48 hours of luxury in Edinburgh - and no need to leave the hotel

The warm Scottish welcome was clear as soon as we stepped foot off the plane, and I don't mean the weather! Although, we were thrilled to see the sun shining in Edinburgh as our annual pilgrimage here is usually met by drizzle or at least grey clouds.

A quick and easy tram ride into the city centre and we were ready to find our home-from-home – W Edinburgh. It's a very distinct building, a 'ribbon tower' that's also fondly nicknamed a Walnut Whip, and yet it's still very hidden, but step around the corner from the bustling St James Quarter shopping centre, and there it is – tucked away - a uniquely modern structure in this historic city.

The W stands for 'whatever, whenever' highlighting the level of dedicated service we were about to be treated to. And we were also about to discover exactly why it's gained the accolade of Scottish Hotel of the Year 2025…

The hotel itself is a visual treat

Suite dreams

We were shown to our room on the ninth floor, a W suite, where we would relax for two nights – it's safe to say I wish I could have called it ours forever.

We had so much space to ourselves

A suite would probably be an understatement for this gigantic, eye-popping pied-a-terre. I really don't know who was more excited – us or our energetic toddler – at the prospect of all of this space to ourselves.

The spectacular room was made even more magical thanks to the glorious sunshine beaming through the panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows. We could even see Arthur's Seat and the North Sea in the distance. It felt like we were abroad when soaking up the rays from our sweeping terrace.

The gigantic terrace was a hit with us all

This stay proved to me that round beds aren't just a gimmick, they are actually so much better than the conventional kind. We had so much room and, let's be honest, It's just really darn cool. We could open the curtains and set the mood lighting at the touch of a button. This is the life.

The circular bed was divine

Diverse dining

There are a few dining options for you inside the walls of the hotel, the classic W Lounge with palette-pleasing menu and incredible wines picked by their in-house Sommelier, with an eclectic mix of patrons. We saw couples on date nights, families enjoying post-shopping drinks and then there was us, the ones with the little one in a highchair - I enjoyed the anything-goes relaxed vibe.

Cheers to incredible wines and tasty dishes

Then there's the legendary Sushisamba, putting Edinburgh on the map with the likes of London, Dubai and Las Vegas. Dress up and enjoy the amazing views as the sun goes down. The vistas get even better the higher you go, so head straight to the deck on the roof for a 360 degree look at the stunning city. Sundowners here are what dreams are made of.

Cocktail connoisseurs will be right at home at Joao's, a Japanese and Brazilian blended menu of unique beverages. I can personally recommend their Brazilian Bamboo. Sharp, zesty and oh-so tempting to order a second.

Cocktail fans will be in heaven

Breakfast was a joy with the classics being served up to perfection. The pancakes were my highlight - just look how cute that shell-shaped butter is... and they tasted as good as they looked!

A UK first

When you think of the epitome of relaxation you may conjure up notions of lying on a pristine beach with your toes in the sand - well the UK's only heated sand treatment bed can provide this exact level of bliss. I was lucky enough to get to try it out during my stay as I received their Earth treatment. As your body sinks into it, your stresses really do melt away. The masseuse was the sort of magician who pin-pointed all the knots in my muscles with scary accuracy.

I had a heavenly treatment on the UK's only sand bed

After my divine treatment, I was ushered to the private spa circuit. Instead of a large communal spa, the W have a bookable space for ultimate privacy and luxury. With a plunge Jacuzzi, sauna and experience shower, it's a small but perfectly formed room that would actually be the ideal spot for a girly day out. I used the facilities solo for an hour – serene, peaceful and very VIP. Just what I needed after a 5am wake-up call from my son.

Beyond the hotel

Although you could while away languid days quite easily without ever leaving the hotel, given you’re in Scotland’s famous capital brimming with history, culture and fun, it would be a travesty not to venture outside at all.

The iconic Royal Mile is the street leading up to the legendary castle. You'll be met with lots of crowds on any day, but soaking in the bustling, lively atmosphere is a must. Expect a soundtrack of bagpipes, plenty of street entertainers and every souvenir shop you could ever possibly imagine.

We enjoyed trinket shopping to a soundtrack of bagpipes

Head to Cockburn street, around halfway up the mile, for a row of super cute trinket shops away from the tourist traps. Less magnets, more girlie gifts and homewares – the type of presents your family may actually like to receive.

Remember that it's a capital and you'll pay a premium when dining and drinking out. I'd recommend Burr & Co for cute coffee and cake, and the likes of Scran Bistro or Society Cafe for best brunches. The aforementioned St James Quarter is ideal for a day of retail therapy and if you're child free, there are a plethora of taverns just waiting to serve you charming vibes alongside your favourite beverage. City tour fan? Perhaps you'll love the macabre tales and curious history divulged in the underground vaults tour – we did one a few years ago and it was fascinating.

Deluxe Guest Room from £291 per night. W Suite from £3,331 per night. To book, visit booking.com