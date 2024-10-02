Long live the all-inclusive hotel: Why staying at Grecotel LUXME Dama Dama in Rhodes made for the perfect trip

Recently, I was scrolling through TikTok when a video popped up with the sarcastic caption: "POV, you find the love of your life only to find out that their family loves an all-inclusive holiday." In the comments, one reply had racked up thousands of likes, and read: "POV, you find the love of your life only to find out that their family DON'T like an all-inclusive holiday."

To translate the Internet lingo, the debate was all about the pros and cons of the all-inclusive, and thank goodness I found that witty retort because, for me, all-inclusive hotels are the ultimate in easy, cost-effective, pleasant stays—and my latest trip to Grecotel LUXME Dama Dama, only confirmed this. Here’s what happened on my visit to the gorgeous resort…

With the weather in the UK keeping us all perpetually damp, my friend and I made a last-minute bid for September sunshine before the long winter months set in. We took off from Stansted in weather that even The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly would hesitate to call "light drizzle." I mention this because nothing improves your mood quite like leaving behind miserable weather and stepping off the plane three hours later into pure, glowing sunshine.

We arrived at Dama Dama in Rhodes

Suddenly, my week-long cold disappeared, and my skin warmed up in the gentle September and early October sunshine that you can still find in Europe. If long-haul flights aren’t your thing, or you're looking for a last-minute European getaway to soak up the last rays of summer, then Rhodes is the place for you.

Dama Dama is part of the Grecotel chain, and knowing it’s part of a beloved hospitality group already gave me confidence that it would be a great trip—and I wasn’t wrong. You can check in early using their app, saving precious sunbathing time at reception. You can also browse their activities, menus, and evening events to make the most of your stay.

A warm welcome at reception

The staff couldn’t have been friendlier as they welcomed us and gave a rundown of how everything worked, reminding me why I love all-inclusive stays. Not only was everything handled for us, but once we arrived, everything was included. The transfers? Included. The restaurants and bars? Enjoy it all. The minibar? Regularly restocked and free as a bird.

Of course, most people pay a pretty penny for all this (I wasn’t included in that group, as I was invited for review purposes), but pre-paying for everything makes the trip so much more relaxing and satisfying. That money is in the past, after all! I think Gen Z would call this "girl math."

The beautiful signature pool

Dama Dama Hotel

Dama Dama is located on Rhodes Harbour, near Faliraki Beach. With five restaurants, a beach bar, three pools—including a children’s pool with impressive slides (conveniently far from the adults’ pool)—and a fitness center with spa facilities, it had everything you could need and more. And what’s more, you ask? Any hotel with daily patisserie, crepe, and ice cream stations is a-okay with me.





The hotel also has a generously sized beach with plenty of sunbeds and a very satisfying "30-minute towel" rule. If you wake up at 6 a.m. to claim a sunbed, you need to be on it by 6:30 a.m., or your towel gets removed. This eliminates the mad morning dash for a spot by the pool or beach—a delightful perk!

The rooms were clean and comfortable, with wide balconies and every amenity you could think of, including a vanity kit, lovely shampoo and conditioner, and fluffy dressing gowns. The room itself was a little basic, but when you have so much to do during the day, it was just a place to rest before another long, sunny day outside.

The Restaurants

In addition to the main buffet restaurant, which served everything from homemade omelets for breakfast to pasta and fish for lunch—and, of course, plenty of Greek salad—the hotel has several à la carte restaurants that we enjoyed. Their Italian restaurant was a particular highlight, especially the linguine and beef ragu.

The Greek restaurant, located right by the beach, was also something special, with amazing calamari, squid, and orzo pasta being our favorite dishes. The Asian restaurant, Asiana, left a little to be desired, but overall, the dining choices were impressive for a hotel that many would expect to rely on just a buffet.

We also loved the evening activities. While I’ve been to plenty of hotels where these can be over-the-top—like a burlesque evening featuring one woman in a sequined dress dancing on a chair—Dama Dama’s entertainment was genuinely enjoyable. From a saxophonist playing along to hits at the beach bar to a cheeky bingo night, everything was just part of the package.





To conclude, with friendly staff, clean and well-sized rooms, a big, bright blue pool, and an even bigger ocean to sunbathe by and swim in, I couldn’t imagine a better place to enjoy a bit of rest and relaxation during the last of the summer sunshine—and all completely hassle-free. Opa!

To book a stay at Dama Dama, Rhodes, visit here.