on the slopes, and there are half board and a la carte restaurants, as well as a bar which offers afternoon tea as well as stronger drinks. Meanwhile the wellness centre has a pool, sauna and spa.

For those who prefer a self-catering option, Ischgl has a variety of chalets and apartments for rent.

What does it cost?

A seven-night stay at Hotel Solaria costs from £2,224 per room on a half-board basis.

Return flights from London Gatwick to Innsbruck Airport with easyJet cost from £45

An adult six-day pass with Ischgl/Samnaun costs from £285 and a six-day rental at Sport Bründl costs from £128

For more information about Ischgl visit ischgl.com

